ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Hellebuyck, Pionk, Connor lead Jets to 2-1 win over Oilers

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JHQPb_0k04nn9L00

Neal Pionk and Kyle Connor each had a goal and an assist as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Saturday night.

Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves for the Jets, who mustered only 17 shots on goal.

“When you’re clearly half a step behind a lot of the night, your goalie gives you that confidence that, ‘OK, we’ll get going eventually,’” Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness said. “We started to skate better at times and then when there was a breakdown, he was there for us. The guys have a tremendous amount of confidence in him."

Klim Kostin scored for the Oilers, who have lost four straight at home. Connor McDavid's point streak was stopped at 17 games — the Edmonton captain had 37 points (16 goals, 21 assists) during the run.

“I think we played a pretty solid team game,” Oilers defenseman Tyson Barrie said. “We didn’t give up a ton of chances and we created some looks and had some chances to get one, two, three, four goals, but we just didn’t get it done. Some nights you play well and don’t get the result you are looking for. It is frustrating, but it is part of the game.”

Edmonton controlled most of the early action, but it was Winnipeg that struck first with a power-play goal with 4:16 remaining in the opening period. Connor made a nifty backhand pass to Pionk and he snapped in his sixth goal before Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell could get across.

McDavid rang a shot off the post midway through the second and set up Ryan Nugent-Hopkins for an excellent opportunity late in the period that Hellebuyck stopped.

“It seems like when we need him the most, it seems like he’s there,” Connor said. “Clutch times, he’s a clutch player. He’s by far one of the best players in the league. He’s a leader in that locker room, too, and he had some good stuff tonight."

Edmonton outshot Winnipeg 20-10 through 40 minutes.

The Oilers tied it 4:29 into the third off a faceoff as Kostin beat Hellebuyck up high for his third goal in the last two games and fifth of the season.

Winnipeg regained the lead 2 1/2 minutes later when Connor tipped a long shot by Pionk past Campbell for his 16th of the season.

“Good teams find a way and we found a way tonight,” Bowness said.

Edmonton had a late power play but couldn’t get another puck past Hellebuyck. It also appeared Kostin might have sustained a serious leg injury in the waning seconds.

The potent Oilers power play went 0 for 5.

“It may not have been our A game tonight, but the penalty kill was huge going up against one of the best power plays in the league,” Connor said. "Just a lot of unselfish guys back there getting in front of lanes and blocking a lot of shots.”

NOTES: Winnipeg was missing seven players: Nikolaj Ehlers (sports hernia), Mason Appleton (wrist), Saku Maenalanen (upper body), Logan Stanley (upper body), Nate Schmidt (upper body), Blake Wheeler (groin) and Cole Perfetti (upper body). Star defenseman Josh Morrissey exited the previous game Thursday against Vancouver in the third period with a lower-body injury, but returned against the Oilers. … F Kristian Reichel made his season debut with the Jets. … The Oilers were without Evander Kane (wrist), Ryan Murray (back) and Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed). It was the eighth game Draisaitl has missed since 2016.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

Oilers: Host the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday in the second game of a four-game homestand.

———

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Devils’ Scoring Depth Could Get Boost With Duclair

The New Jersey Devils have been in a shooting slump for close to a month now. They can only shoot 6.6 percent for so long before their shooting luck turns, and there are some signs that may be happening. Still, adding a scorer to the roster is something general manager Tom Fitzgerald will likely consider ahead of the trade deadline in two months.
NEWARK, NJ
FOX Sports

Tuch's 2nd goal gives Sabres 4-3 win in OT over Bruins

BOSTON (AP) — Alex Tuch scored his second goal of the game in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres rallied for a 4-3 victory over the NHL-best Boston Bruins on Saturday for their sixth straight win. Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 27th goal and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 37 shots for...
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Oilers’ 7-2 Win Without Draisaitl in Seattle

The Edmonton Oilers played one of their best games of the 2022-23 NHL season on Friday (Dec. 30), picking up their second straight win by defeating the Seattle Kraken, 7-2, at Climate Pledge Arena. League scoring leader Connor McDavid totaled five points and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins dished out four assists for...
SEATTLE, WA
The Hockey Writers

Sabres Can Upgrade Their Goaltending with Mackenzie Blackwood

The Buffalo Sabres are currently riding a five-game win streak, and are sitting just outside of a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. As their season has progressed, they have struggled to find true stability at the goaltending position and it is time they start exploring outside options. They currently have three goalies on the roster in Eric Comrie, Craig Anderson, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (UPL) but each of them have issues that are hindering the Sabres’ playoff chances; Comrie has not shown that he can be consistent as a starter, UPL has not proven that he can cut it as an NHL goalie yet, and Anderson has Father Time closely watching him.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Jets host the Flames in Western Conference play

Calgary Flames (18-13-7, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (23-13-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Calgary Flames in Western Conference play. Winnipeg is 13-6-0 at home and 23-13-1 overall. The Jets have gone 9-4-1 in games decided by one goal. Calgary...
CBS Denver

Georgiev struggles as Avs lose to Maple Leafs

Michael Bunting had two goals, Auston Matthews and T.J. Brodie scored 24 seconds apart in the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Nathan MacKinnon's return with a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.Matthews added an assist to his 18th goal, Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots for Toronto."They got Nate back tonight, which gives them a big push," Matthews said. "I thought we would be defended really well and limited their time and space. It's a big win for us to end this trip off against a good...
COLORADO STATE
markerzone.com

REPORT: OILERS STAR LEON DRAISAITL DEALING WITH AN INJURY, RECOVERY TIMELINE UNCLEAR

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl didn't play on Friday night against the Seattle Kraken and it began to fuel questions as to why he didn't dress. As of Saturday afternoon, he was listed as day-to-day, but did skate in the morning. More information regarding Draisaitl's absence was revealed on Saturday...
FOX Sports

Banged-up Blues put O'Reilly, Tarasenko on injured reserve

The St. Louis Blues put captain Ryan O’Reilly and winger Vladimir Tarasenko on injured reserve Monday, the latest blows to a Western Conference contender looking to remain in the playoff race. The team said O’Reilly has a broken foot and Tarasenko an injured hand. O’Reilly is expected to be...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

3 Oilers Who Need to Elevate Their Play in 2023

The Edmonton Oilers head into the new year with a 20-16-2 record and they’ve leaned heavily on players like Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman, and Stuart Skinner. In a season where they were considered Stanley Cup contenders, they’re currently battling it out for a wild card spot. That said, they may only be a couple of pieces away from getting back on track to being one of the favourites in the NHL to raise Lord Stanley.
FOX Sports

Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2

DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone...
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

4 Takeaways From Senators’ 3-1 Win Over Sabres

The Ottawa Senators, led by a pair of goals by Tim Stutzle, rang in the new year with a 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres to close the gap a bit more in the wild card race. On the second half of the back-to-back, the Senators were eager for two points, and pulled away with them.
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Need Jack Campbell to Return to Form in 2023

When it comes to the Edmonton Oilers’ goaltending situation in 2022-23, is the glass half-empty or half-full? There’s no doubt that the glass is half-full when you look at starting goaltender Stuart Skinner, as his strong play has kept the Oilers in the mix of playoff teams in the Western Conference. But when it comes to Jack Campbell, the glass is definitely half-empty.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX Sports

Carolina visits New York after Stepan's 2-goal game

Carolina Hurricanes (25-6-6, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (20-12-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the New York Rangers after Derek Stepan scored two goals in the Hurricanes' 5-4 shootout win over the New Jersey Devils. New York has a 4-6-0...
RALEIGH, NC
The Hockey Writers

Revisiting the Dion Phaneuf Trade to Ottawa

On Jan. 31, 2010, Dion Phaneuf was acquired by the Toronto Maple Leafs in a trade from the Calgary Flames, and it appeared as though the franchise’s face had just been added. On paper, they did, because they just acquired one of the league’s top defenders, but in reality, Phaneuf’s stint in Toronto was terrible. On Feb. 9, 2016, the Maple Leafs dealt Phaneuf, in a nine-player deal to their provincial rival, the Ottawa Senators. Toronto traded Phaneuf alongside Matt Frattin, Casey Bailey, Ryan Rupert and Cody Donaghey to the Senators for Jared Cowen, Colin Greening, Milan Michalek, Tobias Lingberg, and a second-round pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. Phaneuf’s departure from the Maple Leafs was hardly a surprise, but the timing of the deal and the involvement of the other team left supporters of both teams shocked.
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Arizona Coyotes

At this point of the season, the Detroit Red Wings are still in the wild card race. However, they also certainly are in jeopardy of falling out of it, as they trail the Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Islanders, and New York Rangers each by seven points. As a result, general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman may be wise to start working the phones soon, and one team he should consider doing business with is the rebuilding Arizona Coyotes. In my opinion, three specific players should be on Yzerman’s radar. Let’s look at them now.
DETROIT, MI
ABC News

ABC News

965K+
Followers
202K+
Post
563M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy