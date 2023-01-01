Photos: Georgia wins epic game against Ohio State in the Peach Bowl

Wow! The Georgia Bulldogs won arguably the most entertaining game in the history of the College Football Playoff. Georgia weathered the storm against Ohio State and squeaked out a 42-41 win after Ohio State missed a last second field goal.

Stetson Bennett threw for 398 yards and three touchdowns in Georgia’s comeback win. The Bulldogs trailed by 14 points late in the fourth quarter, but kept battling.

Bennett connected with speedster Arian Smith on a long touchdown in the fourth quarter to cut the game to a one-score deficit. Bennett later led the Dawgs on a touchdown drive to take the lead.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud played excellent. Stroud extended plays with his legs and connected with open Ohio State receivers on numerous occasions. Stroud finished with 348 passing yards and four touchdowns for Ohio State. However, the Buckeyes could not get more yardage to have a closer field goal attempt at the end of the game.

Head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia are returning to the national championship game for a second consecutive season.

Here are the best photos from Georgia’s win over Ohio State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl:

Georgia fans at the Peach Bowl

