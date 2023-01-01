Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Seafood in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police ChaseBrown on ClevelandNewburgh Heights, OH
Related
Pete Rose, recipient of lifetime MLB ban for betting, places first legal sports bet in Ohio
Pete Rose, who received a lifetime ban from Major League Baseball for betting on sports as manager of the Cincinnati Reds, placed the first legal sports bet in Ohio history.
Here's what Ohioans are gambling on now that sports betting is legalized
With only one day in the books, it's too soon to learn just how much of an impact legalized sports betting has made in Northeast Ohio.
LeBron James Bows Down To Donovan Mitchell After 71-Point Game
LeBron had no problem with Mitchell breaking his Cavaliers scoring record
WYTV.com
Now live in Ohio: Sports betting
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The sportsbooks are officially open in the Buckeye state. Legal sports betting is predicted to bring in some serious money. According to PlayOhio, sports betting could generate $9-12 billion within its first few years. If this is your first time looking at the sportsbook, the...
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Ohio sports betting is here: What you need to know
A piece of Vegas has arrived at the Buckeye State as the calendar flips to the year 2023.
‘I’m excited;’ Ohio among at least 30 other states where sports betting now legal
CENTERVILLE — If you want to place a bet on the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night game against the Buffalo Bills, you can do so legally now in Ohio. Sports betting officially became legal on Sunday. The Buckeye State has joined more than 30 other states where fans can bet...
Howland and Fitch battle at home of the Cleveland Cavaliers
The Austintown-Fitch and Howland boys and girls basketball teams played a doubleheader at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, home of the Cleveland Cavaliers, on Monday.
McDonald bests Lowellville in overtime thriller
The win snaps a four-game losing streak for McDonald.
WFMJ.com
Hollywood Gaming takes some of Ohio's first legal sports bets
2023 is officially here and legal sports betting is officially underway in Ohio. Hollywood Gaming in Austintown accepted some of the state's first legal sports bets just after ringing in the new year. Among these bets was Deborah from Youngstown who had placed a $100 wager on the Cleveland Browns...
NBA
Caesars Entertainment and the Cleveland Cavaliers Celebrate the Grand Opening of Caesars Sportsbook at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
CLEVELAND, Ohio (Jan. 2, 2023) – Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”) – in partnership with the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers – today celebrated the ceremonial grand opening of Caesars Sportsbook at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The new, 10,355-square-foot sportsbook accepted its first legal sports wagers on New Year’s Day, January 1.
Sports betting is now legal in Ohio. Here's how you can place your bets
TOLEDO, Ohio — Have you heard sports betting is legal in Ohio?. In case you somehow missed the avalanche of advertisements, yes, you now have many ways to gamble on sports. House Bill 29 passed in December 2021 and cleared the way for legalized wagering in the Buckeye State starting Jan. 1 of this year.
Comments / 0