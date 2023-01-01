ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are TV and radio calls of Georgia’s wild CFP win over Ohio State

By Matt Clapp
 2 days ago
The Georgia Bulldogs took down the Ohio State Buckeyes in an incredible College Football Playoff semifinal game on New Year’s Eve in Atlanta.

After trailing Ohio State by 14 points late in the fourth quarter, Georgia came back to take a 42-41 lead in the Peach Bowl with 54 seconds remaining. That would serve as the final score.

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett — who threw for 398 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception — found Adonai Mitchell in the end zone for a touchdown to tie the game 41-41. Bulldogs kicker Jack Podlesny connected for the go-ahead extra point.

Here’s how the Georgia touchdown looked and sounded on the ESPN broadcast , with Chris Fowler on the call:

“In the final minute, Bennett from the pocket, launches to the end zone… CAUGHT! TOUCHDOWN! AD MITCHELL!”

And here’s how it sounded on the Georgia radio broadcast , with Scott Howard on the call for the Georgia Bulldogs Sports Network:

“Snap it back to Bennett, he looks in the end zone, throws it for the back corner… CAUGHT! CAUGHT! TOUCHDOWN! TOUCHDOWN! TOUCHDOWN, AD MITCHELL! BACK LEFT CORNER! TOUCHDOWN! THE DOGS HAVE TIED IT!”

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud — who was outstanding, completing 23-of-34 passes for 348 yards, four touchdowns, no interceptions, and drawing praise from ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit — led the Buckeyes into field goal range with the chance to win the game. However, a 50-yard try from Noah Ruggles was no good, and right as the clock struck midnight in Atlanta to enter 2023.

Here’s Fowler’s call of Ohio State’s missed field goal that secured a championship game berth for Georgia:

“NO GOOD! HE HOOKED IT! AND GEORGIA IS GONNA SURVIVE! At the stroke of midnight… the first few seconds of 2023… Ohio State falls one kick short.”

And here’s the Georgia radio call from Howard of the field goal miss :

“Snap, hold, kick… eh, eh, eh… NO GOO-OOOD! NO GOO-OOOD! HE MISSED IT, LEFT! THE BENCH EXPLODES! IT’S MIDNIGHT! HAPPY NEW YEAR!”

And via Timothy Burke , “here is the multicam view of the feed from Times Square, All-22, and ESPN, Georgia, and Ohio State radio calls, as it happened onscreen live”:

Now, for a couple of moments on the wacky and funny front.

First, there’s Pat McAfee catching an Ohio State field goal with 2:48 remaining while doing play-by-play on the ESPN2 Field Pass broadcast:

And then there’s Fowler calling Georgia’s Kenny McIntosh getting tackled in the open field by the turf monster :

Georgia will take on TCU in the CFP title game on Monday, Jan. 9. ESPN will have another Megacast for the game.

