Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Police investigating 3 reports of shots fired on New Year’s Day in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - 6:30 P.M. UPDATED - Red Bluff Police Department is investigating three reports of shots fired early on New Year's Day. Police say they believe two reports may be connected. An officer told Action News Now that a drive by shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday. Sgt....
mendofever.com
Remains Of Fireworks In Backyard, Drumming Coming From Neighbors House – Fort Bragg Police Logs 01.01.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Assault/Battery, Hit And Run – Fort Bragg Police Logs 12.31.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Subject Left Out Back Door, Violation Of Restraining Order – Ukiah Police Logs 01.01.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Bike Stop, Juvenile Problem – Fort Bragg Police Logs 12.30.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Fentanyl, Meth, Ghost Gun: Two Suspected Fort Bragg Drug Dealers Arrested After Traffic Stop and Subsequent Investigation
The following is a press release issued by the Fort Bragg Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On December 31, 2022 at approximately 8:00 AM, a Fort Bragg PD officer witnessed a...
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies identify suspect arrested for Salyer Wayside Chapel vandalism
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect who broke into and vandalized a church in Trinity County earlier this week has been identified, according to the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they arrested 31-year-old Joseph Beeson in connection with the vandalism at the Salyer Wayside Chapel. When deputies arrived...
mendofever.com
Tenant Trying To Hit RP With Broom, Subject Jumped Out Of Car – Ukiah Police Logs 12.31.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Deputies Allegedly Find Ukiah Man in Possession of Concealed Knife, Meth, and Fentanyl
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 12-23-2022 at approximately 1:41 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were patrolling the area...
mendofever.com
Marijuana Grow Murderer Sentenced to Two More Years for Brutal Beating in Mendocino County Jail
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office:. A familiar face received additional state prison time Friday morning in the Mendocino County Superior Court to close out calendar year 2022. Defendant Edgar Fidel Contreras, now 32 years of age, was previously sentenced in...
mendofever.com
66-Year-Old Man Arrested for Suspected Human Trafficking on Trinity County Cannabis Grow
The following is a press release issued by the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. In March of 2022, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a reported sexual...
mendofever.com
Tip Leads to Arrest of Fort Bragg Pair for Narcotics, Metal Knuckles, and More
The following is a press release issued by the Fort Bragg Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On December 28, 2022 at approximately 11:30 AM, an officer received a tip about a...
mendofever.com
Tree Crashes Into Ukiah Home Downing Powerlines Causing Localized Outage
Scanner traffic beginning around 9:54 p.m. indicates a tree has crashed into a house on Ukiah’s Briggs Lane downing powerlines causing a localized electrical outage. There was reportedly one occupant inside the home located at the end of Briggs Lane when the incident occurred. They exited the home without injury.
mendofever.com
Fort Bragg Police Catch Alleged Burglar in the Act Found Hiding in a Closet Underneath Cardboard
The following is a press release issued by the Fort Bragg Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On December 27, 2022 at approximately 7:45 AM, an officer was dispatched to an alarm...
actionnewsnow.com
Repairs underway after church vandalized
SALYER, Calif. - A church in Trinity County was broken into and vandalized this week. It happened at Salyer Wayside Chapel on Highway 299 in Salyer. A church member said 80% of the windows were destroyed. Pianos were damaged along with almost all Christmas decorations, office supplies and electronics. The...
mendofever.com
Tree Falls in Fort Bragg Blocking Road, Downing Electrical Lines—Nearly 1,000 Residents Lose Power
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a tree has fallen near 18520 Old Coast Highway in Fort Bragg blocking the roadway, downing powerlines, and affecting multiple utility poles in the immediate area. There are power outages in the area as seen on the PG&E...
mendofever.com
Vehicle Slides Off Roadway Near Boonville—One Occupant Unconcious, Both Required Extrication
Scanner traffic beginning at 2:36 p.m. indicated a singular vehicle slipped off of State Route 128 near Boonville and descended an embankment. When first responders arrived at the scene, at least one of two occupants was unconscious and both required extrication and medical care. The Incident Commander reported “major rollover...
actionnewsnow.com
Canyon Creek Road in Trinity County closes again due to slide
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A rockslide on Canyon Creek Road activated again on Saturday, according to the Trinity County Department of Transportation. The road has been closed until further notice as Dyer Construction has been notified about the slide. Dyer Construction installed a fence around the slide earlier this month...
Lake County News
Flotilla 08-08 of Lake County celebrates ‘change of watch’
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — On Sunday, Dec. 11, the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 08-08 of Lake County held its annual “change of watch” for the new year at Riviera Hills Restaurant. Officiating at the ceremony was District Captain Wayne Farnholtz. Kevin Kealey accepted the office as...
lostcoastoutpost.com
(UPDATING) Traveling East? Highways 299 and 36 Closed Limited to One-Way Traffic Due to Active Rock Slides
UPDATE 12:00 p.m.: It looks as though both highways are open to one-way controlled traffic, according to Caltrans Quickmap. Our friends at Caltrans have informed us that both highways 299 and 36 are closed due to active rock slides this morning. Highway 299 is closed in both directions at post...
Comments / 0