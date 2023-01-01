Mom teaches son a lesson in humility for bullying his less wealthy peers, takes away his fancy things

Children from all walks of life interact with each other in the setting of a school. Research by the UNESCO Institute for Statistics has found that almost one-third of young teens worldwide have experienced bullying. One important factor for bullying was found to be the socioeconomic status of the students. Two out of five poor youth are bullied.

One mother found out that her son was bullying kids who were less wealthy than them at his school. So she decided to teach him a lesson in humility and took away all signifiers of wealth. While her son was obviously annoyed, her husband thought what she was doing was wrong too. The mother took to Reddit to explain her predicament.

First, she laid down some background of her family. "I am a mother to a teenage boy. The father is hardly in the picture, he pays child support and that's about it, he is very absent otherwise," she wrote. "Another relevant thing, I'm pretty well off, I work in tech. My son's father is extremely wealthy and the court order for child support is enough to pay for the best for my son. He goes to a fairly competitive private school, is in a lot of extracurriculars that cost a decent bit, etc..." The boy's school informed the mother that he was found bullying some of his peers for being less wealthy.

The teen was picking on others for things like being dropped off at school in a budget sedan or having name brands clothes that are not as expensive as other name brands. "I was appalled by his behaviors," his mother exclaimed. She had a talk with him about how what he was doing was wrong. She told her son that being wealthier than some of his peers was not something that he should have any pride in. "He has no job, no savings, no investments, no wealth of his own. By totally random chance he happened to be born into good circumstances. And that's it," she explained, and had her son apologize to the kids he bullied.

As punishment for this behavior, the mom decided to shop only at thrift stores for a year and stopped buying her son branded sneakers or clothes. She even decided to drive him to school and all other places in her old '92 Jeep. He would no longer be chauffeured in the Porche or the Jaguar. He was also made to borrow club equipment instead of bringing his own. Her son was upset about all these changes and said it was causing problems with his friends at school. He said it made him look bad and that his friends' parents wouldn't have their kids getting in such an old vehicle with no doors. He also said that he was embarrassed to pretend he's poor.

She went on to write that her ex-husband was not pleased with these changes. Word had gotten around his circles that his son was being driven around town in "a junker," among other things that had changed. He told his wife that it was not a fair punishment because "impressions matter" and that it would affect the rest of their son's life. "AITA for having this approach to parenting my son who was bullying kids for being 'poor'?" she asked Reddit. The mom was declared not the jerk in this situation as she was only teaching her son better values.

Reddit user Art of Rebellion wrote, "Maya Angelou said, 'I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you make them feel.' The kids he bullied will remember him and how he made them feel for far longer than he will feel ashamed to be seen in an old car. NTA. OP is an excellent parent."

Another person said, "NTA. Good lesson. The only reason it’s causing a problem with his ‘friends’ is because they are also bullies and not his friends. You could even take it one step further as someone else said and have him get a job at one of those thrift stores. Let him feel what minimum wage feels like. Or have him volunteer at a shelter etc. great lesson. High five for you!"

Most English speakers will be aware that when it comes to spelling, American English users and British English users follow different paths. From "flavor" vs "flavour," "color" vs "colour," "organize" vs "organise, and "center" vs "centre," the examples are plenty. While these subtle but sometimes infuriating differences have puzzled people for ages, not many are aware that these quirks of American spelling can be traced back to one single man and his quest to make spelling words a bit easier: Noah Webster. Yep, the one responsible for Webster's dictionary.

One TikTok user recently took to the platform to educate users about this little historical tidbit. User mjj.1992, a teacher from Australia, broached the subject as part of a running series brilliantly named "Things I teach children I think adults would froth," with "froth" being an Australian slang used to describe being really excited over something. MJ began by admitting that, growing up, he never knew why Australians and Americans spelled the word "color" differently. He later came to learn that it all comes down to Mr. Webster who merely wanted to simplify English words in such a way that their spellings somewhat matched what they sound like when said out loud.

According to Business Insider , sometime in the late 1700s, Webster took issue with some of the inconsistencies of British spelling which were proving to be a challenge for American students learning the language. To solve this issue, he pretty much began hacking away at the traditional spellings of some words and re-writing them so that they were spelled phonetically. He proposed several reforms to English spelling in his first dictionary in 1806, including dropping the use of double letters in past-tense verbs like "traveled" and replacing "masque" with the more straightforward "mask."

"Colour" became "color," "centre" became center," "gaol became jail," and so on. Although many of the reforms he proposed had already existed as alternative spellings at the time, Webster's seal of approval acted as the catalyst that allowed them to catch on in the United States.

However, American English speakers also decided they could do without some of Webster's proposed changes. Despite his best efforts, they resisted turning "soup" into "soop," "machine" into "masheen," "daughter" into "dawter," "tongue" into "tung," and "women" into "wimmin." Thank heavens for that!

Here are some more of Webster's suggestions that didn't make the cut :

1. Cloke — cloak

2. Greef — grief

3. Korus — chorus

4. Nightmar — nightmare

5. Turnep — turnip

6. Iland — island

7. Porpess — porpoise

8. Steddy — steady

9. Hainous — heinous

10. Thum — thumb

11. Gillotin — guillotine

12. Spunge — sponge

13. Ake — ache

14. Determin — determine

15. Giv — give

16. Bilt — built

17. Beleev — believe

18. Grotesk — grotesque

19. Stile — style

20. Neer — near

21. Sley — sleigh

Funny how some of these have made a comeback in this age of texting, isn't it?

Fifteen-year-old Tristan was one among 7,500 fans at German soccer club Hansa Rostock's stadium last week. It was a huge moment for Tristan and his family. Tristan has a genetic defect and has been mentally disabled since birth. Doctors said it was even a miracle that he was still alive. His family friends had created a special bed just for Tristan so he could watch the final match of the season between his beloved Hansa and VfB Lübeck, reported NDR.de .

Tristan's mother couldn't contain her excitement as they reached the stadium. "I have to pull myself together so that I don't start crying. The fan community is just sooo great." And Tristan? I think he thinks it's pretty awesome too," said his mother prior to the game. "Now he's checking out how everything is going here. Of course, that's a lot of excitement because it's very loud. But I think it'll be a great experience."

Tristan has trouble communicating but his love for Hansa was evident. Julian Sturm-Schneider, a friend of Tristan, has been with him for three years. The pair followed Hansa Rostock's games on the radio or on television. Sturm-Schneider realized that changes in the facial expression of Tristan and the sounds he made during the games showed that he was a big fan of the football club. Tristan was really excited about the games. Sturm-Schneider and his mother wanted Tristan to experience the atmosphere in a stadium.

With the help of a local organization, Sturm-Schneider made a customized bed for Tristan, so he could go to the stadium, Ostseestadion. Helped by his mother, he got into the bed before being wheeled into the stadium. The customized bed was nicknamed the 'Hansa-Kogge.' The bed is complete with a ship's bow, a rope, and even a small mast with the Hansa flag raised on it. It took Sturm-Schneider three weeks to make the bed and even borrowed a few utensils from his son's nursery for it.

The fans stood up, applauded, and shouted his name as he made his way into the stands. Tristan's mother got emotional as fans in the stadium gave him a standing ovation. It was a crucial match with Hansa seeking promotion to the second division in the game against VfB Lübeck. As the game goes on, he moves his arms rhythmically to the music and roars in the stadium. As he continues lying down in his bed, watching the game, his mother holds his hands before eventually lying on the bed and supporting her son's weight against her body. "Because I noticed that Tristan is getting a bit restless and is very hyperextended. Then he needs some physical contact again," said his mother. "Now he feels safer again."

She's ecstatic for him as the game goes on his team manages to win promotion to the second division. It's a joyous moment for them. "We made it," she said. He is moved to a special wheelchair and wheeled out shortly before the final whistle. Tristan is tired. "You can see it. But by and large, he enjoyed it. I'm very proud of him. It's great that it was implemented and that everyone played along," said his mother.

In his younger years, when the chips were down on him, it was his family and the carers from the Baltic Sea Intensive Care that played a huge role in motivating him to fight on. Now, the fans of Hansa have started a fundraiser for Tristan so they can get his mother a new, accessible car.

A signboard in Seattle has been making local residents and passersby crack a smile every week with punny messages and cheeky wisecracks for nearly two decades. The beloved Wallingford Sign — located outside a Chevron gas station — has also amassed a pretty substantial fan following online after its existence went viral a few years ago and it's not hard to see why once you get a taste of its witticisms.

"In October of 2005, we converted our auto repair shop into an ExtraMile convenience store and suddenly we had a problem. It had always been easy to think of useful messages to put on the sign for things like service promotions and store specials and the like. But with the ExtraMile, there were no more cars to fix and the place was plastered with store specials. So we decided to do something different," the gas station reveals on its website . Using the sign to post jokes and punny observations is "a great way for the community to connect with us," the manager of the establishment explained in a video profile of the gas station.

Here are 25 Wallingford Sign jokes that will actually make you laugh out loud:

Elliot Page celebrated his body as he posted a shirtless photo on Instagram. It was a significant milestone for the actor who came out as transgender last December. Page underwent "life-changing" top surgery earlier this year. The Oscar-nominated actor captioned the image: “Trans bb’s first swim trunks,” reported Huffington Post. Page used the hashtags #transjoy and #transisbeautiful to the post. Miley Cyrus commented "Hot" on the post, while Page's The Umbrella Academy co-star Justin Cornwell wrote, “Dude I see why you crushed me on that workout!” Nina Dobrev commented, “You look amazing. And most of all happy ♥️."

The actor had discussed his surgery in an interview with Oprah Winfrey recently and stated how crucial it was to his health. "The most significant difference is that I’m really able to just exist. I would imagine you’ll understand where I’m coming from — just exist by myself, like be able to sit with myself. I feel a significant difference in my ability to just exist—and not even just day to day, but moment to moment," he said, reported Vanity Fair.

Page revealed that just looking at himself in the mirror gave him so much joy and comfort. “Getting out of the shower and the towel’s around your waist and you’re looking at yourself in the mirror and you’re just like, ‘There I am.’ And I’m not having the moment where I’m panicked,” said Page, reported MSN . “It’s being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body for the — probably the first time.” Prior to transitioning, Page said he never recognized himself and couldn't bear to even look at a photo of himself.”

As we reported , the Inception and Juno star said the response to him coming out as a transman was mixed. "What I was anticipating was a lot of support and love and a massive amount of hatred and transphobia," said Page. "That's essentially what happened." He added that he knew he was a boy since he was a toddler. "I was writing fake love letters and signing them 'Jason.' Every little aspect of my life, that is who I was, who I am, and who I knew myself to be," he said.

The recent efforts to strip transgender people of their health care rights in various states have been a cause of worry for the actor. "I feel emerging joy and excitement one moment, and then in the next, profound sadness reading about people wanting to take gender-affirming health care away from children," said the actor before adding that he was aware of the privilege he enjoys as a movie star. "I feel so grateful to be at this place in my life, and I want to use the strength I have to help in all the ways that I can. The reason you and I have the privileges we have is because people have sacrificed so much for so, so, so long and put everything on the line."



The actor is keen to use his position as a celebrity to help make the lives of trans people better. "I think it's about: How can I feel grateful for my joy, and embrace my joy, and allow myself to have that joy — but then put that joy and that love into action? How do I figure out a way to integrate those two feelings, in terms of being a public person?" said Page, in a post while coming out as transgender.

The wear and tear of the streets we walk on is an indication of the hustle and bustle that it has experienced. It may not be the prettiest sight to look at and could also be potentially dangerous if stepped into absentmindedly, leaving us to wonder where our tax money went. But there is potential for beauty even in imperfection and street artist Ememem knows just how to bring out the best from any pothole and haggard pavement. The anonymous artist fills in these eyesores with intricate mosaic work resulting in a pop of color on an otherwise dull gray street.

Ememem's mosaic work is like a portal into another world. The French artist from the city of Lyon has been creating these pieces of art for the past 10 years. “But I’m just a sidewalk poet, a son of bitumen,” he states. He uses a process called "flacking" which is derived from the French "flaque," meaning puddle or patch, according to The Guardian . “My work is the story of the city, where cobblestones have been displaced; a truck from the vegetable market tore off a piece of asphalt,” he said. “Each becomes a flack.” His work can be spotted on the cobbled streets and cracked sidewalks of Lyon and other European cities like Paris, Madrid, Barcelona, and Milan.

His work is a visual treat and brings a renewed life to an otherwise monochromatic world. Here are some of his colorful works:

Queer people often face violence and scrutiny at the hands of society on an everyday basis. They have to deal with hate comments, discrimination and prejudice just because they don't conform to the heterosexual standards set up for them. However, hope and support persist in the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies. This strength of the community was accurately showcased when Owain Wyn Evans, a BBC weather presenter, shared a homophobic letter he received, reports Pink News .

Evans went viral during the COVID lockdown as he performed the BBC News theme on drums. Recently, he replaced Vanessa Feltz as the host of BBC Radio 2’s early breakfast slot. Even though people rejoiced at the fact of a queer person receiving the recognition they deserve, there were some throwing vials of homophobia and hate against him. Evans rushed to Instagram to post a picture of a handwritten message that had been given to him. It reads, "You raving bloody puff, do you have to be so camp on TV it puts me off my meal! Stay in bloody Wales were you belong."

However, he mentioned that this homophobic message is rare as the "vast majority of letters" he gets are lovely and appreciating. He added in the caption, "But I still find it bizarre that people take time to scrawl stuff like this onto a notepad and send it to me." He had the most accurate response to the message as he posted a photo posing with drums and writing, "Hope this camp pic doesn’t put you off any meals today dahlings!"

He received an influx of support and love from his fellow broadcasters and fans from around the world. Presenter Carol Vorderman commented on his photo, "What terrible spelling? I wonder if he/she (obviously not they) can spell CYNTAF? or even lululululululul?" Actor Tamzin Outhwaite also weighed in her support, "My darling queen of puffs!!! Do not ever change/tone down or even give these people any mind. You are beautiful, talented and a breath of fresh air in these times. You are my favorite cheese puff."

Evans also posted this letter on Twitter and received more support from the queer community and allies. Presenter Steve Saul commented , "Why is it that hateful people can’t spell? Sorry, they sent it. They’re just jealous of how fab you are!" Anchor Rich Preston noted, "Their grammar puts me off my meal. Sorry, you received this and hope it doesn’t dent your personality and you’re able to continue being your wonderful self."

A fan of Evans even decided to make up by writing him their own letter, while commenting on the hateful note, "Dear Owain, This is my letter to you. (I apologize I’ve spelled everything correctly)! Please keep being the utterly wonderful, talented, bright ray of sunshine we don’t deserve in our lives but are grateful for nonetheless. Love Most of us xxx."

These supportive responses display the kind of support and strength that exists between the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies. It is beautiful to see Evans handling this hateful letter with grace and people jumping in to support him.

Ollie, a 16-year-old non-binary person, came out to their parents two years ago. While the majority of these conversations don't go well, it was different for Ollie as he has an extremely supportive father, per TODAY . Dave Heide, the father, had the best reaction and did not think it was something life-altering for him. He recalled, "I was like, 'OK, cool, what's up? Is there something else going on or...?' He was like no, I'm coming out!' and I was like, 'Oh, OK, cool.' "

Heide and his wife are unwavering in their commitment to support their child, who uses both he/him and they/them pronouns. The family had named their restaurant after Ollie's deadname before they came out. They left the decision of changing the restaurant's name to Ollie. They said, "We had talked about it before and I had a lot of connection to it since I’d grown up with it. But it just got getting harder and harder to see my old name, huge on the side of the road. And my dad just kept listening and tried to come up with a bunch of different solutions, and then decided to change it."

The first restaurant, which opened more than 15 years ago in Madison, Wisconsin, placed Heide on the culinary map, but it meant that all of Ollie's new high school teachers knew about his father and as a consequence, Ollie's deadname. Ollie says that many of his teachers were unaware of "how big of an issue it is to say someone's deadname in the classroom." They said, "And there is just that dread of like, as soon as someone brings up my dad, I knew ... the whole class was going to know my deadname now."

Heide said, "He was like, 'Only if that's OK.' And I was like, 'Of course, I don’t give a s--- about my brand or whatever ... I care about my kiddo and, you know, him being able to have a safe and happy life." Heide goes on to say that trans individuals have a reduced life expectancy due to "the amount of cases of suicide and whatnot."

Instead of simply renaming the restaurant, Heide chose to completely remodel it. The new eatery, Ollie's, is fast-casual and serves family-favorite foods. He added, "So, it's like smash burgers and Detroit-style pizza and Mediterranean food, like euros and falafel and that kind of stuff, but we do it all with a chef-forward approach." Ollie and his two other siblings, Charlie and John, were also given the opportunity to contribute to some of the design decisions made throughout the remodeling. The renovated Ollie's opened five weeks ago and has been "packed" ever since.

Ollie stated that he is delighted to tell his story in order to serve as an example as someone who is free to take up space. They said, "It's so hard for so many trans people feeling like they're a burden when they ask people to make those changes. And when my dad made the move to change the entire restaurant, the restaurant's name and like, just change everything about it — even though it had a super big business following everything — it showed trans people that like it's OK to ask for those changes."

A man in London took matters into his own hands — legally — after he was branded "stupid" by a spin class instructor at his local Virgin Active gym. Ketan Aggarwal, a 34-year-old who was diagnosed with autism as an adult, made sure no one would dare to ridicule him in such a manner again by teaching himself law and single-handedly winning a disability discrimination case against the gym. According to Daily Mail , Aggarwal's win was the result of nearly two years of hard work as he learned enough law to represent himself in court with the help of library books and online resources.

The distressing incident reportedly occurred in May 2015 during a class at Virgin Active Stockley Park, where Aggarwal was a member. The fitness fanatic revealed that the spin class instructor lashed out at him and yelled "don't tell me how to do my job" when he agreed with a fellow cyclist who found the music "unmotivating" and too slow. "He started shouting across the room and told me my 'opinion was bollocks' in the middle of the class," Aggarwal recalled. "I stayed quiet but it made me feel horrible. He singled me out even though I only agreed with someone else. I believe this is because of my autism."

Legal documents related to Aggarwal's case against the gym reportedly state that the instructor's tirade continued even when the class finished, calling him "stupid" through the microphone in front of 30 people twice. "The claimant asked the instructor to stop and was called 'stupid' down the microphone in front of approximately 30 people twice," the particular of claims document states. "Claimant believes this is disability-related harassment as [the instructor] was aware of the previous incident [where Mr. Aggarwal told staff he had autism]..."

Although Aggarwal complained to Virgin Active about the staff member's unacceptable behavior towards him, he was informed six weeks later that no action would be taken against the instructor. It was only when he submitted a legal claim against them that the multi-million-pound company dismissed the instructor and offered Aggarwal £94 (approximately $133) in compensation. He rejected the offer and counter-offered to settle out of court for £1,000 (approximately $1418) after a judge in the case warned in a preliminary hearing that if Aggarwal were to win the case, it would "open other gyms to legal actions."

Virgin Active turned down the offer, and the case went to The County Court at Uxbridge in 2017. Representing himself against the company's lawyers, Aggarwal single-handedly argued and proved to the court that he had been the victim of disability harassment. The court agreed with him and ordered Virgin Active to pay him £1,200 ($ 1,702) — plus costs of £190 ($ 269) — and give him a written apology. "It is ordered that the defendant do consider amending its equality training to staff and consultants and do consider amending its joining application form so non-physical conditions are included," the judge presiding over the case added.

