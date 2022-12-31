Read full article on original website
WHO: China COVID data underrepresents surge, deaths
GENEVA, Jan 4 (Reuters) - China's COVID-19 data is not giving an accurate picture of the situation there and underrepresents the number of hospitalisations and deaths from the disease, a senior official at the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.
Ireland fines Meta 390M euros in latest privacy crackdown
LONDON (AP) — Irish regulators on Wednesday hit Facebook parent Meta with hundreds of millions in fines for online privacy violations and banned the company from forcing European users to agree to personalized ads based on their online activity. Ireland’s Data Protection Commission imposed two fines totaling 390 million...
'Feels like summer': warm winter breaks temperature records in Europe
LONDON/BRUSSELS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Record-high winter temperatures swept across parts of Europe over the new year, bringing calls from activists for faster action against climate change while offering short-term respite to governments struggling with high gas prices.
