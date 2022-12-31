Read full article on original website
Westmoreland County campus clippings: Mt. Pleasant grad Dayton Pitzer takes 2nd at Midlands
You can keep your redshirt, Dayton Pitzer is ready to body slam opponents now. The Pitt heavyweight wrestler and three-time PIAA champion at Mt. Pleasant introduced himself to the college mat congregation with three upset wins en route to the finals at the Ken Kraft Midlands Championships in Hoffman Estates, Ill.
THE LAST CHAPTER: A-C Valley Grad Olivia Boocks Has Overcome a Great Deal in her Basketball Career as She Enters the Final Act at Clarion University
CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) — She’s overcome a COVID-19 shortened season, a sudden coaching change and a serious knee injury. Olivia Boocks basketball career has seen plenty of ups and downs. (Photo courtesy of Clarion University) Now a senior for the Clarion Golden Eagles women’s basketball team, Boocks is...
Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Ashley Smith, Greensburg Salem
Last year, Greensburg Salem’s girls basketball team rolled to a 9-1 start. Despite having only one loss, the team suffered its biggest in a game against Franklin Regional when sophomore center Kaitlyn Mankins suffered a season-ending injury. Mankins is back for her junior season, and senior point guard Ashley...
Pittsburgh native Mark Cuban wants new online pharmacy to be part of legacy
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- He's a hometown kid who made it big. To the world, he's a billionaire tech innovator and TV personality with his own NBA franchise, but to his childhood friends, he's just Mark.But Mark Cuban is aiming even higher with a new company designed to disrupt Big Pharma and the sale of prescription drugs."This is the core group," friend Todd Reidbord, the president of Walnut Capital, said. "Some of us have known him since kindergarten."They are childhood buddies from the Mt. Lebanon neighborhood known as Birdland, where each street is named after a species of birds.Cuban's pursuit of...
Luke Andrew Stroup
Luke Andrew Stroup, 33, of Titusville passed away unexpectedly Thursday, December 29, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie shortly after his arrival. Luke was born on May 6, 1989, in Titusville to James Stroup Jr. and Debborah (Hulings) Stroup. He married Elizabeth McKean on November 12, 2010. He was a...
Madison Rose Johnson
Madison Rose Johnson, age 15, of Cochranton, passed away unexpectedly on December 28, 2022. She was born on December 31, 2006, at UPMC Northwest, the daughter of the Kevin R. and Holly L. (Deeter) Johnson. Maddie was an avid dairy showman in many show rings, in PA, NY, and MD.
Fat Butcher brings the craft of butchery back to Lawrenceville
Steve Dawson’s life was changed by a piece of meat. It wasn’t even a good piece of meat. It was a Buffalo steak that he found at a farmer’s market outside of Washington, D.C. But it was interesting. “It was like, super tough; it wasn’t good,” says...
Body found in Clearfield County park, autopsy scheduled
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A body was discovered in a Clearfield County park on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to Clearfield County Coroner, Kim Shaffer Snyder they received the call at 2:45 p.m. The also confirmed that the body of a 41-year-old male was found at Woodland Park. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday, […]
$50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at Cambria County Sheetz
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A $50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery ticket was sold at a Sheetz in Johnstown, the Lottery announced. The winning ticket was a part of the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle that features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000 leading up to the Jan. 7 drawing. The winning ticket numbers, […]
Romigh returns to the air
Beaver County stations WBVP (1230 Beaver Falls; W257EA 93.3 Beaver Falls) and WMBA (1460 Ambridge; W293CR 95.7 Ambridge) welcomed Mike Romigh back to the stations as hope of “Live Mic with Mike Romigh”. This is his third stint at the stations having worked there in the 1980s and returning to 2014 to host Teleforum. In 2017 he began work at the Beaver County Humane Society from which he recently retired and had been filling in for various hosts.
One More Day Until the New Beaver County Radio Debuts!!!
(Beaver Falls, Pa.)Tune into Beaver County Radio 95.7 and 99.3 FM along with 1230 WBVP, 1460 WMBA, and beavercountyradio.com at 6:30 AM, Monday morning, January 2, 2023 for the debut of the all new Beaver County Radio. There has been a buzz about the big announcement since it was released...
Altoona: 7 Best Places To Visit In Altoona, Pennsylvania
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Altoona Pennsylvania. If you want to discover a small, historic town in Pennsylvania, Altoona is the perfect destination. This quaint city is home to several amusement parks, museums, and other exciting attractions. One of the most exciting things to do in Altoona is to...
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
Local player matches 4 of 5 numbers for nice Powerball prize
No one won the $215 million Powerball Jackpot, but someone in the area is doing pretty well for themselves after winning a smaller prize. The Pennsylvania Lottery says a ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Butler County.
Bethel Park parents welcome year’s first Pittsburgh-area AHN baby
New parents Katherine and Anthony Rusch of Bethel Park welcomed a healthy baby boy, Braxton Rusch at 2:02 a.m. Jan. 1 at Allegheny Health Network’s Jefferson Hospital. He came in at 8 pounds, 1 ounce and just a little over 20 inches long, and is AHN’s first baby born in the Greater Pittsburgh area in 2023.
Ford City joins Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department
The Ford City Police Department is no more. Borough leaders voted last month to abolish their police department this year and join the Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department, which includes Gilpin, Freeport and, as of Sunday, Ford City. The force held an official pinning ceremony and first shift ceremony Oct....
David B. Cook
David B. Cook, 72, of New Bethlehem, died Thursday evening, December 29, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Born on April 9, 1950, in Brick Church, Armstrong County, he was the son of the late Blair and Evelyn (Keeler) Cook. He worked for Glen-Gery Brick in Summerville until...
Vehicle Slides on Icy Road, Into Oncoming Traffic on Route 322
PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash in “inclement weather conditions” on Route 322. According to a release issued by PSP Punxsutawney on Tuesday, January 3, the occurred at 11:29 p.m. on Friday, December 23, on U.S. Route 322, in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.
Food Truck A Palooza returns to Monroeville Convention Center
You’re invited to step under the Big Top and explore a kaleidoscope of cuisine when one of the nation’s only indoor food truck festival returns to western Pennsylvania. Presented by GoodTaste! Pittsburgh, Food Truck A Palooza is scheduled for 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Monroeville Convention Center, 209 Mall Plaza Blvd.
Armstrong County man breaks state record for the largest elk taken during archery season
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — An Armstrong County man broke the state record for the largest elk taken during archery season. “I thought I was going to get a big one, but I didn’t think I’d get a state record,” said Dave Kammerdiener. Dave Kammerdiener started hunting...
