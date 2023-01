Effective: 2023-01-03 05:40:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cheatham; Dickson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Lewis; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Stewart; Wayne TORNADO WATCH 6 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE CHEATHAM DICKSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LEWIS MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON STEWART WAYNE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHLAND CITY, CENTERVILLE, CLARKSVILLE, CLIFTON, COLLINWOOD, DICKSON, DOVER, ERIN, HOHENWALD, KINGSTON SPRINGS, LINDEN, LOBELVILLE, MCEWEN, NEW JOHNSONVILLE, PEGRAM, SPRINGFIELD, TENNESSEE RIDGE, WAVERLY, AND WAYNESBORO.

CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN ・ 55 MINUTES AGO