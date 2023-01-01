Read full article on original website
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Executive Believes Vince McMahon Caused Lars Sullivan To Quit Wrestling
Whilst noting he thought Lars Sullivan was going to be “something special” a WWE Executive has noted that he believes it was the pressure from Vince McMahon which caused him to leave wrestling. Lars Sullivan made his on-screen WWE debut as part of NXT in 2017, and would...
pwponderings.com
Limitless Wrestling 12/31/22 High Strung Results
Limitless Wrestling 12/31/22 High Strung results from the White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event live streamed on IWTV. Limitless OGs (Ace Romero, Aiden Aggro and DangerKid) def. Kylon King, Ichiban and Conner Murphy. Channing Thomas def. Mo Jabari. Alec Price def. Mike McCarthy. B3CCA def. Gary Jay. Ava Everett...
pwponderings.com
Pro Wrestling Grind 12/31/22 All We Are Results
Pro Wrestling Grind 12/31/22 All We Are results from the White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event live streamed on IWTV. Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku) def. Mane Event (Jay Lyon and Midas Black) Anthony Henry def. Ryan Mooney. Mike Skyros def. JD Drake. Street Fight: 1...
pwponderings.com
Jersey Championship Wrestling 1/1/23 JCW Battlebowl Results
Jersey Championship Wrestling 1/1/23 JCW Battlebowl results from Carousel Room at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The event live streamed on YouTube. Ellis Taylor & Jay Lyon def. Charlie Tiger & Midas Black. Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay & Marcus Mathers) def. Axton Ray & Kerry Morton. Alec Price...
pwponderings.com
Game Changer Wrestling 12/31/22 GCW Til Infinity Results
Game Changer Wrestling 12/31/22 GCW Til Infinity results from Carousel Room at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The event live streamed on FITE+. East West Xpress (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne) def. Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay & Marcus Mathers) NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Kerry Morton (c)...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Superstar Spotted With Shinsuke Nakamura In Japan
WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura took a trip back home to Japan to compete outside of WWE for the first time since 2016. His match against The Great Muta at Noah The New Year 2023 event on January 1 saw "The King of Strong Style" walk away victorious, though not without some controversy coming out of the match. Nonetheless, fans got a rare opportunity to see one of the country's biggest stars of the 2000s and 2010s compete in Japan against a legend who is on the road to retirement.
pwponderings.com
Absolute Intense Wrestling 12/30/22 AIW Jet Black New Year Results
Absolute Intense Wrestling 12/30/22 AIW Jet Black New Year results from the Tadmor Shrine in Akron, Ohio. The event live streamed on FITE+. Four Way Tag Team Match: Mane Event (Duke Davis & Ganon Jones) def. Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang), Members Only (Calvin G. Lewis & Malcolm Cambridge) and Money Shot (Elijah Dean & Zach Nystrom)
tjrwrestling.net
Don West Tributes Feature On WWE SmackDown & AEW Rampage
As tributes continue to pour in for Don West, both WWE and AEW made reference to his passing on last night’s programming. It was announced by Mike Tenay on Twitter that Don West passed away due to brain lymphoma cancer. He had been fighting with cancer for the last two years.
Wrestling Observer Live: The worst of pro wrestling in 2022
Andrew Zarian also looks at John Cena's return to the ring this past Friday.
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Shinsuke Nakamura Makes Grand Entrance For His Pro-Wrestling NOAH Return
Shinsuke Nakamura is back in Pro-Wrestling NOAH. Shinsuke Nakamura main evented Pro-Wrestling NOAH: The New Year 2023 against The Great Muta, who is retiring. Shinsuke Nakamura made a grand entrance for his NOAH return alongside a violinist and a drummer who played his WWE theme song. Draped in a white coat and doing his classic Nakamura-isms, it spewed all the charisma. You can check out the sick entrance below!
ewrestlingnews.com
MVP & Omos Have The Undisputed Championship In Sight
MVP and his client, Omos, recently made an appearance on Good Karma Wrestling, where they discussed a wide range of topics. MVP seems to have ambitious plans for Omos. He also discussed possibly taking on more clients. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. MVP on his...
411mania.com
Memphis Wrestling (2.28.1981) Review
TV TITLE: KOKO WARE (Champion) vs. WAYNE FERRIS. -Jimmy Hart and Dutch Mantel are here. Jimmy Hart signed Wayne Ferris to a contract. Wayne was wrapping up a tour in Puerto Rico but agreed to be at the studio today for a TV Title match, but right now, Jimmy doesn’t know where he is. He’s made phone calls and all he can figure out is that Wayne isn’t in Memphis and he isn’t in Puerto Rico. But Dutch Mantell sure is here, so Jimmy has signed him to a new deal and Koko has a new challenger.
PWMania
Top 25 Best-Selling Wrestlers on Pro Wrestling Tees in 2022 Revealed
Pro Wrestling Tees has released a list of the top 25 best-selling wrestlers in 2022. The following list was compiled using items purchased from ProWrestlingTees.com and ShopAEW.com. 1. Danhausen. 2. CM Punk. 3. MJF. 4. The Acclaimed. 5. Jon Moxley. 6. Malakai Black. 7. Young Bucks. 8. FTR. 9. Sting.
wrestlinginc.com
Taya Valkyrie Shares Her Future Plans In Wrestling
Taya Valkyrie is a world-traveled veteran who has competed in a number of top promotions from WWE to IMPACT to AAA. 2022 marked one of the busiest years of her career as she returned to the indie scene with intent, collecting multiple championships including the AAA Reina de Reinas title, the inaugural MLW Women's World Featherweight title, and the Knockouts World Tag Team title twice. While it appears she has no plans of slowing down anytime soon, Valkyrie does have ideas for what she wants to do when her in-ring days come to an end.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Says There’s Too Much Blood In Wrestling
Professional wrestling certainly isn’t ballet, and sometimes wrestlers will use blood to take the brutality of a match to the next level. During a recent watch along on AdFreeShows.com, Tony Schiavone discussed the topic of blood in wrestling with Conrad Thompson, and the current AEW announcer explained that as a fan he used to be enamored with blood, but he now has a different perspective.
PWMania
Sasha Banks Continues To Fuel Speculation Regarding Her Wrestling Future Outside Of WWE
The Sasha Banks rumors continue. After making headlines for filing for a trademark , “The Boss” has the wrestling world talking about following a recent tweet shared via her official Twitter feed. On Sunday, Banks took to Twitter and shared a photo that read, “Don’t be afraid to...
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On WWE Keeping Big Return A Secret
Friday’s episode of SmackDown was the last show of 2022 for WWE and it featured some big returns. John Cena returned to the ring and he teamed with Kevin Owens to defeat Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn, and Charlotte Flair also made her first appearance on WWE programming in months.
