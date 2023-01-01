Welcome to the annual wrap-up of the most-read articles of the last year!. This year’s top article was about Devan Dubnyk’s comments about former teammate Nail Yakupov. Dubnyk had joined the DFO Rundown with Jason Gregor and Frank Seravalli where he was asked about the worst teammate he had in practice. Without skipping a beat, this is what Dubnyk said:

1 DAY AGO