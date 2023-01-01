NCAA Football: Peach Bowl-Ohio State at Georgia

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeless Man with Radio-Quality Voice Gets Second Chance Thanks to Ohio NewspaperIngram AtkinsonColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Man Fatally Shoots Teen, Has Charges Dropped. Was That Right?Chibuzo NwachukuColumbus, OH
atlantanewsfirst.com
UGA fans traveling to Championship met with sticker shock
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At the stroke of midnight, a stroke of good luck for the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night. Ohio State missed a game-winning field goal in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal sending fans into a frenzy. “These are the glory days. It’s magical. What happened...
UGA fans prepare to make costly journey to championship game
Georgia football fans are scrambling to score tickets, airfare and hotels ahead of next Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game. Cobb County resident Jacob Ashcraft and his 9-year-old son, Davis, are headed to Southern California for the big game. “It was an emotional coaster,” Jacob said about watching...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football wide receiver commit Raymond Cottrell flips to Texas A&M
One of Georgia’s two unsigned commitments has flipped to another school, as Raymond Cottrell has now pledged his services to Texas A&M. Georgia signed three wide receivers during the early signing period and add two more via the transfer portal in RaRa Thomas and Dominic Lovett. Cottrell, a 4-star prospect out of Milton, Fla., was a long-time commitment to Georgia, flipping to the Bulldogs from Florida in November of 2021.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State WR enters transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss
After a devastating one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Ohio State is experiencing a loss of a different kind. It was reported on Monday that true freshman WR Blaize Exline has entered the transfer portal. Exline was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and joined the team in June of 2022.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hevin Brown-Shuler, 4-star 2024 DL out of Atlanta, names 3 SEC teams among top 13
Hevin Brown-Shuler, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Atlanta, could very well be headed to the Southeastern Conference. Brown-Shuler recently released his top 13 programs as he continues to narrow his search, including South Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Colorado State, USC, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, UNC, Oregon and Virginia Tech.
Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty In Georgia vs. Ohio State
Ohio State fell to No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. The Buckeyes had a couple of opportunities to put the Bulldogs away for good, but they were unable to. The biggest play of the game might have been Kirby Smart's timeout call before Ohio State's fake punt attempt.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State sees special teams contributor opt for transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss to Georgia
Ohio State’s season comes to an end with the heartbreaking loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl. After going toe-to-toe with the reigning national champs, the Buckeyes were unable to pull off the last-second win in Atlanta. After the game, one piece of Ohio State’s special teams unit has...
BREAKING: Georgia Loses 2023 Commit Days After Punching Title Ticket
Just two days after the University of Georgia punched its ticket to its second National Title in as many years, long-time wide receiver commit Raymond Cottrell has announced his de-commitment and flip to Texas A&M. The wide receiver de-commitment leaves Georgia with just three signees in ...
dawgpost.com
Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs To "See The Doctor" On Monday
ATHENS - As crazy as it sounds, Georgia’s big Peach Bowl win over Ohio State was less than 48 hours ago. The Bulldogs won a wild game in Mercedes Benz Stadium, and now it’s time to “see the doctor”. That’s what Kirby Smart said to the...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State cornerback announces entry into transfer portal
Ohio State cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar announced Sunday that he would be entering the transfer portal after 4 seasons in Columbus. The news comes after Ohio State’s heartbreaking loss in the Peach Bowl to Georgia, seeing the Bulldogs come back from down 14 points in the 4th quarter to win 42-41. Long snapper Mason Arnold also entered the portal earlier Sunday afternoon.
How Much Do TCU Vs. Georgia National Championship Tickets Cost?
How much do TCU vs. Georgia national championship tickets cost? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. History will be made at the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship. It's just a question of which team will be making it. The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have an opportunity to complete...
Ohio State Player Has 1-Word Message For Peach Bowl Refs
The year didn't end well for Ohio State, as the Buckeyes squandered a 14-point lead in Saturday's 42-41 Peach Bowl loss to Georgia. Ohio State's offense struggled down the stretch without Marvin Harrison Jr., who left the game after a hard hit late in the third quarter. Despite initially throwing a flag, the referees decided not to call the Bulldogs for targeting.
How much will UGA fans pay to go to the championship game? Here’s a breakdown:
ATLANTA — The Peach Bowl win Saturday night was a big one for UGA Fans. The huge victory is causing many Dawg fans to make that trip to Los Angeles for the National Championship at the very last minute. That means, they now must scramble to book tickets. “Aww...
Football World Reacts To The Ohio State Fan Video
A video of an Ohio State Buckeyes football fan reacting to Saturday night's loss is going viral on Sunday morning. The Buckeyes fell to No. 1 Georgia in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday night. Ohio State lost to the top-seeded Bulldogs ona. brutal missed fial goal attempt. A video of an...
Peach Bowl: Atlanta Bulldogs and Buckeyes former players and friends for life
When the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, UGA versus Ohio State, kicks off at 8:00 tonight at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, it’ll be a very special moment for a group of Atlanta friends.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Ryan Day, CJ Stroud said about Georgia after Bulldogs beat Ohio State
Ryan Day, CJ Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes came up one field goal short of upsetting the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Stroud had the best game of his career, throwing for 348 yards and 4 touchdowns. Stroud also damaged Georgia’s defense with 34 yards rushing at crucial moments and kept plays alive with his legs.
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud addresses heavy heart after crushing Peach Bowl loss: 'I left my heart out on that field'
C.J. Stroud was certainly an impact player for No. 4 Ohio State as he almost gave his team a huge win over No. 1 Georgia in the CFP 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Stroud completed 23-of-34 of his passes for 348 yards, 4 touchdowns, and a QBR of 93.8. He led his Buckeyes’ offense to a final drive where the game would be decided on a final 50-yard field goal attempt from Noah Ruggles.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Kirk Herbstreit Shares ‘Only Answer’ to CFB Transfer, Tampering Issues
View the original article to see embedded media. Georgia rallied from double-figure deficits twice to defeat Ohio State 42-41 in a thrilling College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Peach Bowl inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 31, 2022. Click for more.PHOTOS: Georgia rallies past Ohio State 42-41 in Peach Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their food and service.
Gov. Kemp makes 'friendly wager' with Ohio Governor ahead of Peach Bowl
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has made a “friendly wager” with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine over which team will win the 2022 Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. Kemp offered peaches, peanuts and apple cider, which are Georgia grown or sourced. In the event that Ohio State loses, DeWine will fork over Buckeye candies, Ohio-made root beer and maple syrup, with syrup coming from his son John DeWine.
