Miley Cyrus Asks to Be Removed From Rock Legend's Album
Miley Cyrus is out when it comes to appearing on Morrissey's upcoming album. The polarizing former frontman of The Smiths took to his website ahead of the Christmas holiday to share some bad news about his career, including a split from his label, Capitol Records, before it ever released any music from him.
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Sing Moving Mashup of 'Wrecking Ball' and 'I Will Always Love You'
The country icon and her goddaughter rang in 2023 with an emotional performance of their two hit songs while co-hosting the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party in Miami Iconic musical duo Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus just created an iconic musical mashup. While co-hosting the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party on Saturday, the live special's namesake host and her godmother delighted fans with a handful of showstopping performances together, including a medley of two of their biggest hits. Just minutes before ringing in 2023 at...
‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ TV Ratings Revealed
The numbers for Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas special are in, and the country queen dominated in the ratings. NBC’s holiday movie starring Parton was a rating success, landing in the top 10 among total viewers, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Meanwhile, the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas made the chart for adult ratings in the 18-49 demographic.
Check out the all-star line up joining Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton for NYE
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton are set to welcome 2023 in style as they co-host Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on NBC and they’ve added even more friends to the special.
Miley Cyrus’ 2018 Rendition Of “Man Of Constant Sorrow” Gives The Soggy Bottom Boys A Run For Their Money
In all seriousness, Billy Ray Cyrus’s best contribution to country music might be his daughter, Miley Cyrus. Don’t get me wrong, everybody loves a little “Achy Breaky Heart” when you’ve had a few too many Busch Lattes, but Miley can flat out sing. I wish she’d actually focus on releasing a country album someday, but that’s another story…
'Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party' Is Back! Everything To Know About This Year's Special Guests, Including Her A-List Co-Host
Miley Cyrus is back to ring in the New Year in a big way. To welcome 2023, the multi-platinum recording star is hosting Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with a legend of a co-host, Dolly Parton. “My fairy godmother,” as Cyrus calls Parton. “It is unparalleled how gracious...
Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton, & Sia’s NYE Surprise Was “Stars Are Blind” Magic
Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus promised a “legendary” night in the leadup to Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, and the NBC-produced celebration didn’t disappoint. The two closed out the year atop a star-studded list of performers that also included Sia, Latto, Rae Sremmurd, Liily, Fletcher, and more. However, one of the most buzzed about musical moments of the Miami-based show featured a name that was never announced beforehand: Paris Hilton.
Morrissey claims Miley Cyrus wants vocals removed from collaboration
Miley Cyrus apparently requested that her vocals be removed from a Morrissey album track.The former Smiths frontman posted the update from his online message portal “Messages from Morrissey”.“Miley Cyrus now wants to be taken off the song ‘I Am Veronica’ for which she volunteered backing vocals almost two years ago,” said the message posted on Christmas eve.The news follows an update that Morrissey posted regarding his apparent departure from his Los Angeles-based label, Capitol Records.“This comes at a time when Morrissey has disassociated himself with Capitol Records (Los Angeles), who control the hidden album Bonfire of Teenagers,” contiunued the...
Morrissey Reveals Miley Cyrus 'Wants To Be Taken Off' His New Album
Morrissey broke the news in a statement called "Miley Is A Punk Rocker."
Miley Cyrus Announces New Single “Flowers”
New year, new Miley. To ring in 2023, Miley Cyrus has announced a brand new single called “Flowers,” which will be released on January 13th. Watch a teaser trailer for the song below. The announcement of Cyrus’ new single coincided with her New Year’s Eve NBC special which...
CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More
2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
Stevie Nicks Reveals Her Favorite Fleetwood Mac Songs
Stevie Nicks dishes on her all-time favorite Fleetwood Mac songs, the single she resents, and the hit she wrote in only 10 minutes.
Dave Grohl and Friends Cover Randy Newman’s “I Love LA”: Watch
Winter, that occasionally charming burden, is not shared equally, as Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin reminded us on the eighth and final night of Hanukkah with their cover of Randy Newman’s “I Love LA.”. Like previous covers in Season 3 of the Hanukkah Series, “I Love LA” was...
David Lee Roth: Working with Eddie Van Halen Was “Better Than Any Love Affair”
David Lee Roth and the Van Halen camp haven’t always seen eye to eye, but the singer recently offered some touching remarks while reflecting on his longtime bandmate, the late Eddie Van Halen. Roth opened up about his working relationship with the guitar legend on his The Roth Show...
Hayley Williams Doesn’t “Dare” Play Guitar Live Because of Sexist Comments
Hayley Williams of said that most of the time she doesn’t “dare” play guitar live because she knows it will lead to a deluge of sexist comments. The conversation came with Wet Leg’s Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers on Spotify’s Face to Face podcast. “I think for us one of the hardest or most irritating things about being women is probably just stupid, stupid comments on the internet,” Teasdale said. “Like, ‘Oh she’s holding that guitar but she’s not actually playing it.’ When, for example, I am just not using my guitar but then I need to play it in the chorus or something, there will always be a comment like, ‘Girls shouldn’t play guitar, women shouldn’t play guitar,’ and it’s just — it’s so dated but it’s still there! And I just hate it so much and it’s so frustrating.”
Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse Drummer, Dead at 45
Modest Mouse co-founding member and drummer Jeremiah Green has died at the age of 45 following a brief battle with cancer. The band’s frontman Isaac Brock announced Green’s passing in a Facebook message posted shortly before midnight on New Year’s Eve. “I don’t know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah. He laid down to rest and simply faded out. I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time. These will come later, and from many people. Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love.”
Disney+ Shares Teaser Trailer for Stan Lee Documentary: Watch
December 28th would have been Stan Lee’s 100th birthday, and Disney+ and Marvel Studios marked the occasion by sharing a teaser trailer for the new original documentary, Stan Lee. “100 years of dreaming,” a social media announcement reads, “100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee.” The documentary...
Bad Bunny Chucks “Disrespectful” Fan’s Phone Into Water
Bad Bunny is defending himself against a “disrespectful” fan whose cell phone he threw into a body of water. A video capturing the incident went viral on Monday, amassing two million views. “The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just...
Mount Eerie Shares Brooding New Song “Huge Fire”: Stream
Phil Elverum has released a new song called “Huge Fire” under his Mount Eerie moniker. Stream it below. A slow-burner of a track, “Huge Fire” finds Elverum describing the weight of carrying years of emotional baggage. “Nothing but me and all this shattered wood I’ve been pulling,” he sings over swirling instrumentation. “Into a heap of flames and smoke, this is my life/ And by now I’ve lived long enough to know/ That nothing’s stronger than the blow.”
Sunflower Bean Answer the Consequestionnaire: 15 Years of NYC DIY, Staying Friends, and Endless Dreams
As part of Consequence’s 15th anniversary, we asked a bunch of former CoSigned artists to reflect on their own last 15 years. To round out the year, we’re bringing you one more Consequestionnaire from Sunflower Bean, the only band to be CoSigned twice. To help close out the...
