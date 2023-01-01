Read full article on original website
‘Life is moving forward’: China enters new phase in Covid fight as borders open
China was braced for a “new phase” in its battle against Covid-19, while financial markets strengthened, after Beijing dropped pandemic border controls in the latest easing of restrictions. The relaxing of the country’s borders on Sunday was one of the last steps in the dismantling of China’s zero-Covid...
Protesters Clash With Police at COVID Antigen Kit Maker Factory in China, Videos Show
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Protesters clashed with police in central China during a demonstration on Saturday by hundreds of people at a factory producing COVID-19 antigen kits, several videos posted to social media showed. Online users said the protest was over wages and the layoff of several workers by the manufacturer,...
Thailand Introduced New Entry Regulations as China Reopens Border
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand will require international travelers to show proof they are fully vaccinated for COVID before flying to Thailand, according to the country's aviation regulator, as it prepares for more tourists after China reopened its border on Sunday. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) said in a...
The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president
Wells Fargo said it was cooperating with police in India and found the incident “deeply disturbing.”
Russian Mercenary Boss Says He Wants Ukraine's Bakhmut for Its 'Underground Cities'
LONDON (Reuters) - The founder of Russia's most high-profile mercenary group said on Saturday he wanted his forces and the regular Russian army to capture the small city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine because it possessed "underground cities" that can hold troops and tanks. Russia's grinding more than five months-long...
Explainer-Why Are Migrants Crossing the U.S.-Mexico Border in Record Numbers?
(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is visiting the U.S.-Mexico border for the first time since he took office in January 2021 on Sunday, ahead of a visit to Mexico and after announcing new measures to reduce border crossings. What is happening at the U.S.-Mexico border now and why are...
Top Iranian Sunni Cleric Says Torture of Protesters Un-Islamic
DUBAI (Reuters) - A top dissident Iranian Sunni cleric on Friday denounced as un-Islamic Iran's alleged use of forced confessions to convict detained protesters, as weekly demonstrations continued in the county's southeast. Meanwhile, the authorities' crackdown following nationwide protests continued with arrests, including that of a celebrity chef and a...
Road Traffic Accident in Eastern China Kills 19
BEIJING (Reuters) - Nineteen people died and 20 were injured in eastern China after a truck ran through a funeral procession early Sunday, according to Chinese media reports. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. local time (5 p.m. GMT) in Nanchang County in eastern China's Jiangxi province on Sunday, state broadcaster CCTV said, adding that the injured had been sent to hospital and an investigation was under way.
War game suggests Chinese invasion of Taiwan would fail at a huge cost to US, Chinese and Taiwanese militaries
A Chinese invasion of Taiwan in 2026 would result in thousands of casualties among Chinese, United States, Taiwanese and Japanese forces, and it would be unlikely to result in a victory for Beijing, according to a prominent independent Washington think tank, which conducted war game simulations of a possible conflict that is preoccupying military and political leaders in Asia and Washington.
Tesla Owners in China Protest Against Surprise Price Cuts They Missed
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Hundreds of Tesla owners gathered at the automaker's showrooms and distribution centres in China over the weekend, demanding rebates and credit after sudden price cuts they said meant they had overpaid for electric cars they bought earlier. On Saturday, about 200 recent buyers of the Tesla Model Y...
US Department of Energy Rejects Initial Bids to Resupply Oil Stockpile
(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy has rejected the first batch of bids from oil companies to resupply a small amount of oil to the nation’s emergency crude oil stockpile in February, according to a DOE spokesperson. The DOE last month had said it would purchase up to...
Germany's New China Strategy 'Guided by Ideology', Ambassador Says
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Plans for a tougher China strategy by Germany are "guided by ideology" and reflect a Cold War mentality that could put cooperation between the world's second- and fourth-largest economies at risk, China's ambassador to Berlin was quoted saying. "What I read about it in the media and...
Two Power Plants in Russian-Controlled E.Ukraine Damaged by Rockets - Local Officials
(Reuters) -Two thermal power plants in part of Ukraine's Donetsk region controlled by Russian forces were damaged in a rocket attack by the Ukrainian army, Moscow-installed officials and Russia's state TASS news agency said on Sunday. Initial information suggested that the plants in Zuhres and Novyi Svit had been hit...
Fed Faces 'Difficult' Call to Avoid Overdoing Rates Shock, Romer Says
NEW ORLEANS (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve's effort to shock the economy back to lower inflation is in its early days, making it tough for the U.S. central bank to avoid overdoing it with higher-than-needed interest rates, a top economic adviser in the Obama White House said after a fresh review of Fed policy since World War Two.
Russian Airliner Lands Safely in Moscow After Declaring Emergency - Tass
(Reuters) - A Russian-operated Boeing 737 airliner that declared an in-flight emergency during a domestic flight on Saturday landed safely at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, Tass news agency cited a civil aviation source as saying. The plane, flying at an altitude of more than 10,000 metres (33,000 feet), sent the alert...
Asian shares up, extending Wall St gains as US wages slow
BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares have climbed in Asia following a rally on Wall Street, where investors bet that slow U.S. wage gains may augur a cooling of the inflation that has led the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates. Gains in technology shares boosted benchmarks in South...
Taiwan Condemns China for Latest Combat Drills Near Island
TAIPEI/BEIJING (Reuters) -Taiwan condemned China on Monday for holding its second military combat drills around the island in less than a month, with the defence ministry saying it had detected 57 Chinese aircraft. China views democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory and has been ramping up military, political and economic...
Taiwan Exports Fall for 4th Month in December, Decline Seen Extending Into Q1
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports fell for a fourth straight month in December due to the worsening state of the global economy, as inflation and rising interest rates weighed on demand, and benefits from China's relaxation of its COVID controls had still to emerge. Exports dropped 12.1% by value last...
Seeking Northern Ireland Solution, UK Foreign Minister Hosts EU Talks
LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign minister James Cleverly will on Monday seek to inject fresh momentum into talks with the EU on resolving disputes over a post-Brexit trade relationship when he hosts the European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic in London. There is growing optimism in Britain and parts of the...
