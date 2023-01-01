Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases down slightly in South Arkansas
COVID-19 cases were down in four of five South Arkansas counties on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the area. Total Active Cases: 55. Down one since Sunday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,399. Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18. COVID-19...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 active cases down slightly in area
COVID-19 active cases were down by four in the five-county South Arkansas area on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,558. Total Active Cases: 56. Down two since Saturday. Total Recovered...
magnoliareporter.com
Harvest Food Bank making Waldo stop on January 11
Harvest Regional Food Bank will distribute the food boxes directly from its truck from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, January 11, until all boxes have been distributed. The truck will be parked at the Waldo Fire Station. The mobile pantry will be a "drive-through" distributions, with food boxes being loaded directly into...
magnoliareporter.com
Real Estate: Ten houses move during past two weeks
Columbia County real estate transactions recorded December 13-27 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes one land sale and 10 residential sales.
magnoliareporter.com
New COVID-19 deaths in Union and Ouachita counties, Columbia case count up by 14
New COVID-19 deaths in Union and Ouachita counties were reported Friday by the Arkansas Department of Health. Active cases of the virus surged by 14 in Columbia County, and were also up in Lafayette, Nevada and Ouachita counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,554. Total Active Cases:...
magnoliareporter.com
Heavy rain greets the new year in South Arkansas
A powerful storm system dumped rain and caused scattered power outages in Columbia County on Monday night and early Tuesday. Two separate flash flood warnings were issued for different sections of the county – the western third and the southeast corner with corresponding warnings for adjoining counties and parishes.
talkbusiness.net
Murphy USA donates $25 million to its charitable foundation
El Dorado-based Murphy USA announced Thursday (Dec. 29) that its board of directors approved a $25 million donation to the Murphy USA Charitable Foundation. The foundation funds will support community investments and organizations in El Dorado and Southern Arkansas. The foundation lists three key priorities of funding programs: education and...
magnoliareporter.com
Tornado watch in effect for Columbia County area through Monday night
Columbia and surrounding Arkansas counties and Louisiana parishes are under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. The watch area includes 45 of Arkansas’ 75 counties, and the border area regions of Louisiana, Texas and Oklahoma. magnoliareporter.com will launch its Storm Watch Party at the Magnolia Reporter page on Facebook...
The Weather Channel
High School Hit In Arkansas, Damage Reported In Louisiana As Severe Weather Strikes South
A high school was damaged in the central Arkansas community of Jessieville. Large trees were knocked down in Louisiana. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. The year's first round of severe weather took aim at the South...
magnoliareporter.com
Springhill hospital among North Louisiana sites receiving federal grants
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded grants to hospitals across North Louisiana totaling more than $4 million to construct and renovate rural health care facilities. The Union General Hospital, Morehouse Community Medical Centers, North Caddo Hospital Service District, Willis-Knighton Medical Center (Caddo Parish), the LaSalle Parish Hospital Service District No. 2, Springhill Medical Center, and North Caddo Medical Center will all benefit from this grant.
magnoliareporter.com
New Columbia County officials sworn into office
New and returning public officials took their oaths of office early Sunday during a ceremony at the Columbia County Courthouse. Circuit Court Judge David Talley presided over the ceremony, administering oaths of office to new county and municipal officials. “This is probably one of the best things that a circuit...
KTBS
Villa Norte shooting victim named
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot and killed in north Shreveport late Sunday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Jeremiah Kelly, 19, of Shreveport, was found suffering from several gunshot wounds just after 6 p.m. at the Villa Norte Apartments in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street. That runs north off North Hearne Avenue just west of North Market Street.
magnoliareporter.com
Western Columbia County under flash flood warning
Portions of the Magnolia area are under a flash flood warning. The warned area includes western Columbia County and south-central Lafayette County. At 7:55 p.m. Monday, law enforcement has reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain. Arkansas Highway 53 across Walker Creek in southeastern Lafayette County has been closed due to flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
KATV
Police: Reported robbery leaves 2 dead in Arkadelphia
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Two people are dead after a reported robbery in Arkadelphia Friday, police reported. Officers responded to the Lark Place Apartments around 10:17 p.m. for a reported robbery with multiple gunshots, according to police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 16-year-old male dead in the parking lot.
KTBS
Shooting at apartment sends one to the hospital
SHREVEPORT, La. - A shooting in Shreveport sends one person to the hospital. Police tell us a 19-year-old man was shot in the upper left chest and his stomach. It happened just after 6 p.m., at the Villa Norte Apartments in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street. The man was...
magnoliareporter.com
Camden man dies when vehicle strikes culvert on U.S. 79
A wreck on U.S. 79 near the Airport Inn in Camden about 9:45 a.m. Saturday killed a Camden man. Charles William Beard Jr., 52, was driving a 2021 model Chevrolet north on the highway when he attempted to negotiate a curve, according to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report. The...
ktalnews.com
1st baby born in 2023 at Minden Medical Center has Mom with same birthday
MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two birthdays are being celebrated at Minden Medical Center on the first day of the new year: little Braylon Alexander is officially listed as the first baby born at MMC in 2023, but Braylon is not the only member of his immediate family with a birthday on the 1st day of January.
KSLA
Longtime Navy vet picking up the pieces after devastating house fire in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - A Navy veteran who spent nearly 30 years in the service is picking up the pieces after losing his home in a fire. Dalton Hall says his grandfather, Harvey Hall, 78, has Parkinson’s, and losing his home has been devastating. The fire happened in the 800 block of Highway 160 near the Macedonia area on Dec. 27.
ktoy1047.com
Hope PD releases arrest records
34-year-old Timothy Martin of Hope was arrested at approximately 1 p.m. on December 14 and charged with fleeing in a vehicle, theft by receiving, and was served with a failure to appear warrant. 46-year-old James Hogue and 49-year-old Annie Spivey of Hope were arrested just before noon on December 21...
hopeprescott.com
City, county officials sworn in
PRESCOTT – Elected officials in Nevada County, and the cities therein, were officially sworn in Tuesday morning. Judge Duncan Culpepper presided, swearing in the Nevada County Sheriff and Nevada County Judge first. This was followed by the swearing in of other county elected officials, deputies with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, mayors, city council members and constables.
