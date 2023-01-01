ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Georgia coach Kirby Smart sends stern warning to Ohio State before CFP

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart sent a warning Ohio State’s way before their College Football Playoff matchup. to hunt some Ohio State Buckeye on Saturday night. OSU serves as a tough first-round College Football Playoff matchup for UGA, as the Buckeyes have an elite offense with targets for C.J. Stroud all over the field. If Ohio State finds some footing offensively, look out. This could be a closer game than expected.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Lee Corso Predicting Major Playoff Upset Today

The day college football fans have been waiting for is finally here - it's time for the College Football Playoff. Later this afternoon, Michigan and TCU get the party started with the first semifinal game. Not long later, the Ohio State Buckeyes face off against the reigning champion Georgia Bulldogs.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty In Georgia vs. Ohio State

Ohio State fell to No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. The Buckeyes had a couple of opportunities to put the Bulldogs away for good, but they were unable to. The biggest play of the game might have been Kirby Smart's timeout call before Ohio State's fake punt attempt.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Noah Ruggles misses shot at game-winning field goal, chance to send Ohio State to CFP National Championship

Noah Ruggles stepped up to the moment of his life after CJ Stroud delivered the drive of his life in the final moments of the Peach Bowl matchup. After leading for much of the game against Georgia, the Bulldogs came up with a clutch drive behind quarterback Stetson Bennett to take the lead. Bennett threw a touchdown pass with 54 seconds remaining, giving the Bulldogs a 42-41 lead.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Georgia HC Kirby Smart was brutally honest about team's performance in comeback win against Ohio State

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs escaped the College Football Playoffs semifinal on Saturday night with a last-minute touchdown to advance past No. 4 Ohio State, 42-41. After overcoming a 14-point first-half deficit and eventually overtaking the Buckeyes late in the fourth, Georgia head coach, Kirby Smart gave his brutally honest opinion on his team's performance.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Kirby Smart Postgame Handshake Video Going Viral

Kirby Smart is getting praised for his postgame move following Georgia's win over Ohio State. The No. 1 Bulldogs topped the No. 4 Buckeyes in epic fashion on Saturday night. Ohio State led for most of the game, but Georgia took the lead late, before winning when the Buckeyes missed their go-ahead field goal.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ryan Day Is Getting Crushed For Questionable Decision

Ohio State just made a brutal mistake on a 4th and short, as a Buckeyes player was not set before the snap, forcing a punt back to Georgia. But while the penalty was frustrating, the play call was questionable, too. Why not just line C.J. Stroud up under center, with...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

CJ Stroud Has Brutally Honest Admission On Peach Bowl Loss

C.J. Stroud played arguably the best game of his college career on Saturday night. Unfortunately, it ended in a loss. Ohio State fell to Georgia in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday night. The Buckeyes led for most of the contest, before giving up the lead late and failing to make a game-winning field goal attempt.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Could Steelers offer offensive coordinator job to former QB?

The Pittsburgh Steelers rank 23rd in total offense and 28th in scoring, and offensive coordinator Matt Canada may lose his job because of it. If the Steelers decide to stay in-house for a possible replacement instead of hiring an outside candidate, Steelers reporter Bob Quinn believes there’s one person he thinks would be a strong fit.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

MRI Results Are Reportedly In For Ohio State Star

Ohio State Buckeyes star tight end Cade Stover left Saturday night's College Football Playoff game and was taken to a local hospital for examination. The Buckeyes fell to No. 1 Georgia in heartbreaking fashion, as Ohio State missed its game-winning field goal attempt. Stover, who missed most of the game...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: JJ McCarthy's Postgame Press Conference Is Going Viral

Following Michigan's heartbreaking loss to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy was first to step up to the podium for the team's postgame press conference. McCarthy had a emphatic message to share regarding the way Michigan's season ended. "We fought our hearts out," McCarthy said. "There was...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy