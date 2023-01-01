ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, CA

CBS San Francisco

Forecasters warn of 'brutal,' potentially deadly storm system arriving Wednesday

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — After experiencing an atmospheric river that soaked Northern California New Year's weekend, Bay Area residents prepared for another, even stronger storm system set to arrive Wednesday that weather forecasters warn could have catastrophic impacts.A new weather system was predicted by afternoon or evening, but the National Weather Service (NWS) said the rain would be modest until the arrival late Tuesday of another strong atmospheric river, a long plume of Pacific Ocean moisture. The Bay Area office of the National Weather Service did not mince words about the approaching atmospheric river, warning it could have catastrophic impacts...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

From floodwaters to no power, San Joaquin County braces for next storm

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – From floodwaters to no power, people are wondering when help will arrive.The San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services said it began deploying crews during the New Year's Eve storm. But all of the cleanup done in a neighborhood off Sonata Circle has been done by the neighbors after their calls went unanswered.At one point, the water rose to the top of driveways. Residents used whatever they had to sweep, rake and clean storm drains before Monday's rain."We're just going to clear the gutters, the drain as much as possible," said resident Sunmary Colter. While the...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
WBUR

Rain and snow cause chaos in Northern California

A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California this weekend. The so-called atmospheric river storm was pulling in a long and wide plume of moisture from the Pacific Ocean. Flooding and rock slides closed portions of roads across Northern California. There were also wide-reaching road closures.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Weather Channel

California Floods Trigger Evacuations, Water Rescues (PHOTOS)

Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. A​t least one person has died and hundreds more were under mandatory or voluntary evacuations as an atmospheric river brought days of heavy rainfall that triggered flooding and landslides in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

A look at wind damage in Sacramento County after Saturday's storm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Severe weather conditions caused flooding and damage across many parts of Northern California on New Year's Eve. As the rainstorm began to leave Sacramento County on Saturday evening, heavy gusts of wind followed, knocking over trees that brought down power lines across the area. At one...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
The Hill

California, Nevada face flooding, power outages amid winter storm

Northern California and western Nevada were slammed over the weekend by a powerful winter storm that deluged towns and counties with several inches of rain and snowfall. An atmospheric river storm pulled in moisture from the Pacific Ocean before pushing through the western states. As of Sunday afternoon, power was out in more than 170,000 California…
NEVADA STATE
mymotherlode.com

Calaveras Continues To Assess Flood Damage

Valley Springs, CA — Officials in Calaveras County are tallying the damage resulting from Saturday’s atmospheric river storm event. The water started to recede in many areas when the sun came out Sunday, but cleanup continues. The county, along with the City of Angels Camp, will remain in...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

Evacuation warnings amid flooding after California storm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Residents of a Northern California community were ordered to evacuate ahead of imminent flooding, and evacuation warnings were in place elsewhere in rural parts of the region on New Year’s Day after a powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of the state, breaching levees, snarling traffic and closing major highways. Even after the storm moved through, major flooding occurred in agricultural areas about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Sacramento, where rivers swelled beyond their banks and inundated dozens of cars along State Route 99. Emergency crews rescued motorists on New Year’s Eve into Sunday morning and the highway remained closed. Crews on Sunday found one person dead inside a submerged vehicle near Route 99, Dan Quiggle, deputy fire chief for operations for Cosumnes Community Service District Fire Department, told The Sacramento Bee. Sacramento County authorities issued an evacuation order late Sunday for residents of the low-lying community of Point Pleasant near Interstate 5, citing imminent and dangerous flooding. Residents of the nearby communities of Glanville Tract and Franklin Pond were told to prepare to leave before more roadways are cut off by rising water and evacuation becomes impossible.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Highway 99 fully reopens after flooding in south Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Highway 99 has fully reopened after being backed up between Frutiridge and Florin roads Monday night due to flooding. Caltrans said a pumping station at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard failed and led to flooding at 47th Avenue, which impacted highway traffic in both directions. Initially, only...
SACRAMENTO, CA

