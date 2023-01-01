Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AthensTed RiversAthens, GA
Football: Buckeyes head into offseason filled with questions, hopeful to find the right answers after 42-41 loss to No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s highs and lows in Peach Bowl against No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Live: Football: No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes lose lead late, fall to No. 1 Georgia 42-41The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
BREAKING: Georgia Loses 2023 Commit Days After Punching Title Ticket
Just two days after the University of Georgia punched its ticket to its second National Title in as many years, long-time wide receiver commit Raymond Cottrell has announced his de-commitment and flip to Texas A&M. The wide receiver de-commitment leaves Georgia with just three signees in ...
Georgia coach Kirby Smart sends stern warning to Ohio State before CFP
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart sent a warning Ohio State’s way before their College Football Playoff matchup. to hunt some Ohio State Buckeye on Saturday night. OSU serves as a tough first-round College Football Playoff matchup for UGA, as the Buckeyes have an elite offense with targets for C.J. Stroud all over the field. If Ohio State finds some footing offensively, look out. This could be a closer game than expected.
Look: Lee Corso Predicting Major Playoff Upset Today
The day college football fans have been waiting for is finally here - it's time for the College Football Playoff. Later this afternoon, Michigan and TCU get the party started with the first semifinal game. Not long later, the Ohio State Buckeyes face off against the reigning champion Georgia Bulldogs.
Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty In Georgia vs. Ohio State
Ohio State fell to No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. The Buckeyes had a couple of opportunities to put the Bulldogs away for good, but they were unable to. The biggest play of the game might have been Kirby Smart's timeout call before Ohio State's fake punt attempt.
saturdaytradition.com
Noah Ruggles misses shot at game-winning field goal, chance to send Ohio State to CFP National Championship
Noah Ruggles stepped up to the moment of his life after CJ Stroud delivered the drive of his life in the final moments of the Peach Bowl matchup. After leading for much of the game against Georgia, the Bulldogs came up with a clutch drive behind quarterback Stetson Bennett to take the lead. Bennett threw a touchdown pass with 54 seconds remaining, giving the Bulldogs a 42-41 lead.
Georgia HC Kirby Smart was brutally honest about team's performance in comeback win against Ohio State
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs escaped the College Football Playoffs semifinal on Saturday night with a last-minute touchdown to advance past No. 4 Ohio State, 42-41. After overcoming a 14-point first-half deficit and eventually overtaking the Buckeyes late in the fourth, Georgia head coach, Kirby Smart gave his brutally honest opinion on his team's performance.
Look: Kirby Smart Postgame Handshake Video Going Viral
Kirby Smart is getting praised for his postgame move following Georgia's win over Ohio State. The No. 1 Bulldogs topped the No. 4 Buckeyes in epic fashion on Saturday night. Ohio State led for most of the game, but Georgia took the lead late, before winning when the Buckeyes missed their go-ahead field goal.
Ryan Day Is Getting Crushed For Questionable Decision
Ohio State just made a brutal mistake on a 4th and short, as a Buckeyes player was not set before the snap, forcing a punt back to Georgia. But while the penalty was frustrating, the play call was questionable, too. Why not just line C.J. Stroud up under center, with...
Yardbarker
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after...
CJ Stroud Has Brutally Honest Admission On Peach Bowl Loss
C.J. Stroud played arguably the best game of his college career on Saturday night. Unfortunately, it ended in a loss. Ohio State fell to Georgia in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday night. The Buckeyes led for most of the contest, before giving up the lead late and failing to make a game-winning field goal attempt.
Look: Ohio State Fan's Reaction To Missed Kick Is Going Viral
Ohio State had a chance to win it against Georgia late in the fourth quarter, but kicker Noah Ruggles' field goal attempt was wide left (way wide left). A video of an Ohio State fan reacting to the missed field goal is going viral. The fan is clearly heartbroken. "100%...
WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media After Ohio State Win
Head coach Kirby Smart spoke with the media after Georgia’s win over Ohio State.
Yardbarker
Could Steelers offer offensive coordinator job to former QB?
The Pittsburgh Steelers rank 23rd in total offense and 28th in scoring, and offensive coordinator Matt Canada may lose his job because of it. If the Steelers decide to stay in-house for a possible replacement instead of hiring an outside candidate, Steelers reporter Bob Quinn believes there’s one person he thinks would be a strong fit.
2024 5-star DB Charles Lester III names Florida among top five schools
Sarasota (Fla.) Riverview 2024 5-star cornerback Charles Lester III took the next step in his recruitment, by naming a top five list of schools on New Years Day. The teams included in the mix still for the talented Junior cornerback include Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, and Ohio State. The...
MRI Results Are Reportedly In For Ohio State Star
Ohio State Buckeyes star tight end Cade Stover left Saturday night's College Football Playoff game and was taken to a local hospital for examination. The Buckeyes fell to No. 1 Georgia in heartbreaking fashion, as Ohio State missed its game-winning field goal attempt. Stover, who missed most of the game...
Look: JJ McCarthy's Postgame Press Conference Is Going Viral
Following Michigan's heartbreaking loss to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy was first to step up to the podium for the team's postgame press conference. McCarthy had a emphatic message to share regarding the way Michigan's season ended. "We fought our hearts out," McCarthy said. "There was...
Former Ohio State Staffer's Ryan Day Admission Is Going Viral
Prior to the Alamo Bowl on Thursday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian went viral for screaming at an event coordinator. The staff member placed his hand on Sarkisian's chest to keep him from moving forward as the Longhorns prepared to run out onto the field. Sarkisian got in the man's...
Chris Fowler Criticized For What He Said About Ohio State Running Back
ESPN college football announcer Chris Fowler is taking some heat for a comment he made about Ohio State running back Miyan Williams. Williams, who is listed at 5-foot-9 and 225 pounds, is certainly a powerful running back. However, Fowler might have gone a little too far in describing the Buckeyes tailback.
Look: Shot Reveals Where Ohio State's Kicker Went Wrong
Ohio State came within a kick of advancing to the national title game, but a missed 50-yard field goal attempt in the game's final seconds secured a victory for the No. 1 Bulldogs. On Monday, Lettermen Row's Tim May broke down what went wrong on that last kick which went...
5-Star Cornerback Charles Lester III Reveals His Top Schools
One of the top recruits in the 2024 class has revealed his final schools. Charles Lester III, who's a five-star cornerback, narrowed his list down to five on Sunday afternoon. He put out a tweet that shows Florida State, Ohio State, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia as those top schools. Lester...
Comments / 0