FOX Sports
Tuch's 2nd goal gives Sabres 4-3 win in OT over Bruins
BOSTON (AP) — Alex Tuch scored his second goal of the game in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres rallied for a 4-3 victory over the NHL-best Boston Bruins on Saturday for their sixth straight win. Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 27th goal and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 37 shots for...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Rosen’s Streak, Tarasenko, O’Reilly, & More
The St. Louis Blues showed their inconsistencies again last week. They had three home games following their long road trip and didn’t capitalize on them. The 2022-23 Blues still haven’t found any consistency and it’s going to lead them down a destructive path as a franchise. They need to pick a direction, but the inconsistent play is making it difficult.
WVNews
DeBrusk scores 2 in 3rd, Bruins beat Pens in Winter Classic
BOSTON (AP) — Boston goaltender Linus Ullmark raised his arms in jubilation when the final buzzer sounded and the party was complete for the sellout crowd at Fenway Park. Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the third period with just over two minutes remaining and the NHL-leading Bruins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Winter Classic on Monday at Fenway.
FOX Sports
Jets host the Flames in Western Conference play
Calgary Flames (18-13-7, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (23-13-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Calgary Flames in Western Conference play. Winnipeg is 13-6-0 at home and 23-13-1 overall. The Jets have gone 9-4-1 in games decided by one goal. Calgary...
WVNews
Banged-up Blues put O'Reilly, Tarasenko on injured reserve
Ryan O'Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko are the latest St. Louis Blues players to land on the injured list, though general manager Doug Armstrong is not conceding this might not be the year for a team that was built to contend in the Western Conference. The Blues put both their captain...
kalkinemedia.com
Sabres Bruins Hockey
Young fans try to catch a puck flung into the stands during warmups before the start of an NHL hockey game between the Boston Bruins and the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
FOX Sports
Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2
DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone...
NHL
Coach's Challenge: MTL @ WSH - 14:59 of the Third Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No goal Washington. Explanation: Video review determined the puck left the attacking zone at 5:06 before it was played back into the offensive zone, therefore, the play was offside. Clock is reset to show 5:06 (14:54 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction...
FOX Sports
Carolina visits New York after Stepan's 2-goal game
Carolina Hurricanes (25-6-6, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (20-12-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the New York Rangers after Derek Stepan scored two goals in the Hurricanes' 5-4 shootout win over the New Jersey Devils. New York has a 4-6-0...
Yardbarker
Oilersnation Top 10 of 2022: #1 — ‘This guy’s an idiot:’ Former Edmonton Oilers goaltender Devan Dubnyk takes aim at Nail Yakupov
Welcome to the annual wrap-up of the most-read articles of the last year!. This year’s top article was about Devan Dubnyk’s comments about former teammate Nail Yakupov. Dubnyk had joined the DFO Rundown with Jason Gregor and Frank Seravalli where he was asked about the worst teammate he had in practice. Without skipping a beat, this is what Dubnyk said:
