FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Modified Glock used during New Year’s Eve deadly shooting in downtown Mobile: Police
Mobile Police identified the man killed in the New Year's Eve shooting downtown as 24-year-old Jatarious Reives.
Man killed during New Year’s Eve shooting identified: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed the identity of the man who was shot and killed in downtown Mobile Saturday night. According to officials, Jatarious Reives, 24, was shot and killed during a “gang-related” shooting that happened on New Year’s Eve. The shooting also injured nine other people. Those […]
Man found shot dead in Prichard on New Year’s Eve: City of Prichard
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A City of Prichard spokesperson has confirmed a man in Prichard was shot and killed on New Year’s Eve. Christopher Duncan, 34, was found around 7 p.m. Saturday on the 600 block of Grant Ave., near West Main Street. When officers did find him he was already dead. Officials said this […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: New Year’s Eve mass shooting related to gang activity
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It was supposed to be a night of celebration for over 12,000 people in downtown Mobile on New Year’s Eve. Things changed around 11:15 when several shots were fired a couple of blocks away from the moon pie drop. “This is affiliated with what we call...
WALA-TV FOX10
‘Everybody started running’; people recount deadly shooting on New Year’s Eve in downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News ventured out to downtown Mobile to talk to people about the New Year’s Eve shooting that left one person dead and nine injured. The people FOX10 News spoke to say they’re thankful that they weren’t at the location of the shooting but further down the street.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police have suspect in custody in deadly downtown New Year’s Eve shooting; victim identified
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department said it has one male suspect in custody from the deadly New Year’s Eve shooting in downtown Mobile. He was receiving medical treatment and will be transported to Metro Jail and charged with murder, police said. On Monday morning, police identified...
Pensacola police investigating Sunday early morning drive-by shooting
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is investigating an early morning drive-by shooting that sent one to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Early Sunday morning, police responded to a local hospital where the victim said he was shot waiting at a red light at 9th Ave and Blount Street. Police said the […]
Mobile Police asking for public help in locating 2 Walmart shooting suspects
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are asking for public’s help in locating two men who were allegedly involved in the Walmart shooting on Dec. 27. Officers are looking for Jimaurice Pierce, 19, and Darrius Rowser, 19, who they said are suspects in the shooting. On Dec. 30, Karmelo Derks, 18, […]
utv44.com
Victim in fatal Mobile NYE shooting identified
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE:. The man who was killed in Saturday's mass shooting, 24-year-old Jatarius Rieves, had an arrest record dating back to 2018. His charges ranged from burglary to domestic violence to robbery. But he was still fortunate enough to have family who loved him... and who...
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: Mobile police have one subject in custody set to be charged for last nights New Years Eve shooting
MPD said they have one male subject in custody from last nights shooting. He is receiving medical treatment and will be transported to Metro Jail and charged with murder. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson has released a statement on last night’s shooting,. “Like so many others, I am outraged at...
1 dead, 9 hurt in Alabama shooting near New Year’s Eve party
MOBILE, Ala. — A 24-year-old man was killed and nine other people were hurt in a shooting a few blocks from where thousands were in the streets for a New Year’s Eve party in downtown Mobile, Alabama, police said in a statement. TV news video showed police officers...
Mobile mayor ‘beyond disgusted’ over New Year’s Eve shooting: Injured suspect in custody
A task force has been created to find “everyone responsible” for a New Year’s Eve shooting that killed a 24-year-old man and injured nine other people, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced Sunday. “I am outraged at the violence that occurred last night in downtown Mobile. I am...
Burglary suspect leads police on 24-mile chase, police looking for second suspect: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man who allegedly led officers on a nearly 24-mile chase late Friday night. The man was driving a car the police were looking for in connection to an attack at a home on Dec. 29. Ladarren Dixon, 28, was arrested and charged with the following: […]
Mobile Police Department 2022 homicide investigations
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — 2022 was a busy year for officers with the Mobile Police Department. With over 35 homicides for the year in the City of Mobile, officers have named suspects for most of them. The first homicide of 2022 occurred on Jan. 7 when Tammy Wedgeworth was found dead after being reported missing […]
Workers in downtown Mobile reacted fast following deadly NYE shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hundreds of people make a living in downtown Mobile and need people to feel secure in the entertainment district. Despite the violence on New Year’s Eve, workers are hoping for the best following the city’s last deadly shooting of 2022. Outside the Urban Emporium, Sunday morning is a giant pile of […]
New Year’s Eve shooting suspect in custody, murdered victim identified
Police said Monday that they have a suspect in custody after the New Year’s Eve deadly mass shooting in downtown Mobile. Investigators would not name the suspect but said the person was receiving medical care after being shot in the chest during the incident Saturday night in which one person was killed and nine others injured.
WEAR
Police investigating homicide after 31-year-old man found shot dead in Milton
MILTON, Fla. -- A homicide investigation is underway Monday after a man was found shot dead in Milton. Milton Police tells WEAR News it happened the 6400 block of Sellers Drive. Police identified the man as 31-year-old Johnny Gene Davis. According to police, the victim's body was found in a...
utv44.com
Man injured in New Year's Day drive-by shooting in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla — According to the Pensacola Police Department, a man was injured in a drive by shooting early New Year's Day. Officers responded to a local hospital where they located a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police say the man was allegedly shot while stopped at...
1 person in custody after deadly New Year’s Eve shooting that killed 1, injured 9
UPDATE (1/1 5:52 p.m.): Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced they have a suspect in custody for the shooting that happened in downtown Mobile Saturday night. The suspect is receiving medical treatment. After treatment, they will be transported to Mobile Metro Jail and charged with murder. UPDATE 9:00 AM 1/1/23: Mobile Police sent […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Brother and sister arrested on gun charges after having tennis shoes stolen
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A brother and sister were arrested on firearm charges in a theft of property case after two subjects stole tennis shoes from them and they retaliated with gunfire, according to police. On Friday, Dec. 30 at approximately 6:45 p.m., officers said they responded to 3000 Airport...
