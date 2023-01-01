ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State’s Kicker Misses Would-Be Game-Winner vs. Georgia

The Buckeyes’ kicker missed wide left on a last-second field goal that would have lifted the program to the CFP national title game.

At the start of the fourth quarter of Saturday’s CFP National Semifinal between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State, the Bulldogs trailed the Buckeyes, 38-24.

Georgia, however, rallied to erase a 14-point deficit and outscore the Buckeyes, 18-3, including Stetson Bennett throwing a 76-yard touchdown pass to Arian Smith and orchestrating a five-play, 72-yard drive that was capped with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Adonai “AD” Mitchell.

Even with Georgia holding a 42-41 lead, Ohio State still had a chance to win.

But after Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud put the Buckeyes in Bulldogs’ territory, kicker Noah Ruggles missed wide left on a 50-yard field goal, securing the win for Georgia.

With the win, Georgia punched its ticket to the national title game on Jan. 9 against TCU at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

