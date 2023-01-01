ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, CA

ABC10

San Joaquin County cleans up from weekend storm, prepares for more rain

STOCKTON, Calif. — It was all-hands-on-deck on Montauban Avenue in Stockton Monday. “Right now, what we're trying to do is clean up all the leaves, maybe that helps it from getting clogged so we’ll see how that goes," said Stockton homeowner Rubi Huerta, standing next to a trash bin nearly filled with mud and debris from flooding. "But we're charging our batteries for our phones. We might have to get a generator since we don't have light."
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Highway 99 partially closed in South Sacramento due to flooding

(KTXL) — A stretch of Highway 99 in South Sacramento was partially closed due to flooding on Monday night, according to Caltrans. The closure is the second in as many days due to flooding from heavy rain. Caltrans said just after 8:30 p.m. that Highway 99 was closed in both directions between Fruitridge and Florin […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Highway 99 closed in Sacramento County, motorist found dead inside vehicle

This is a developing story. For the latest news, sign up for breaking news alerts: sacbee.com/newsletters. Update: Caltrans announced just after midnight on Monday, Jan. 2 that Highway 99 reopened. The following story published on Jan. 1. A fierce “atmospheric river” storm cleared away from Sacramento and Northern California on...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

West Sacramento senior living facility goes 3 days without power

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — UPDATE: Mayor Martha Guerrero told ABC10 that power was restored at the facility around 12:30 p.m. Monday. Hundreds of West Sacramento PG&E customers are still in the dark Monday, including residents of the Margaret McDowell Manor senior living community. Mary Waters is 76-years-old, has lung...
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Consumnes levee breaks near Wilton and Green Road

A Consumnes River levee near Wilton and Green Road broke following storms over the weekend. A Consumnes River levee near Wilton and Green Road broke following storms over the weekend. Large tree topples onto Elk Grove home. Due to the last storm, a large tree fell onto a home in...
WILTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

From floodwaters to no power, San Joaquin County braces for next storm

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – From floodwaters to no power, people are wondering when help will arrive.The San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services said it began deploying crews during the New Year's Eve storm. But all of the cleanup done in a neighborhood off Sonata Circle has been done by the neighbors after their calls went unanswered.At one point, the water rose to the top of driveways. Residents used whatever they had to sweep, rake and clean storm drains before Monday's rain."We're just going to clear the gutters, the drain as much as possible," said resident Sunmary Colter. While the...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

A look at wind damage in Sacramento County after Saturday's storm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Severe weather conditions caused flooding and damage across many parts of Northern California on New Year's Eve. As the rainstorm began to leave Sacramento County on Saturday evening, heavy gusts of wind followed, knocking over trees that brought down power lines across the area. At one...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