"It felt amazing to win," said Aggarwal. "When someone discriminates someone with a mental disability, they don't think they are going to pick up law, submit a legal claim, and then successfully argue it in a court of law... [The instructor] called me stupid twice. Calling someone with a mental disability 'stupid' is similar to mocking a guy in a wheelchair. If I was that stupid I wouldn't have been able to successfully pursue the claim against a solicitor of a billion-pound company. It was two years coming and it was hard work. I'm not a legal professional and I had to do a huge amount of paperwork."

"I had to live in the library, picking up law from the books, and getting templates for submitting paperwork from the internet," Aggarwal continued. "It was worth it though. It wasn't about the money, it was about the principal." In a statement about the incident, a Virgin Active spokesperson said: "We believe in offering a welcoming, inclusive and friendly environment for our members. We are very sorry that on this occasion we failed to do that, and are committed to reviewing our ongoing training to ensure the experience for all members is of the highest quality."

Home is where the heart is. It's the very basis of the phrase 'to feel at home.' It's the one place we feel comfortable, where we can just be ourselves. It only makes sense for our homes to be aesthetic, functional, and efficient. We are constantly trying to make our homes a happier place to live in. A look at homes from across the world shows that every culture has its own idea of what makes a home the place we want to be. Recently, a Korean-born Ava Lee, who goes by the username @glowwithava , posted a video on TikTok highlighting the common items in a Korean home and it just made so much sense. The TikTok video is a glimpse into Korean culture and there's so much we can imbibe from Koreans to improve our homes. Ava Lee's video has been going viral because it has so many new tips that can make people's lives easier.

TikTok

Ava Lee was born in Korea and grew up in China. She attended an international school, reported Bored Panda. Ava Lee shared videos about things found commonly in Korean Households and many followers thanked her for the tips. One of the first items in the video is a whole sliding table that can be moved across the kitchen, thus affording you extra space that can be used placed perpendicular to any place along the kitchen top. You can move it around freely to suit your needs.

Anyone who enjoys cooking will tell you that the heart of any home is always the kitchen. There's nothing quite like a good, ventilated kitchen. Ava then reveals a window that has a sturdy mesh that enables cool air to filter in while you can't actually stick your hand outside. The aim of the kitchen is to supposedly prevent suicide attempts and people throwing the trash.

Ava says that most Koreans have a bidet installed in the actual toilet seat, which she says is more hygienic. She claimed that it even helped keep the pandemic cases low in Korea. The video shows a bidet with a control panel attached to the toilet seat, which a host of functions at the tip of their fingertips. She said some apartments in Korea come with bidets installed on the toilet seat.

Bidet/TikTok

She also explains that Koreans don't carry keys and have automated door lock systems. The lock systems include an electronic device inbuilt onto the door which opens only when the correct password is entered.

Automated door lock system/TikTok

She also pointed out that Koreans value a laundry machine over a dishwasher and when there's a space constraint, it's always the dishwasher that gets the boot.

Washing machine/TikTok

In a separate video, she says people in Korea really enjoy getting a good massage and so some of them install an electronic massage chair in their homes. "To give yourself a full body massage every single day is what makes Koreans so happy all the time,” she explains.

Massage chair/ TikTok

The home also has two refrigerators to store food with one being for kimchi , a traditional side dish of salted and fermented vegetables, while the other is for regular food.

Two fridge/ TikTok

The apartment also has a separate door by the entrance to keep out all the shoe odor, which Ava says is to "keep all the positive energy inside.”

This particular apartment had two laundry machines. "We Koreans love to do laundry and to stay clean’ so there is a double unit fitted with a washer and dryer which seems to be located in a separate laundry room," says Ava in the video.

She then swivels the camera to reveal a dinner table that has an expensive spread, but she assures there are no guests visiting but is simply the Korean way. “Koreans take family meals very seriously and prepare every meal as if they were having guests over all the time,” said Ava.

There was much discussion in the comments of the videos, with many praising her for the ideas for making life easier but while some pointed out that such apartments, appliances, and lifestyle were only attainable for people who were rich.