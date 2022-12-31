ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CJ Stroud Peach Bowl performance has Raider Nation Draft dreaming

By Levi Damien
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The College Football playoff

With Derek Carr’s time as the Raiders’ quarterback seemingly at an end, the focus for many Raiders fans has shifted to his replacement. And with the Raiders currently slated for a pick near the top of the draft, the college football prospects are of considerable interest.

Most projections have Alabama’s Bryce Young as the first quarterback taken overall, the consensus next QB on the board is Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.

Stroud took the field today and cemented himself as a top pick in this draft. He went 23 of 34 for 348 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran the ball 12 times for 34 yards.

His longest run of the day came on the final drive. With the Buckeyes trailing 42-41 with :54 second left, Stroud took off for 27 yards to put them in scoring position at the Georgia 31. Unfortunately, they would get no closer and the 50-yard field goal was hooked wide left.

Despite losing the game, Stroud proved a few of his doubters wrong with his ability to create plays and make accurate throws under pressure and on the move.

His performance had Raiders fans across social media dreaming about what could be should he fall to them or should they be able to swing a trade to move up and get him.

