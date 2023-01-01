ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WKRG News 5

Man killed during New Year’s Eve shooting identified: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed the identity of the man who was shot and killed in downtown Mobile Saturday night. According to officials, Jatarious Reives, 24, was shot and killed during a “gang-related” shooting that happened on New Year’s Eve. The shooting also injured nine other people. Those […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: New Year’s Eve mass shooting related to gang activity

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It was supposed to be a night of celebration for over 12,000 people in downtown Mobile on New Year’s Eve. Things changed around 11:15 when several shots were fired a couple of blocks away from the moon pie drop. “This is affiliated with what we call...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola police investigating Sunday early morning drive-by shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is investigating an early morning drive-by shooting that sent one to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Early Sunday morning, police responded to a local hospital where the victim said he was shot waiting at a red light at 9th Ave and Blount Street. Police said the […]
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

Victim in fatal Mobile NYE shooting identified

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE:. The man who was killed in Saturday's mass shooting, 24-year-old Jatarius Rieves, had an arrest record dating back to 2018. His charges ranged from burglary to domestic violence to robbery. But he was still fortunate enough to have family who loved him... and who...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police Department 2022 homicide investigations

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — 2022 was a busy year for officers with the Mobile Police Department. With over 35 homicides for the year in the City of Mobile, officers have named suspects for most of them. The first homicide of 2022 occurred on Jan. 7 when Tammy Wedgeworth was found dead after being reported missing […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Man injured in New Year's Day drive-by shooting in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla — According to the Pensacola Police Department, a man was injured in a drive by shooting early New Year's Day. Officers responded to a local hospital where they located a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police say the man was allegedly shot while stopped at...
PENSACOLA, FL

