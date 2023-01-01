ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Research Finds Concerning Statistic In Abortion-Restrictive States

When the Supreme Court ruled in Dobbs v. Jackson Health Organization in June, access to abortion care in the United States changed dramatically. Many states had trigger laws that went into effect as soon as it was clear Roe v. Wade was overturned, while others have been working in the months since to restrict and prohibit the procedure without exception.
Walter Rhein

Opinion: It's Cruel and Disrespectful to Say, “Abortion Is Murder”

I have a friend who suffered the extreme trauma of a complicated pregnancy. Her doctor concluded the pregnancy represented an extreme risk to her life. This friend already had two children. Along with her family, she made the heartbreaking decision of having to abort the pregnancy. This was a medical decision she had to take to save her life.
BBC

Supreme Court says bill to ban anti-abortion protests at clinics is lawful

A bill to ban anti-abortion protests at Northern Ireland health clinics does not "disproportionately interfere" with protesters' rights, the Supreme Court has ruled. Former assembly member Clare Bailey developed the bill to set up so-called safe access zones outside clinics where abortions are carried out. It was voted through the...
Salon

Best of 2022 | The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret

The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
Washington Examiner

U.S. Census: Michigan lost 3,391 residents over one-year period

(The Center Square) – Michigan lost 3,391 residents between July 2021 and July 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's 2022 population estimates. More people moved into the state than out, but deaths outpaced births by 12,482. Michigan experienced 117,639 deaths and only 105,157 births, which, along with the state's dropping birth rate, could threaten Michigan’s status as the 10th most populated state if the trend continues.
The Independent

Idaho woman documents horrific 19-day miscarriage after state’s near-total abortion ban blocked her from getting treatment

An Idaho woman who documented her 19-day miscarriage on TikTok has said the state’s near-total abortion ban was a punishment for her to carry her dead baby inside her.Carmen Broesder, 35, posted a series of videos, including audio and pictures to document her excruciating and infuriating experience of active miscarriage and said doctors twice rejected a surgery on her as she continued to suffer cramps and bleeding.Ms Broesder was six weeks pregnant when an emergency room in Idaho diagnosed her miscarrying her baby on 8 December, according to hospital documents shared on TikTok.She continued to bleed, battling intense pain...
psychologytoday.com

Workplace Bullying: An Ambiguous Loss

Before experiencing trauma, most people subscribe to three assumptions: The world is benevolent, the world is meaningful, and the self is worthy. Ambiguous loss is a loss that is undefined, borderless, and without resolution. Workplace bullying shatters people's assumptions, resulting in ambiguous loss. To be ambiguous is to exist outside...

