Man stabbed, has bike stolen in Balboa Park

A 42-year-old man was stabbed and had his bike stolen in Balboa Park early Saturday evening, San Diego police said.

Shortly after 5 p.m., the victim argued with man over property, when a second man walked up to them on the Prado, Officer Robert Heims said.

The second man had "something in his hand" and struck the victim with it, Heims said.

The assailant then swiped the victim's bicycle and rode off, headed east on the Prado.

The victim was stabbed in his chest and also sustained a broken arm, Heims said. He was taken to a hospital with wounds not considered to be life-threatening.

