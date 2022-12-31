ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

WHO: China COVID data underrepresents surge, deaths

GENEVA, Jan 4 (Reuters) - China's COVID-19 data is not giving an accurate picture of the situation there and underrepresents the number of hospitalisations and deaths from the disease, a senior official at the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.
The Associated Press

Ireland fines Meta 390M euros in latest privacy crackdown

LONDON (AP) — Irish regulators on Wednesday hit Facebook parent Meta with hundreds of millions in fines for online privacy violations and banned the company from forcing European users to agree to personalized ads based on their online activity. Ireland’s Data Protection Commission imposed two fines totaling 390 million...

