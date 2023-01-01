Read full article on original website
Related
strictly-business.com
LIBA: The Future of Small Business
Last month I had the opportunity to be interviewed by two different national podcasts to discuss small business and the issues facing small business today. The discussion included talk about the importance of being involved in local politics as business owners, why it is important to support local businesses, and how as business owners we can continue to be involved to grow our business and promote the future of small business in our communities.
strictly-business.com
Business Planning in Lincoln – January 2023
As 2023 approaches, many businesses are beginning to prepare their business plans for the year. The new year brings new opportunities, and it’s important to be prepared. Having a business plan provides you with a roadmap that will help you achieve your business goals and take advantage of those new opportunities.
strictly-business.com
Amy Pappas Joins Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln as Director of Operations
Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln (lincolnhabitat.org) is excited to welcome Amy Pappas as the new director of operations. She joined the team in November of this year. Most recently, she served as the associate director at the People’s City Mission. She has a long history of working for nonprofits in the Lincoln community and is looking forward to using her multitude of talents to help families in Lincoln find safe, affordable housing.
strictly-business.com
HBAL’s Lincoln Home Builders Care Foundation Donates $3K to Santa Cop
The Lincoln Home Builders Care Foundation recently presented a check for $3,000 to the Lincoln Police Union Charities. These funds will help purchase toys which will be given directly to children with whom the officers come into contact. Although Home Builders Association of Lincoln (HBAL, www.hbal.org) members weren’t able to build wooden toys as they have in the past, the hope is to resume building toys for Santa Cop in 2023.
strictly-business.com
Fresh Start’s Project Funway Raises $30K for Women in Need
Fresh Start (www.FreshStartHome.org) held their signature fundraising event, Project Funway, on November 4 at The Cornhusker Marriott. The event raised $30,000 for this lifeline program, which has served the Lincoln community for 31 years. Donations from the event will help provide a safe, secure, and supportive home for women experiencing homelessness.
strictly-business.com
Caring Friends In Home Care Welcomes Laura Hunt in Human Resources
Caring Friends In Home Care (caringfriendsinhomecare.com) is elated to welcome Laura Hunt to their human resources team. Laura joined Caring Friends in November of this year. She enjoys being in a positive environment surrounded by people that support each other. Previously, Laura has worked in the home health care and medical fields for the last 40 years.
strictly-business.com
Big B.A.D. Birdhouse Project Opens Submissions for Second Year
Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center (springcreek.audubon.org) and the American Institute of Architects-Lincoln are collaborating with community partners for the second year of the Big B.A.D. (Build and Design) Birdhouse Project. Project partners include Lincoln Community Learning Centers, Nebraska Game & Parks Commission, Wild Bird Habitat Store, History Nebraska, and Art Bus Lincoln.
strictly-business.com
New Year’s Resolutions in Omaha – January 2023
New Year’s resolutions are great tools for improving on things that may have been pushed aside for one reason or another, or for picking up a new hobby to try. It’s no secret that New Year’s resolutions are often ditched at some point in the year, so we visited with some businesses in the Lincoln community to learn what advice they had for those who want to really stick with their 2023 goals.
strictly-business.com
Colleen Sorben – Empire Fence Supply Co.
Meet Colleen Sorben, the operations manager at Empire Supply (escfabrication.com). Tell us a little about your business. – We are a custom metal fabrication and finishing company. We have the ability to design and fabricate your design and then media blast and paint it all in one stop. We have also done just fabrication or just finishing.
strictly-business.com
Ask the Expert: Local Ice Cream Success Story Started with a Dream
Tyler Mannix didn’t grow up thinking that he would own an ice cream shop someday. Tyler was building a solid career for himself at a local software company when he came up with the idea to open an ice cream shop. The idea wouldn’t go away. Key to...
strictly-business.com
Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Awards Seven at Celebrate Business Luncheon
MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR – Bison. The Manufacturer of the Year Award serves to bring attention to Lincoln’s manufacturing community and the contributions made to Lincoln both economically and socially. GREEN BUSINESS OF THE YEAR – Arbor Day Carbon, LLC. The Green Business of the Year Award...
strictly-business.com
Transform Your Living Spaces with Decorative Concrete from Concrete Craft
As their name implies, Concrete Craft (concretecraft.com) considers themselves more than a concrete company in Lincoln. They are your craftspeople who take great pride in bringing artistry to the industry. So, when it comes to choosing new paving for your patio, driveway, walkway, or pool deck – including interior floors like basements and garages – you can count on the professionals at Concrete Craft. They have an extensive variety of decorative concrete stamping, resurfacing, and staining options to create just about any look you dream of.
strictly-business.com
Lincoln Young Professionals Group Announces New Leadership For 2023
The Lincoln Young Professionals Group (YPG, LincolnYPG.com) announced the results of their 2023 executive leadership election and the addition of three members to the leadership council. Bryce Morgan, Nebraska Bank of Commerce, was elected to serve as YPG’s 2023 chair for a second term. Alyssa Christiansen, Mourning Hope, will serve as vice chair, with Micah Lindblad, Hudl, in the role of secretary.
strictly-business.com
Bob McNally – Lincoln Airport Authority
Meet Bob McNally, director of operations for the Lincoln Airport Authority (www.lincolnairport.com). Tell us a little about your business. – The Lincoln Airport Authority was established in 1959 to oversee the airport and aviation for the city of Lincoln. Today, the airport authority controls approximately 5,500 acres, operating the Lincoln Airport as well as LNK Enterprise Park, which is one of the largest industrial park developments of its kind in the Midwest.
strictly-business.com
Legacy Retirement Communities Awards Lisa Martin the 2022 Mission & Values Award
Legacy Retirement Communities (www.LegacyRetirement.com) is proud to recognize Lisa Martin, a Life Enrichment team member at the Legacy Terrace, with the 2022 Mission & Values Award. Each year, residents, staff members, and friends of Legacy communities nominate the person they believe lives out the company’s mission and values by enriching the lives of their residents. A panel of judges reads through the nominations and the award is presented at the annual Employee Appreciation Event.
strictly-business.com
AHA to Benefit from UNO’s Dodgeball Tournament for Heart Disease February 3
The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) is excited to sponsor a dodgeball tournament to benefit The American Heart Association (AHA, www.heart.org) of Nebraska. The event will take place on Friday, February 3 at the H&K building on UNO’s campus, 6323 Maverick Plaza in Omaha. Check-in will begin at 5 p.m., with game play beginning at 5:30 p.m. The fun-filled night will include friendly competition, free food, and prizes.
strictly-business.com
Child Saving Institute Sets 2023 Cabaret Fundraiser for April 14
Child Saving Institute (www.childsaving.org) is ready to host a night of laughter and friends for a good cause. The 2023 Cabaret will take place on Friday, April 14 at the Embassy Suites Omaha La Vista Hotel & Conference Center. Join Child Saving Institute for an evening of cocktails, dinner, and entertainment featuring comedian Bret Ernst. All money raised will support Child Saving Institute and its life-changing services provided to more than 2,500 children and families each year.
Comments / 0