The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Football World Is Shocked By Jim Harbaugh's Decision
The Wolverines are now trailing No. 3 TCU, 7-0, early in the first quarter on Saturday afternoon. Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy just threw a pick-six to TCU. Prior to that, the Wolverines had a truly bizarre play call on a fourth and goal from the 2-yard line. What was this,...
Football World Unhappy With Kirby Smart's Postgame Comment
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs football program are heading back to the College Football Playoff national championship game. The No. 1 seeded Bulldogs topped Ohio State in a thriller at the Peach Bowl on Saturday. Georgia defeated Ohio State by one point to advance. Following the game, Smart made...
SEC Football: Southeastern Conference rallied to save the bowl season
The bowl season for SEC Football began bleakly with Oregon State completely outclassing the Florida Gators in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl. The Florida team that upset Utah in the season-opener limped to a finish, losing five of its last seven games, including a defeat from Vanderbilt. The SEC’s...
How to Watch: No. 8 Alabama Basketball Home SEC Opener Against Ole Miss
The Crimson Tide will aim to remain undefeated at Coleman Coliseum this season against the Rebels.
SEC Basketball standings as calendar turns to January
The year 2023 has arrived, which means that SEC play will get underway at full capacity beginning Tuesday evening. Ten of the SEC’s 14 teams opened SEC play last week, with the biggest surprise being Missouri’s 89-75 win over Kentucky. Four Tigers reached double figures in the game, led by Kobe Brown’s 30-point outing. Oscar Tshiebwe led Kentucky in points with 23.
Eric Musselman says Arkansas gained valuable experience in loss at LSU
The Razorbacks will look to pick up their first SEC win of the season as they host No. 20 Missouri on Wednesday night.
