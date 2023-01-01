ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Football World Is Shocked By Jim Harbaugh's Decision

The Wolverines are now trailing No. 3 TCU, 7-0, early in the first quarter on Saturday afternoon. Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy just threw a pick-six to TCU. Prior to that, the Wolverines had a truly bizarre play call on a fourth and goal from the 2-yard line. What was this,...
Football World Unhappy With Kirby Smart's Postgame Comment

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs football program are heading back to the College Football Playoff national championship game. The No. 1 seeded Bulldogs topped Ohio State in a thriller at the Peach Bowl on Saturday. Georgia defeated Ohio State by one point to advance. Following the game, Smart made...
SEC Basketball standings as calendar turns to January

The year 2023 has arrived, which means that SEC play will get underway at full capacity beginning Tuesday evening. Ten of the SEC’s 14 teams opened SEC play last week, with the biggest surprise being Missouri’s 89-75 win over Kentucky. Four Tigers reached double figures in the game, led by Kobe Brown’s 30-point outing. Oscar Tshiebwe led Kentucky in points with 23.
