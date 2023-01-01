ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covelo, CA

Assault/Battery, Hit And Run – Fort Bragg Police Logs 12.31.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
FORT BRAGG, CA
Bike Stop, Juvenile Problem – Fort Bragg Police Logs 12.30.2022

FORT BRAGG, CA
Deputies identify suspect arrested for Salyer Wayside Chapel vandalism

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect who broke into and vandalized a church in Trinity County earlier this week has been identified, according to the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they arrested 31-year-old Joseph Beeson in connection with the vandalism at the Salyer Wayside Chapel. When deputies arrived...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
Tip Leads to Arrest of Fort Bragg Pair for Narcotics, Metal Knuckles, and More

The following is a press release issued by the Fort Bragg Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On December 28, 2022 at approximately 11:30 AM, an officer received a tip about a...
Tree Crashes Into Ukiah Home Downing Powerlines Causing Localized Outage

Scanner traffic beginning around 9:54 p.m. indicates a tree has crashed into a house on Ukiah’s Briggs Lane downing powerlines causing a localized electrical outage. There was reportedly one occupant inside the home located at the end of Briggs Lane when the incident occurred. They exited the home without injury.
UKIAH, CA
Repairs underway after church vandalized

SALYER, Calif. - A church in Trinity County was broken into and vandalized this week. It happened at Salyer Wayside Chapel on Highway 299 in Salyer. A church member said 80% of the windows were destroyed. Pianos were damaged along with almost all Christmas decorations, office supplies and electronics. The...
SALYER, CA
Canyon Creek Road in Trinity County closes again due to slide

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A rockslide on Canyon Creek Road activated again on Saturday, according to the Trinity County Department of Transportation. The road has been closed until further notice as Dyer Construction has been notified about the slide. Dyer Construction installed a fence around the slide earlier this month...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
Flotilla 08-08 of Lake County celebrates ‘change of watch’

KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — On Sunday, Dec. 11, the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 08-08 of Lake County held its annual “change of watch” for the new year at Riviera Hills Restaurant. Officiating at the ceremony was District Captain Wayne Farnholtz. Kevin Kealey accepted the office as...
LAKE COUNTY, CA

