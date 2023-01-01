Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic home: Samuel and Pauline Peery House was constructed in 1901 in Albany, MissouriCJ CoombsAlbany, MO
Clarinda, new research is showing that environmental stress can change your brainHealth Stuff TO KnowClarinda, IA
The historic 1884 Walnut Inn in Tarkio, Missouri may have been destroyed, but memories grew from the red brick buildingCJ CoombsTarkio, MO
Related
kmaland.com
KMAland Boys Basketball (1/2): East Union wins in 2 OT, Ashland-Greenwood beats Auburn
(KMAland) -- East Union won a double-overtime thriller and Ashland-Greenwood beat Auburn in a rematch of last year’s state championship game on Monday. Austin Lack led East Union with 20 points while Rason Grail and Seth Hudson added 19 and 11, respectively. Thomas Jefferson 76 Buena Vista 24. No...
kmaland.com
Scott "Bird" Chaney, 59, Tarkio, Missouri
Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Memorials: Memorials may be payable to Davis Funeral Home for final expenses. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio, Missouri.
kmaland.com
Virgil Briggs, 87, Maryville, MO previously Clarinda, IA
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel. Visitation Start: One Hour Before the service 10 am. Memorials: Maple Grove Cemetery, Clarinda A's Baseball, Midwest Regional Dive Team or Three Oaks Hospice. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Cemetery:Maple Grove Cemetery (Guss Cemetery)
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Robert Brock Griffin
Robert Brock Griffin, age 38, left this earth on December 29, 2022, at his home in Jameson, Missouri, surrounded by family and friends as he took his heavenly journey home. Brock was born on February 15, 1984, in Trenton, Missouri to Bob and Marlene (Clark) Griffin. He was welcomed home by two sisters, Rebecca and Bobbie.
kmaland.com
Jean Carolyn Earl, 65, Maryville, MO
Service: FuneralName: Jean Carolyn EarlPronunciation: Age: 65From: Maryville, MOPrevious: Da…
Shenandoah Man Arrested in Red Oak
(Red Oak) On January 1st around 1:36 am Officers with the Red Oak Police Department conducted a traffic stop near 8th and Sunset Avenue in Red Oak. Upon further investigation it determined that 54-year-old Richard James Linfor of Shenandoah, IA has a revoked license through the State of Iowa. Linfor was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Jail and is being held on 1000 dollars bond.
Five St. Joseph teens hospitalized after violent crash
ANDREW COUNTY—Five St. Joseph teenagers were injured, four seriously, in a one-car crash just west of Savannah late Friday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 17-year-old St. Joseph boy lost control of his car while driving west at the intersection of U.S. 59 and U.S. 71 two miles west of Savannah around 11 o'clock Friday night.
kmaland.com
Flood mitigation efforts, school voucher bill on Sieck's legislation radar
(Glenwood) -- As the 2023 Iowa Legislative Session approaches, one KMAland lawmaker hopes for continued flood mitigation to take a front-row seat. That's according to State Representative David Sieck, who earned himself re-election in November to the House's new 16th District -- including all of Fremont and Mills Counties and the central and eastern portions of Pottawattamie County. Speaking on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, Sieck says he is looking forward to working with his new constituents.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Atchison woman killed in head-on collision involving Hiawatha man
A 61-year-old Atchison woman was killed Monday evening in a head-on collision with a vehicle driving the wrong direction on U.S. 73. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the collision occurred around 7 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. 73 Highway and 179th Street.
kmaland.com
Montgomery County suspect booked on warrant for assault
(Red Oak) -- A suspect is in custody following their arrest in Montgomery County early Sunday morning. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Dylan Thomas Griffeth was arrested just before 1:10 a.m. on a Red Oak Police Department warrant for domestic assault 2nd offense -- a serious misdemeanor. Griffeth...
Comments / 0