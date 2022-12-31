Read full article on original website
Related
China Is Preparing for War, Retired General Warns
"Xi Jinping has made it quite clear...that he is going to make, from his perspective, China whole again by subsuming Taiwan," H.R. McMaster said Sunday.
At Benedict's summer home, a town mourns its beloved visitor
The shopkeeper named her daughter after him. The parish priest wears his old vestments. The former mayor dedicated a plaque to him on City Hall, and residents up and down this picturesque hilltop town reminisce about hearing him play the piano behind the palace walls on cool summer evenings.Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is particularly beloved in Castel Gandolfo, where he joined a centuries-long list of pontiffs who summered at the papal villa overlooking Lake Alban in the hills south of Rome. Benedict’s death has hit its residents hard, since many knew him personally, and had already said their emotional...
French inflation slows unexpectedly in December to 6.7%
PARIS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Inflation in France unexpectedly edged lower in December from a record high a month earlier, helped by slowing energy price rises, preliminary data from the INSEE national statistics body showed on Wednesday.
Russian rouble down with oil prices, trade remains thin
MOSCOW, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The rouble opened weaker on Wednesday amid lower oil prices and thin trading volumes during public holidays in Russia. At 0714 GMT, the rouble was 0.6% weaker against the dollar at 71.54 and had lost 1.1% to trade at 75.64 versus the euro . It had shed 0.6% against the yuan to 10.17 .
Comments / 0