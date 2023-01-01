ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed by suspected DUI driver in Long Beach

By Vivian Chow
 2 days ago

Police are investigating after a man was killed by a suspected DUI driver in Long Beach Saturday night.

The victim is an adult male who has not been identified by Long Beach Police.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Market Street around 5:22 p.m.

Police say the victim and another person were pushing a vehicle out of traffic lanes when a car struck the man.

He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver was arrested for driving under the influence, police said.

Nearby streets were closed as authorities investigated the deadly crash.

