Research Finds Concerning Statistic In Abortion-Restrictive States
When the Supreme Court ruled in Dobbs v. Jackson Health Organization in June, access to abortion care in the United States changed dramatically. Many states had trigger laws that went into effect as soon as it was clear Roe v. Wade was overturned, while others have been working in the months since to restrict and prohibit the procedure without exception.
Indiana doctor who provided abortion services to 10-year-old rape victim drops lawsuit against state AG
Attorneys for Dr. Caitlin Bernard, the Indiana doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio, and her medical partner dropped their lawsuit against the state attorney general Thursday.
Judge Who Refused to Let Minor Terminate Pregnancy Rewarded
Jared E. Smith, who lost his bid for re-election as a circuit court judge in August, has been appointed to a Florida court of appeal by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
A woman who mistakenly visited an anti-abortion crisis pregnancy center said she was met with pushback for seeking an abortion: 'I just was not ready, and words can't make you ready for that'
Crisis pregnancy centers use online ads that appear in searches such as "abortion pill" or "abortion information" in order to appear like clinics.
Gen Z students dramatically threaten to leave country, change schools over Roe overturning: 'Really scary'
A BestColleges survey found that most undergraduate students and prospective students disagree with overturning Roe v. Wade and the decision could impact their education.
Indiana's attorney general wants a state board to discipline a doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old. Her attorney says it's to 'intimidate' providers.
Indiana's attorney general is asking the state medical licensing board to discipline an Indianapolis doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old girl -- a move the physician's attorney has called an effort to "intimidate" abortion providers.
Opinion: It's Cruel and Disrespectful to Say, “Abortion Is Murder”
I have a friend who suffered the extreme trauma of a complicated pregnancy. Her doctor concluded the pregnancy represented an extreme risk to her life. This friend already had two children. Along with her family, she made the heartbreaking decision of having to abort the pregnancy. This was a medical decision she had to take to save her life.
Supreme Court says bill to ban anti-abortion protests at clinics is lawful
A bill to ban anti-abortion protests at Northern Ireland health clinics does not "disproportionately interfere" with protesters' rights, the Supreme Court has ruled. Former assembly member Clare Bailey developed the bill to set up so-called safe access zones outside clinics where abortions are carried out. It was voted through the...
She says doctors ignored her concerns about her pregnancy. For many Black women, it’s a familiar story
This story was originally published by ProPublica. Series: Stillbirths, When Babies Die Before Taking Their First Breath. Lying on her living room sofa, her head cradled just under her husband’s shoulder, Brooke Smith pulled out a pen and began marking up her medical records. Paging through the documents, she...
Ohio court declines to hear appeal on abortion case, keeping abortions legal until 22 weeks for now
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio 1st District Court of Appeals on Friday dismissed an appeal request by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who wanted a reversal of a lower court’s order that has kept abortions legal until 22 weeks since early October. On Oct. 9, Hamilton County Common...
Best of 2022 | The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret
The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
Abortion Rights Were Decimated Across The US In 2022, But These People Showed The Fight For Access Isn’t Over
Lawyers, activists, and voters stood up for abortion rights even as access crumbled in the US this year.
Pro-choice activists claim abortion bans violate their religious freedom in new lawsuits
A new report from The Associated Press details lawsuits across the U.S. that see pro-choice activists argue that abortion restrictions violate their religion.
Six Months After Roe v. Wade Demise, Abortion Opponents are Shaken and Angry
In the six months since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, abortion opponents have undergone an unprecedented series of attacks nationwide.
U.S. Census: Michigan lost 3,391 residents over one-year period
(The Center Square) – Michigan lost 3,391 residents between July 2021 and July 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's 2022 population estimates. More people moved into the state than out, but deaths outpaced births by 12,482. Michigan experienced 117,639 deaths and only 105,157 births, which, along with the state's dropping birth rate, could threaten Michigan’s status as the 10th most populated state if the trend continues.
Idaho woman documents horrific 19-day miscarriage after state’s near-total abortion ban blocked her from getting treatment
An Idaho woman who documented her 19-day miscarriage on TikTok has said the state’s near-total abortion ban was a punishment for her to carry her dead baby inside her.Carmen Broesder, 35, posted a series of videos, including audio and pictures to document her excruciating and infuriating experience of active miscarriage and said doctors twice rejected a surgery on her as she continued to suffer cramps and bleeding.Ms Broesder was six weeks pregnant when an emergency room in Idaho diagnosed her miscarrying her baby on 8 December, according to hospital documents shared on TikTok.She continued to bleed, battling intense pain...
Dozens of states see new laws on abortion, minimum wage take effect in 2023
New abortion laws and minimum wage amounts are taking effect in dozens of states across the country after the U.S. entered 2023 on Sunday. New drug policies are also coming.
Abortion restrictions linked to risk of suicide
New research indicates that the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health opinion is not just unpopular, but potentially linked to increased suicide risks.
France offers free condoms to young people and free emergency contraception to all women
Free condoms are now available to young people under the age of 26 at French pharmacies as part of what French President Emmanuel Macron has called "a small revolution in preventative healthcare."
