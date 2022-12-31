Read full article on original website
echo-pilot.com
Mr. Patrick N. “P.N.” Brown
Mr. Patrick N. “P.N.” Brown, 82, formerly of Mansfield, OH, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at his home in Waynesboro, PA. He was the husband of Barbara W. Dalton Brown, a graduate of Ohio State University, and a lover of golf. Mr. Brown will be laid to...
Gary A. Mahon
Gary A. Mahon, 71, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 in Key West, FL. Born November 18, 1951 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late John A. and Dorothy M. Hockensmith Mahon. Gary was a well-known business man in Chambersburg. He dealt in...
Welcome! First babies of 2023 born at Meritus, WellSpan Chambersburg hospitals
The first babies of the new year in Washington and Franklin counties arrived on New Year's Day. Here's a quick look at the region's newest residents, who both were born before the day was half over. Elias arrives at Meritus Medical Center. Erica Paul gave birth to her son, Elias,...
I-81 closed for 6 hours after driver flees Chambersburg cops, crashes near Shippensburg
The northbound lanes of Interstate 81 in the Shippensburg area were closed for about six hours Monday night after a motorist suspected in at least one hit-and-run in Chambersburg crashed while allegedly fleeing from police, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The incident began in Chambersburg, where a concerned motorist reported...
How do you keep a downtown's economy alive? Take care of its heart.
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Sam Thrush believes the key to revitalizing a traditional downtown is to insure its heart is in the right place. In other words, “making sure the core of your community is where it needs to be" “I always personally believed, if the heart of your...
Woman dies in Waynesboro pedestrian incident on New Year's Eve
A 61-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle on New Year's Eve in Waynesboro. Comings & Goings:Fort Ritchie museum commissions door designer; F&M names Snook to board. Franklin County Coroner Jeff Connors on Tuesday referred questions about the victim's identity to the Waynesboro Police Department. Police said Tuesday...
THE MAYOR’S REPORT: Winter road maintenance
Wow … what a difference a week makes with the weather. Happy New Year plus a couple of days. Did you make some great memories over the holidays? The weather was certainly notable, from a brief snowfall on Dec. 22, followed by cold, windy conditions, then mild weather for the new year. Mark March 20th on your calendar for the first day of spring!
