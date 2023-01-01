Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Part of Avila Beach closed due to sewage spill
On New Year's Eve, grease and rainwater built up in the sewer system and more than 4,200 gallons flowed to San Luis Obispo Creek and Avila Beach.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the five most expensive homes that sold in South SLO County the week of Dec. 25?
A house in Arroyo Grande that sold for $3.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in South SLO County in the past two weeks. In total, 5 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last two weeks, with an average price of $1.4 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $489.
More than 4,000 gallons of sewage spill on New Year’s Eve, closing SLO County beach
The sewage release “impacted a storm drain leading to San Luis Obispo Creek,” the SLO County Public Health Department said.
Missing Grover Beach woman located in San Luis Obispo
The 65-year-old woman was found safe.
New Year’s Storm on the Central Coast causes Power Outages in San Luis Obispo County
The New Year's weekend storm on the Central Coast caused power outages in San Luis Obispo County. The post New Year’s Storm on the Central Coast causes Power Outages in San Luis Obispo County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Winter storms turn Morro Bay harbor into ‘a frothing mess.’ What was it like 40 years ago?
One Morro Bay Harbor Patrol officer spotted “the biggest waves I’ve ever seen” in 1981.
bigsurkate.blog
Cal Trans Update #2 on Highway 1 closure
District:05 – Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz Counties. MONTEREY / SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES – The current full closure of Highway 1 from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to 2.5 miles south of Big Sur in Monterey County is scheduled to remain in effect at least through Monday Jan. 2.
kclu.org
How wet was it? 2.4" of rain in Ventura, 3.6" in Santa Barbara, and a whopping 4.5" in SLO
You know it already. The Tri-Counties was hit by a whopper of a storm. But, how wet was it?. Rainfall totals in the region ranged from more than two inches in most coastal, and inland areas to more than six inches in a few mountain areas. Ventura County had 2.4"...
Flood warning issued as storm pounds SLO County
Up to three-quarters of an inch of rain could fall per hour, the National Weather Service said.
San Luis Obispo wants to pay you to eat at local restaurants in January
"There’s never been a better time to try a new place for your morning coffee, nightcap and everything in between," President of SLO Chamber of Commerce said.
The City of Santa Maria is hosting a New Year’s Day Guided Hike
The City of Santa Maria hosts a New Year's Day guided hike at Los Flores Ranch Park on Sunday. The post The City of Santa Maria is hosting a New Year’s Day Guided Hike appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
bigsurkate.blog
Caltrans report on Highway 1 closure
District:05 – Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz Counties. MONTEREY / SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES – Due to rockslides at multiple locations, a full closure of Highway 1 is in effect from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to 2.5 miles south of Big Sur in Monterey County.
Detective locates missing 65-year-old woman in San Luis Obispo
Grover Beach Police were searching for a missing 65-year-old. Terri Lee Rodman was last seen by her family on Friday, Dec. 30.
South County Regional Center in Arroyo Grande provides overnight shelter as storm system hits the central coast
South County Regional Center in Arroyo Grande will remain open as a warming center Friday and Saturday night for those who need overnight shelter from the rain. The post South County Regional Center in Arroyo Grande provides overnight shelter as storm system hits the central coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Paso Robles celebrates 2023 with a New Year’s Eve party, ball drop and bonfire
Hundreds turned out for the festivities despite the rainy weather.
Cal Poly wins award for 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade entry
Cal Poly has an award-winning float in the Tournament of Roses Parade once again. The Float, “called "Road to Reclamation," was awarded as Most Extraordinary Float.
calcoastnews.com
After a wet month, SLO County rainfall totals well above average
Another atmospheric river is dumping rain on San Luis Obispo County, and pushing rainfall totals well above average after three years of drought. During the past 24 hours, the storm brought between .02 of an inch in Shandon to 1.89 inches in Rocky Butte – a mountain northeast of Cambria. The storms have left many areas of the county with almost double the average amount of rainfall from July 1through Jan. 1, according to averages listed on the SLO County monthly precipitation reports.
San Luis Obispo County alerts residents of potential flash floods as rain continues
San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services urges residents to be alert and on the lookout for flooding as rainfall continues Thursday. The post San Luis Obispo County alerts residents of potential flash floods as rain continues appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Areas of the Central Coast are exceeding average rainfall totals each day
Drizzly, dark and cold. That’s the type of weather most Central Coast residents have woken up to over the last week, but the rain is much needed.
KSBW.com
Clam surfacing phenomenon prompts advisory at the Oceano Dunes
OCEANO, Calif. — An increase in the clam population has prompted officials to restrict beach access for vehicles at the Oceano Dunes. Drivers at the dunes are being asked to only drive on dry sand because wildlife experts are seeing clams coming to the surface near the shoreline. The...
Comments / 1