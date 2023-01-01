Effective: 2023-01-03 06:52:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 07:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Louisville. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Barren; Butler; Edmonson; Grayson; Hardin; Hart; Warren The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Hart County in central Kentucky East central Butler County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Grayson County in central Kentucky Northeastern Warren County in south central Kentucky South central Hardin County in central Kentucky Northwestern Barren County in south central Kentucky Edmonson County in south central Kentucky * Until 730 AM EST/630 AM CST/. * At 651 AM EST/551 AM CST/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles west of Brownsville to 7 miles north of Plum Springs to near Bowling Green, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Brownsville around 605 AM CST. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Munfordville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BARREN COUNTY, KY ・ 42 MINUTES AGO