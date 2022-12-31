Read full article on original website
Weirdest Places in Omaha
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Do you want to uncover the places that only a select few have even heard about, let alone visited?. In truth, the spots...
theperrynews.com
I-Smile dental program gets kids into oral health care
I-Smile is a program helping Iowans connect to oral health care, which includes what we’ve always thought of as dental care but also includes the overall health of our gums, nutrition to promote healthy teeth and information about topics such as fluoride and sealants. Counties are grouped into small...
WOWT
Man dead after garage explodes in Council Bluffs
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A man was killed in an explosion in a Council Bluffs neighborhood on Tuesday. Council Bluffs Police confirmed that he was found dead at the scene. Police said told 6 News he was working in a detached garage at a home near 35th Street and Avenue G when an explosion occurred while he was cutting a compressed natural gas tank.
KETV.com
Interstate 80 reopens in Council Bluffs after being closed by authorities
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Authorities closed part of Interstate 80 in Council Bluffs on Monday morning. Around 8:04 a.m., the westbound I-80 express lanes were closed at Exit 4B, according to authorities. Council Bluffs police said a male experiencing a mental health crisis climbed up onto a sign above...
KETV.com
House fire on New Year's Day kills Minden, Iowa man
A house fire on New Year's Day has killed one person, according to Iowa authorities. It happened on Park Street in Minden. "The page went out about 4:30,” said Josh Dau. Josh Dau is a volunteer firefighter in Minden, Iowa. Overnight New Years Eve, his pager went off with...
Updated: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Portions of Southwest Iowa
(Des Moines) The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Pottawattamie, Shelby, Harrison, Audubon, and Guthrie Counties from 6:00 p.m. Monday to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday. Forecasters expect mixed precipitation with snow accumulation of up to two inches, ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch, and wind...
norfolkneradio.com
Fentanyl being seized in record numbers in the Midwest
OMAHA - Nearly 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl have been seized by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Omaha Division in its five-state area this year, a significant increase from last year. Public Information Officer Emily Murray says there’s no city or town that’s immune from seeing fentanyl in its...
Three Teens Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash
(Van Meter) Three teenagers suffered injuries in a single-vehicle accident in Dallas County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 9:47 p.m. on Elm Street and East Street in Van Meter. The injured persons are 16-year-old John Henry Clark, 16-year-old Reagan Groskreutz, and 17-year-old Lily Hughes, all from Norwalk.
Two Arrested in Montgomery County
(Montgomery County) On January 1st around 1:09 am Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32 ear old Dylan Thomas Griffeth on a Red Oak Police Department warrant for Domestic Assault 2nd Offense, a serious misdemeanor. he was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where he is being held on 1000 dollars bond.
Red Oak Police Report Arrest of Montgomery County Woman
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 32-year-old Chloe Marguerite Coburn of Red Oak on Sunday for violating a no-contact order. According to the Police report, Coburn ran from Officers. Authorities found her hiding in an unrelated apartment next to the bed. Police took Coburn into custody, transported her to the Montgomery County Jail, and held her on a $300.00 bond.
