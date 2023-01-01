Read full article on original website
2 rescued from Elk Grove home surrounded by water, Cosumnes Fire Department says
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Crews rescued a couple on Monday from their Elk Grove home, which was surrounded by floodwater after last weekend's storm. "I just kept watching the water raise and raise," said Dan Achondo, watching on Saturday night as water levels rose around the home of his mother- and father-in-law.
1 dead, dozens rescued after cars caught in flood waters on Hwy 99 in Sacramento Co.
Emergency crews on Sunday found one person dead inside a submerged vehicle near Highway 99 and dozens of other motorists had to be rescued.
'Stay away from standing water' | Crews rescue multiple stranded drivers in flooded roads
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Fire crews made dozens of water rescues over the weekend as some motorists attempted to drive through flooded roads. A spokesperson for Sacramento County confirmed one person found in a submerged vehicle in Wilton did not make it. Their cause of death remains under investigation by the county coroner.
KTVU FOX 2
Driver dies, dozens stranded in Highway 99 flooding
A massive cleanup is underway in Sacramento County where a portion of the highway was completely engulfed by water. One man died in his car and dozens of others were trapped in their vehicles.
San Joaquin County cleans up from weekend storm, prepares for more rain
STOCKTON, Calif. — It was all-hands-on-deck on Montauban Avenue in Stockton Monday. “Right now, what we're trying to do is clean up all the leaves, maybe that helps it from getting clogged so we’ll see how that goes," said Stockton homeowner Rubi Huerta, standing next to a trash bin nearly filled with mud and debris from flooding. "But we're charging our batteries for our phones. We might have to get a generator since we don't have light."
Highway 99 partially closed in South Sacramento due to flooding
(KTXL) — A stretch of Highway 99 in South Sacramento was partially closed due to flooding on Monday night, according to Caltrans. The closure is the second in as many days due to flooding from heavy rain. Caltrans said just after 8:30 p.m. that Highway 99 was closed in both directions between Fruitridge and Florin […]
'Imminent levee failure': Northern California town ordered to evacuate, then shelter-in-place
Wilton remains under shelter-in-place orders after intense rain from Saturday's atmospheric river threatened an "imminent levee failure."
Highway 99 reopens in both directions between Galt and Elk Grove after multiple levee breaches forced closure
Update – Jan. 2, 2023 7:50 a.m. The South Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol announced Monday morning that State Route 99 between Grant Line Road and Twin Cities Road had reopened in both directions. Original: (KTXL) — Flooding has forced the closure of a stretch of Highway 99 between Elk Grove and Galt […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Highway 99 closed in Sacramento County, motorist found dead inside vehicle
This is a developing story. For the latest news, sign up for breaking news alerts: sacbee.com/newsletters. Update: Caltrans announced just after midnight on Monday, Jan. 2 that Highway 99 reopened. The following story published on Jan. 1. A fierce “atmospheric river” storm cleared away from Sacramento and Northern California on...
West Sacramento senior living facility goes 3 days without power
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — UPDATE: Mayor Martha Guerrero told ABC10 that power was restored at the facility around 12:30 p.m. Monday. Hundreds of West Sacramento PG&E customers are still in the dark Monday, including residents of the Margaret McDowell Manor senior living community. Mary Waters is 76-years-old, has lung...
Fox40
Consumnes levee breaks near Wilton and Green Road
A Consumnes River levee near Wilton and Green Road broke following storms over the weekend. A Consumnes River levee near Wilton and Green Road broke following storms over the weekend. Large tree topples onto Elk Grove home. Due to the last storm, a large tree fell onto a home in...
natureworldnews.com
Person in Flooded Car Dies as Winter Storm Damages Levee and Causes Major Flood in California
A spokesperson for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed to ABC News that one person was reported dead in a car on Sunday in California as the state was flooded by a winter storm that dumped a lot of snow and damaged a levee. A representative for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed that...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: NorCal heavy rain & strong winds aftermath, thousands still without power, damage from fallen trees
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Flooding in Wilton leaves several residents stranded at home with no way out
WILTON, Calif. — Days after flooding began in Wilton, several people are still stranded in their homes surrounded by flooding with no way out. Emergency crews are repairing some of the levee breaches but roads like Green Road are closed off because of the massive flooding covering sections of the road.
Teens Rescued From Tree Limbs After Car Gets Stuck in Flooded Area
Did you know that a mere six inches of water is enough to float a car? Add another six inches to the flood and driving through the flowing water brings the risk of your vehicle being swept away. With that in mind, it’s absolutely crucial to follow all road closure...
From floodwaters to no power, San Joaquin County braces for next storm
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – From floodwaters to no power, people are wondering when help will arrive.The San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services said it began deploying crews during the New Year's Eve storm. But all of the cleanup done in a neighborhood off Sonata Circle has been done by the neighbors after their calls went unanswered.At one point, the water rose to the top of driveways. Residents used whatever they had to sweep, rake and clean storm drains before Monday's rain."We're just going to clear the gutters, the drain as much as possible," said resident Sunmary Colter. While the...
KCRA.com
A look at wind damage in Sacramento County after Saturday's storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Severe weather conditions caused flooding and damage across many parts of Northern California on New Year's Eve. As the rainstorm began to leave Sacramento County on Saturday evening, heavy gusts of wind followed, knocking over trees that brought down power lines across the area. At one...
Was your car or home flooded during the storm? Here’s what to do
Here are tips recommended to limit car damage after water exposure from floods, according to State Farm.
State of emergency declared in San Joaquin County due to flooding
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Directors of Emergency Services for San Joaquin County declared a local state of emergency in the aftermath of a torrent of rain from an atmospheric river that hit the state on Friday and Saturday. According to a press release from San Joaquin County, the emergency was proclaimed because the county […]
More than 1,000 inmates evacuated from Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Over 1,000 inmates and staff were evacuated from the Rio Cosumnes Correction Center due to a threat of flooding on New Year’s Day, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the evacuation happened around 2 p.m. after the sheriff’s office initiated a Level 1 activation of the Emergency […]
