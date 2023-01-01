ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Algernon Ward seeks recount In North Ward Run off Election

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Algernon Ward, who tied with Jennifer Williams in the December voting has now requested a recount after Williams won by one vote. Ward posted to his Facebook page Sunday night. It ain’t over until it’s over: – Rocount. Because of a one vote difference in result of...
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Wayne mayor seeks 647% pay hike

Wayne Mayor Christopher Vergano wants to raise his own salary from $18,750 to $140,000 annually, an increase of 647%. The Wayne Township Council has included an ordinance creating a full-time mayoral post on their agenda when they reorganize on Wednesday. The salary hike would become effective immediately. A Republican who...
WAYNE, NJ
insidernj.com

Veteran Atlantic City Operative Retiring from Campaigns

Veteran of some of the most bruising political brawls in recent state history, who frequently went national and did it all without a driver’s license, Stephenine Dixon said she intends to retire from political campaigns to specifically focus more on people-power community building on her hometurf. Born in Atlantic...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Gusciora, four councilmembers, take office in Trenton

Reed Gusciora was sworn in today to his second term as mayor of Trenton after winning re-election with a landslide 71% of the vote on November 8. Also taking office today were four ward members of the city council: incumbent Joseph Harrison in the East Ward, and newcomers Teska Frisby (West Ward), Jenna Figueroa Kettenburg (South Ward), and Jennifer Williams (North Ward). This marks an end to a four-year period where a series of racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic statements contributed to Trenton becoming the most dysfunctional city council in the state.
TRENTON, NJ
News 12

Trenton City Council introduces 1st LGBTQ+ council member

Trenton City Council made history on Sunday by announcing its first ever LGBTQ+ representative. Jennifer Williams was sworn into Trenton’s City Council, making her the first LGBTQ+ city council member in Trenton and the first transgender person to be elected to a municipal office in New Jersey. “Jennifer is...
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Menendez resigns Port Authority post

Robert J. Menendez (D-Jersey City) resigned his seat as a commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey this morning in advance of being sworn in as a congressman from New Jersey’s 8th district at noon tomorrow. “It has been the honor of my lifetime to...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
trentonjournal.com

First City Council Meeting of the Year

The Trenton City Council will be meeting on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. This meeting will be an organizational meeting; at the meeting, a temporary presiding officer of the Trenton City Council will be selected. Additionally, Trenton City Councilmembers will ask the administration questions about city business on the docket.
echo-pilot.com

Six Pennsylvania officials violated state ethics in 2022. Here's the list

The Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission found six government officials guilty of ethics violations in 2022, most involving nepotism. A school superintendent in Chester County. A county controller in Clearfield County. A register of wills and recorder of deeds in Susquehanna County. A township supervisor in Montour County. A borough council...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPG Talk Radio

Absecon, NJ Democrat Switches Sides: Republicans Take Majority

Just like that, Absecon, New Jersey City Council will go from Democrat to Republican majority. Democrats have spent many years in the majority. Atlantic County Republican Party Chairman Don Purdy, along with United States Congressman Jeff Van Drew were instrumental in Absecon Councilman Steve Light’s decision to become a registered Republican.
ABSECON, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Borough of Haddonfield is sued by Redeveloper of Bancroft

The Redeveloper of the Bancroft site, 2 Hopkins Lane Urban Renewal, LLC (the “Redeveloper”), has elected to file suit against the Borough of Haddonfield. This lawsuit comes despite multiple attempts by the Borough to engage in a collaborative process and negotiate in good faith over the last three years.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
PIX11

Masks going back on in some NJ schools

PATERSON, NJ (PIX11) — Thousands of students and staff members in New Jersey will to school Tuesday with masks back on. At least two larger New Jersey communities are implementing the mask measure amidst rising COVID, Flu and RSV cases. “Sickness is getting worse, more kids are getting sick,” said Paterson mother Anastasia Dugans. “I […]
PATERSON, NJ
centraljersey.com

Somerset County Prosecutor: Ewing woman charged with pocketing ‘monthly rent, security deposits’ at Montgomery Township apartment complex

A 44-year-old Ewing woman has been charged with theft by deception for allegedly pocketing monthly rent and security deposits on the part of an apartment complex in Montgomery Township from 2019 to 2022, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald and Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Montgomery Township Police Captain/Director Silvio Bet.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
thenjsentinel.com

Gloucester County NJ’s 1st New Year’s Baby of 2023 born at Jefferson Health – NJ

Washington Township, NJ, January 1, 2023 — Gloucester County’s first baby of 2023 was born at 9:59 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, at Jefferson Washington Township Hospital. Little Olive Mattioli was born to parents Francesca and Andrew Mattioli of Glassboro, NJ. Olive has a 13-month old big sister at home named Eliza, who was also born at Jefferson Health – New Jersey.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey

- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
TOMS RIVER, NJ

