Chambersburg, PA

Mr. Patrick N. “P.N.” Brown

Mr. Patrick N. “P.N.” Brown, 82, formerly of Mansfield, OH, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at his home in Waynesboro, PA. He was the husband of Barbara W. Dalton Brown, a graduate of Ohio State University, and a lover of golf. Mr. Brown will be laid to...
MANSFIELD, OH
Gary A. Mahon

Gary A. Mahon, 71, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 in Key West, FL. Born November 18, 1951 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late John A. and Dorothy M. Hockensmith Mahon. Gary was a well-known business man in Chambersburg. He dealt in...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Woman dies in Waynesboro pedestrian incident on New Year's Eve

A 61-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle on New Year's Eve in Waynesboro. Comings & Goings:Fort Ritchie museum commissions door designer; F&M names Snook to board. Franklin County Coroner Jeff Connors on Tuesday referred questions about the victim's identity to the Waynesboro Police Department. Police said Tuesday...
WAYNESBORO, PA
THE MAYOR’S REPORT: Winter road maintenance

Wow … what a difference a week makes with the weather. Happy New Year plus a couple of days. Did you make some great memories over the holidays? The weather was certainly notable, from a brief snowfall on Dec. 22, followed by cold, windy conditions, then mild weather for the new year. Mark March 20th on your calendar for the first day of spring!
GREENCASTLE, PA

