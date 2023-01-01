ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Colombia, Ecuador Agree Joint Plan to Tackle Organized Crime on Border

BOGOTA (Reuters) - The armed forces of Colombia and Ecuador on Wednesday signed an agreement to implement a plan to contain drug trafficking and organized crime on their shared border, authorities in both countries said. Colombia and Ecuador share a porous border that stretches some 586 kilometers and where criminal...
US News and World Report

Colombia, Venezuela Open Key Binational Bridge as Ties Warm

BUCARAMANGA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia and Venezuela on Sunday opened a key bridge linking the countries that had been closed for almost seven years amid political tensions, launching an era of improved relations under Colombia’s new leftist president. Delegations led by Colombian trade minister Germán Umaña and the...
kalkinemedia.com

Colombia strikes ceasefire deal with main armed groups

Colombia's government has agreed to a six-month ceasefire with the five largest armed groups still active after a 2016 peace pact failed to bring an end to violence in the conflict-riddled country. President Gustavo Petro, Colombia's first-ever leftist president, who has said he wants "total peace" in the country, announced...
Vice

The Mexican Army Refused to Capture El Chapo's Sons After a DEA Tip

Mexico’s Army refused to arrest two of convicted drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán sons following an alert from the DEA that they had their location, according to leaked documents reported by Mexican media. The email exchange happened three years before a disastrous operation to...
Daily Mail

Former US congressman David Rivera is arrested in Georgia in connection with Venezuela corruption probe after signing $50million contract with Maduro's government

Former Rep. David Rivera was arrested Monday for charges of conspiring to launder money and illegally acting as an agent of the Venezuelan government, according to a U.S. official and an indictment. Rivera and his associate Esther Nuhfer sought to improve bilateral ties between the U.S. and Venezuela in exchange...
CBS News

"El Tony Montana" — the brother of Mexico's most wanted cartel boss "El Mencho" — is arrested by the army

The Mexican army on Tuesday arrested the brother of the country's most wanted drug cartel boss, Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera, the Mexico Defense Department said. The army said it captured Antonio Oseguera in possession of weapons in a suburb of Guadalajara, the capital of the western state of Jalisco. It said he oversaw violent actions and logistics, and bought weapons and laundered money for the hyperviolent Jalisco New Generation Cartel, often known simply as the Jalisco cartel.
US News and World Report

Brazil Lifts Ban That Stopped Venezuela's Maduro Entering Country - Official Gazette

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's outgoing government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has lifted a ban on Venezuelan senior officials entering the country, according to a decision published on Friday in the Official Gazette. The ban prevented Venezuelan leftist President Nicolas Maduro from accepting an invitation to attend the inauguration on...
maritime-executive.com

Brazil's Next President Will Cancel Privatization of Port of Santos

Brazil's incoming minister of ports and airports, Marcio Franca, told a Brazilian newspaper on Thursday that the long-awaited privatization of the port of Santos will not go forward. Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced Franca's appointment to the newly-recreated post on Thursday morning. The position was folded into...
AFP

Brazil's Lula appoints former mayor as finance minister

Brazil's president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday named former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad, viewed unfavorably by many in the business community, as his finance minister. Despite some of the reluctance towards Haddad, the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange's Ibovespa index was up Friday by 0.5% after the names of the future ministers were announced.
KRMG

Brazil's Lula picks Amazon defender for environment minister

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazil´s President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced Thursday that Amazon activist Marina Silva will be the country´s next minister of environment. The announcement indicates the new administration will prioritize cracking down on illegal deforestation even if it means running afoul of powerful agribusiness interests.

