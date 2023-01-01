ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pismo Beach, CA

Cal Trans Update #2 on Highway 1 closure

District:05 – Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz Counties. MONTEREY / SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES – The current full closure of Highway 1 from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to 2.5 miles south of Big Sur in Monterey County is scheduled to remain in effect at least through Monday Jan. 2.
Caltrans report on Highway 1 closure

District:05 – Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz Counties. MONTEREY / SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES – Due to rockslides at multiple locations, a full closure of Highway 1 is in effect from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to 2.5 miles south of Big Sur in Monterey County.
After a wet month, SLO County rainfall totals well above average

Another atmospheric river is dumping rain on San Luis Obispo County, and pushing rainfall totals well above average after three years of drought. During the past 24 hours, the storm brought between .02 of an inch in Shandon to 1.89 inches in Rocky Butte – a mountain northeast of Cambria. The storms have left many areas of the county with almost double the average amount of rainfall from July 1through Jan. 1, according to averages listed on the SLO County monthly precipitation reports.
Clam surfacing phenomenon prompts advisory at the Oceano Dunes

OCEANO, Calif. — An increase in the clam population has prompted officials to restrict beach access for vehicles at the Oceano Dunes. Drivers at the dunes are being asked to only drive on dry sand because wildlife experts are seeing clams coming to the surface near the shoreline. The...
