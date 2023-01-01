ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
voiceofalexandria.com

QB Bennett: Georgia must fix mistakes to win another title

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Top-ranked and defending national champion Georgia is looking for improvement despite sitting one win away from back-to-back titles. Quarterback Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs weren't satisfied with their play in their dramatic 42-41 win over Ohio State in the Peach Bowl's College Football Playoff semifinal. Georgia is motivated to play better against No. 3 TCU in next week's national championship game in Englewood, California. Bennett threw for a career-high 398 yards with three touchdowns against Ohio State. He was critical of what he described as 30 minutes of bad football before he led the fourth-quarter comeback. The Bulldogs escaped with the win after Ohio State missed a 50-yard field goal with three seconds left in the game.
ATHENS, GA
voiceofalexandria.com

Cooke has career-high 31, No. 1 South Carolina tops Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Zia Cooke scored a career-high 31 points and No. 1 South Carolina recovered after trailing throughout the first half to beat Georgia 68-51. Aliyah Boston, the reigning AP Player of the Year, scored a season-low four points, her second consecutive game under double figures. Cooke, who has scored 14 or more points in six consecutive games, helped fill the scoring void for the Gamecocks. Cooke made four of 12 3-pointers and 11 of 13 free throws. No other South Carolina player scored in double figures. South Carolina improved to 14-0 overall and 2-0 in the Southeastern Conference.
ATHENS, GA
voiceofalexandria.com

Wright State wins 82-68 over IUPUI

INDIANAPOLIS — Led by Trey Calvin's 21 points, the Wright State Raiders defeated the IUPUI Jaguars 82-68 on Monday. The Raiders improved to 8-7 with the win and the Jaguars fell to 3-12.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy