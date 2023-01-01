BEIJING (Reuters) - Nineteen people died and 20 were injured in eastern China after a truck ran through a funeral procession early Sunday, according to Chinese media reports. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. local time (5 p.m. GMT) in Nanchang County in eastern China's Jiangxi province on Sunday, state broadcaster CCTV said, adding that the injured had been sent to hospital and an investigation was under way.

