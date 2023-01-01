Reed Gusciora was sworn in today to his second term as mayor of Trenton after winning re-election with a landslide 71% of the vote on November 8. Also taking office today were four ward members of the city council: incumbent Joseph Harrison in the East Ward, and newcomers Teska Frisby (West Ward), Jenna Figueroa Kettenburg (South Ward), and Jennifer Williams (North Ward). This marks an end to a four-year period where a series of racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic statements contributed to Trenton becoming the most dysfunctional city council in the state.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO