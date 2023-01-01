ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Now live in Ohio: Sports betting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The sportsbooks are officially open in the Buckeye state. Legal sports betting is predicted to bring in some serious money. According to PlayOhio, sports betting could generate $9-12 billion within its first few years. If this is your first time looking at the sportsbook, the...
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Hollywood Gaming takes some of Ohio's first legal sports bets

2023 is officially here and legal sports betting is officially underway in Ohio. Hollywood Gaming in Austintown accepted some of the state's first legal sports bets just after ringing in the new year. Among these bets was Deborah from Youngstown who had placed a $100 wager on the Cleveland Browns...
Caesars Entertainment and the Cleveland Cavaliers Celebrate the Grand Opening of Caesars Sportsbook at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

CLEVELAND, Ohio (Jan. 2, 2023) – Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”) – in partnership with the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers – today celebrated the ceremonial grand opening of Caesars Sportsbook at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The new, 10,355-square-foot sportsbook accepted its first legal sports wagers on New Year’s Day, January 1.
