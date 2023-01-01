Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Columbia residents march in Rose Bowl Parade
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man who donated his kidney, marched in the Rose Bowl Parade with his wife, and their neighbor who is a kidney recipient. Thomas Dougall, a board member of Donate Life South Carolina and a kidney donor, his wife, Wendy Dougall, and their neighbor Jo Byrd, a kidney recipient all walked in the parade together.
iheart.com
Schedule announced for SC inauguration day events in Columbia
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will take the oath of office next month for the start of the term which will make him the longest-serving governor in state history. The 98th South Carolina Inaugural, which will celebrate the inauguration of McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and...
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia will host “Capital City Fireworks” display New Years Eve
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can ring in the new year with Fireworks in the City. City of Columbia will host the “Capital City Fireworks” display Saturday, December 31st. Organizers say the best viewing area of the fireworks display will be on the north side of the South Carolina State House along Gervais Street and Main Street.
abccolumbia.com
Mobile market provides Colony Apartment residents with food, supplies
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Over the Christmas holiday, residents of the Colony Apartments were without heat and running water for three days and have been displaced to nearby hotels until conditions are deemed safe by the Columbia Fire Department. Last week, the Columbia Police Department made two arrests in...
columbiametro.com
Crash Course Columbia
The 2021-22 Midlands Regional Competitiveness Report highlighted a disturbing problem with retaining talent in the Columbia metro area. Sponsored by the Midlands Business Leadership Group and Engenuity SC, the Midlands Regional Competitiveness Report has been producing reports on our area’s business competitiveness in comparison with nine other regional markets since 2014.
coladaily.com
What's closed on Monday, January 2
With New Year's Day falling on a Sunday, some businesses and organizations will be closed on Monday, January 2 in observance of the holiday. All city of Columbia buildings and offices will be closed Monday, as will offices for most other cities, tows and counties. Emergency services, as always, are available via 911.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
“A” is for Allen Brothers Milling Company
“A” is for Allen Brothers Milling Company. One of Columbia’s most celebrated landmarks, the Allen Brothers Milling Company has been recognized by its most enduring icon: a red fluorescent sign advertising its staple product—Adluh Flour—and the likeness of a girl that adorns its products. As it has for generations, the mill continues to produce cornmeal, mixes, feed, and breeders in addition to “South Carolina’s State Flour.” The milling company began operating at the turn of the last century. The company has prided itself on the fact that its products are manufactured exclusively from yellow corn and wheat from South Carolina, and white corn from Tennessee. For years Allen Brothers Milling Company has offered tours of its historic property, which stands as the “third oldest continually operating, electrically powered soft wheat mill in the United States.
coladaily.com
Local artist highlights Columbia’s historic past and future with Vista mural
A local muralist is revisiting his previous mural project at 1121 Park St., which highlights Columbia's past and future. Eric Lake created the mural called ‘Generations” in 1999 and is now in the process of repainting. ‘Generations’ is a 1400+ square foot mural split into five sections, each...
WIS-TV
Funeral arrangements announced for Columbia Councilman Joe Taylor Jr.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Funeral arrangements have been made for Columbia Councilman Joe Taylor Jr. A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 5 at First Presbyterian Church in Columbia, according to Dignity Memorial. Two Columbia City Councilmembers and Columbia City officials confirmed Taylor died earlier...
columbiametro.com
Shake, Rattle, and Roll
Little movements. Thunder. Artillery. A vehicular crash. Railroad cars coupling and uncoupling. A sensation in the bottom of one’s feet. Things that go boom in the night. An unprecedented wave of minor earthquakes focused near Elgin, a small town in Kershaw County, have local residents struggling to describe what they’re experiencing. For a big chunk of 2022, “Did you feel that?” became almost as common a greeting as “How are you?” across the Midlands.
Fire chief gives update on Colony Apartment evacuations
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nearly a week after problems at the Colony Apartments forced residents to evacuate their homes, many still aren't able to move in. Viola Simmons says Columbia Police knocked on her door last Tuesday night and said she would need to be evacuated. She was one of...
WIS-TV
Lizard’s Thicket celebrates 2023 with time-honored meal
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The first day of 2023 brought thousands of customers to Lizard’s Thicket restaurants across South Carolina. This was to honor an age-old tradition. “You know, we’re pretty superstitious in the south and you got to have your pork chops, your collards, and your black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day,” said Sara Krisnow, Community Relations Manager for Lizard’s Thicket.
Body dead for several months found in South Carolina donation bin
LUGOFF, S.C. (AP) — A body found inside a donation bin in South Carolina had likely been dead for at least several months, Kershaw County authorities said. Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in Lugoff after smelling a bad odor, investigators said. Investigators first thought the body […]
wach.com
Midlands family mourns 2 loved ones killed in fiery tractor-trailer crash on Christmas day
COLUMBIA, SC — A family in the Midlands now mourns the loss of two loved ones after a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer claimed both lives on Christmas day. The McCoy family is holding onto each other for support as they head into the New Year after suffering a tragic loss on Christmas day.
WIS-TV
Officials working on bringing people home
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. City of Columbia continues inspections at Colony Apartments. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
'Reshaping and reforming stability': Midlands Fatherhood Coalition building Dad's Den to help men in Sumter, Lee, Clarendon Counties
SUMTER, S.C. — A 'Dad's Den' is coming soon to the Midlands Fatherhood Coalition's Sumter location. The nonprofit is currently fundraising to furnish the room, which will provide a safe space for men to bond with their children. "Reshaping and reforming stability within your life," Derek Baccus shared about...
South Carolina senator ticketed for public intoxication apologizes
South Carolina State Senator Tom Davis was ticketed for public intoxication on Sunday.
'It’s just unbelievable': Sumter resident spends every day picking up litter in free time after noticing trash at Dillon Park
SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter community is taking notice as a man tries to clean up Dillon Park in his free time. "It’s just unbelievable," Akridge Stone thought when he saw the trash lying on the ground at the park. "This is too nice a place for people...
wfmynews2.com
Crews find body of missing SC Lake Murray diver
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Search crews have recovered the body of a diver who went missing along Lake Murray several days ago. A spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) says the man was found Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m. near where he initially went missing. The water in that area is about 130 feet deep.
Customers near St. Andrew Road, Lake Murray Boulevard urged to boil water
IRMO, S.C. — Columbia Water is advising residents in a section of Irmo to boil following the rupture of a six-inch main. Officials said that water customers along St. Andrews Road from Fork Avenue to Lake Murray Boulevard and Lake Murray Boulevard customers from St. Andrews Road to Nursery Road should boil their water for at least a minute before drinking it or using it to cook. Water used to make ice should also be boiled before it is frozen.
