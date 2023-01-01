Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Extreme California storm causes deadly flooding
An atmospheric river brought record rainfall, deadly flooding and high winds to Northern California. Nearly half a foot of rain was dumped in some areas, forcing evacuations in low-lying communities. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.
Forecasters warn of 'brutal,' potentially deadly storm system arriving Wednesday
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — After experiencing an atmospheric river that soaked Northern California New Year's weekend, Bay Area residents prepared for another, even stronger storm system set to arrive Wednesday that weather forecasters warn could have catastrophic impacts.A new weather system was predicted by afternoon or evening, but the National Weather Service (NWS) said the rain would be modest until the arrival late Tuesday of another strong atmospheric river, a long plume of Pacific Ocean moisture. The Bay Area office of the National Weather Service did not mince words about the approaching atmospheric river, warning it could have catastrophic impacts...
natureworldnews.com
Person in Flooded Car Dies as Winter Storm Damages Levee and Causes Major Flood in California
A spokesperson for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed to ABC News that one person was reported dead in a car on Sunday in California as the state was flooded by a winter storm that dumped a lot of snow and damaged a levee. A representative for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed that...
abc10.com
Rain and snow totals across Northern California from robust atmospheric river event
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is in the midst of a dangerously wet period with no sign of storm activity slowing down. A potent atmospheric river plowed into the state this past weekend, drenching the state and causing floods, power outages, and dangerous road conditions due to the flooding, debris, and heavy snow rates in the Sierra.
CBS News
Northern California Storm Update: How the flooding started and will it continue
Kurtis Ming gave a Northern California storm update discussing how the flooding started. Later on, he gives an update on the person that was rescued by helicopter from floodwater.
From floodwaters to no power, San Joaquin County braces for next storm
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – From floodwaters to no power, people are wondering when help will arrive.The San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services said it began deploying crews during the New Year's Eve storm. But all of the cleanup done in a neighborhood off Sonata Circle has been done by the neighbors after their calls went unanswered.At one point, the water rose to the top of driveways. Residents used whatever they had to sweep, rake and clean storm drains before Monday's rain."We're just going to clear the gutters, the drain as much as possible," said resident Sunmary Colter. While the...
WBUR
Rain and snow cause chaos in Northern California
A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California this weekend. The so-called atmospheric river storm was pulling in a long and wide plume of moisture from the Pacific Ocean. Flooding and rock slides closed portions of roads across Northern California. There were also wide-reaching road closures.
Eye Opener: Storm brings deadly flooding, high winds and landslides to Northern California
A devastating storm dumped heavy rain and snow over Northern California, causing landslides, strong winds and deadly flooding. Also, new details are emerging following the arrest of a man accused of killing four Idaho college students. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.
Dozens evacuated after storm brings flooding to Northern California
A storm over the weekend has brought heavy floods, high winds and landslides to Northern California. At least one person is dead and dozens more had to be evacuated. CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti has the latest.
The Weather Channel
California Floods Trigger Evacuations, Water Rescues (PHOTOS)
Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. At least one person has died and hundreds more were under mandatory or voluntary evacuations as an atmospheric river brought days of heavy rainfall that triggered flooding and landslides in California.
KCRA.com
A look at wind damage in Sacramento County after Saturday's storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Severe weather conditions caused flooding and damage across many parts of Northern California on New Year's Eve. As the rainstorm began to leave Sacramento County on Saturday evening, heavy gusts of wind followed, knocking over trees that brought down power lines across the area. At one...
cvindependent.com
Another Atmospheric River Is Coming; Local Schools Need Reading Volunteers–Coachella Valley Independent’s Indy Digest: Jan. 2, 2023
The term “atmospheric river” is fairly new. It was first developed in the 1990s—and we’re going to be hearing the term quite a bit more in California, as yet another atmospheric river is expected to bring more storms later this week. NPR explains:. Atmospheric rivers are...
California, Nevada face flooding, power outages amid winter storm
Northern California and western Nevada were slammed over the weekend by a powerful winter storm that deluged towns and counties with several inches of rain and snowfall. An atmospheric river storm pulled in moisture from the Pacific Ocean before pushing through the western states. As of Sunday afternoon, power was out in more than 170,000 California…
State of emergency declared in San Joaquin County due to flooding
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Directors of Emergency Services for San Joaquin County declared a local state of emergency in the aftermath of a torrent of rain from an atmospheric river that hit the state on Friday and Saturday. According to a press release from San Joaquin County, the emergency was proclaimed because the county […]
KCRA.com
San Joaquin Valley officials, residents prep for possible areas of flooding
The San Joaquin Valley is expecting its fair share of rain this weekend. A flood watch was issued by the National Weather Service that is set to be in effect until Sunday. Track the latest storm updates here. Heavier rain activity is expected for the northern parts of the Valley,...
Flooding blocks a key Bay Area roadway and forces northern California evacuations.
(CNN) - Heavy rain and snowmelt swamped highways in Northern California on Saturday, authorities reported. US Highway 101 was blocked in both directions in South San Francisco because "water is not receding due to non-stop rains and high tides," the California Highway Patrol reported. After floodwaters receded, the highway reopened Saturday evening, the CHP reported.
mymotherlode.com
Calaveras Continues To Assess Flood Damage
Valley Springs, CA — Officials in Calaveras County are tallying the damage resulting from Saturday’s atmospheric river storm event. The water started to recede in many areas when the sun came out Sunday, but cleanup continues. The county, along with the City of Angels Camp, will remain in...
KCRA.com
Northern California Forecast: Timeline for heavier rain on Saturday
Rain intensity is increasing along the California coast and will spread inland through this a.m. Rain will be heavy at times through morning into midday before tapering in the afternoon. The Sierra is expecting a change over from rain to snow. Snow levels will lower from 8,500 feet to roughly...
Evacuation warnings amid flooding after California storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Residents of a Northern California community were ordered to evacuate ahead of imminent flooding, and evacuation warnings were in place elsewhere in rural parts of the region on New Year’s Day after a powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of the state, breaching levees, snarling traffic and closing major highways. Even after the storm moved through, major flooding occurred in agricultural areas about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Sacramento, where rivers swelled beyond their banks and inundated dozens of cars along State Route 99. Emergency crews rescued motorists on New Year’s Eve into Sunday morning and the highway remained closed. Crews on Sunday found one person dead inside a submerged vehicle near Route 99, Dan Quiggle, deputy fire chief for operations for Cosumnes Community Service District Fire Department, told The Sacramento Bee. Sacramento County authorities issued an evacuation order late Sunday for residents of the low-lying community of Point Pleasant near Interstate 5, citing imminent and dangerous flooding. Residents of the nearby communities of Glanville Tract and Franklin Pond were told to prepare to leave before more roadways are cut off by rising water and evacuation becomes impossible.
CBS News
Highway 99 fully reopens after flooding in south Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — Highway 99 has fully reopened after being backed up between Frutiridge and Florin roads Monday night due to flooding. Caltrans said a pumping station at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard failed and led to flooding at 47th Avenue, which impacted highway traffic in both directions. Initially, only...
Comments / 0