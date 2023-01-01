(Glenwood) -- As the 2023 Iowa Legislative Session approaches, one KMAland lawmaker hopes for continued flood mitigation to take a front-row seat. That's according to State Representative David Sieck, who earned himself re-election in November to the House's new 16th District -- including all of Fremont and Mills Counties and the central and eastern portions of Pottawattamie County. Speaking on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, Sieck says he is looking forward to working with his new constituents.

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO