Briggs: For Ohio State, misery loves company after devastating loss

ATLANTA — Welp, at least misery loves company.

For Ohio State fans, it was almost a day drawn up in football heaven.

Those who filed into Mercedes-Benz Stadium early Saturday night watched the Michigan game on the giant video board, and every time TCU scored, they delighted in the misfortune of their rival, the dream of a rematch in the national title game replaced in the moment by a visceral schadenfreude.

And then ...

Well, join the party.

Or the funeral.

Down went Michigan.

And then down went Ohio State, ringing in the new year in the most unhappy way imaginable, its 42-41 playoff semifinal loss to top-ranked Georgia as gutting as it was thrilling.

The Buckeyes showed they can swing with any team anywhere, venturing into the heart of the south in front of a roaring, pro-Georgia crowd at the Peach Bowl and proving the equal of the defending national champion.

And with the pride of their program on the line after the loss to Michigan, that’s no small thing.

But, ultimately, that realization will only add to the heartbreak, along with the wonder of what might have been.

It was all right there, one of the great victories in school history right in Ohio State’s clutch.

A field goal pushed the Buckeyes ahead by six with 2:36 left, leaving the underdogs from Ohio in need of just one stop.

And, even after Georgia raced down the field in five plays to take its first lead of the game with 54 seconds left, Ohio State had a golden final opportunity, with quarterback C.J. Stroud — who met the moment with one of the finest and toughest performances of his career — leading the Buckeyes well into Bulldogs territory.

It wasn’t to be.

Noah Ruggles’ 50-yard field goal attempt with eight seconds remaining in both the game and 2022 fluttered wide left.

Then the clock struck midnight.

On the year, the game, the Buckeyes’ season.

“I’m at a loss for words,” Stroud said. “We put everything on the line.”

For much of the night, the game had gone perfectly to plan for Ohio State.

No, the Buckeyes couldn’t run the ball early against Georgia’s powerhouse front (13 rushes for 10 yards in the first half) and, with the exception of a strong third quarter, they couldn’t stop Georgia anytime, yielding big play after big play, scorched for a second straight game. They allowed a school-record 8.88 yards per play.

But damn if Stroud and the Buckeyes couldn’t fling it.

If Georgia has one weakness, it’s defending the pass, and Ohio State exploited the Bulldogs for all they were worth.

The Buckeyes went ahead 7-0 on a four-play, 71-yard drive — punctuated by a 31-yard pass to Marvin Harrison, Jr. — and kept coming, one long pass after another, usually to Harrison, who again showed he might just be the best player in the nation.

Stroud completed 23 of 34 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns, and, if there were any questions about whether he’s made of the right stuff in the big moment, he answered them. He willed the undermanned Buckeyes to the end, including with a 27-yard run on the final drive.

It’s hard not to wonder what might have been if Harrison — who caught five passes for 106 yards and two TDs — had not left the game with a head injury late in the third quarter, with the Buckeyes about to go up 38-24.

“To say that losing Marv didn't have an impact on the game,” Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said, “it absolutely did.”

But I suppose it’s hard not to wonder about a lot of things (in fairness, Georgia could have wondered the same if it had lost).

What if safety Lathan Ransom hadn’t slipped, fallen, and allowed the 76-yard touchdown pass that pulled Georgia to within three midway through the fourth quarter?

What if the defense had delivered just one big play on the Bulldogs’ final march down the field?

What if Ohio State could have gotten Ruggles a few yards closer on that final field goal? (Its three plays after Stroud’s long scramble got it to the 31: a negative run and two incompletions.)

You could keep going.

“It came down to one play,” Day said. “It wasn't just the last play. There were a lot of plays in the game that you wish you had back as coaches and players. That's what happens in a game like this.”

And, for Ohio State, that’s what makes the result so painful.