kmaland.com

Creighton's Ronsiek lands on Big East Weekly Honor Roll

(Omaha) -- Creighton’s Emma Ronsiek has been named to the Big East Conference Weekly Honor Roll. Ronsiek led Creighton in scoring in back-to-back games last week, averaging 17.0 points, including 22 in a comeback win at DePaul. View the complete release from the Big East Conference linked here.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Inexperienced Lo-Ma will look to compete in second half

(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia boys basketball replaced all five of their starters from a season ago, and the first half of the 2022-23 saw some expected growing pains. The Panthers (1-7 overall, 0-6 Western Iowa Conference) lost their final five games of the first half, but Coach Levi Ettleman believes this is a team that will continue to compete and grow throughout the rest of the season.
LOGAN, IA
kmaland.com

Women's College Basketball (1/2): Northwest holds off Rogers State

(Maryville) -- The Northwest Missouri State women's basketball team held off Rogers State for a 53-50 win Monday. The Bearcats (7-6, 2-5) received 12 points from Peyton Kelderman while Molly Hartnett and Creston alum Kelsey Fields had eight points each. Fields also grabbed 12 boards in the win while Hartnett...
CLAREMORE, OK
kmaland.com

Saturday, December 31st

GIRLS: Bishop Neumann 68 Lourdes Central Catholic 38. BOYS: Bishop Neumann vs. Lourdes Central Catholic (MISSING)
kmaland.com

Virgil Briggs, 87, Maryville, MO previously Clarinda, IA

Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel. Visitation Start: One Hour Before the service 10 am. Memorials: Maple Grove Cemetery, Clarinda A's Baseball, Midwest Regional Dive Team or Three Oaks Hospice. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Cemetery:Maple Grove Cemetery (Guss Cemetery)
MARYVILLE, MO
FanSided

Nebraska Football recruiting: Malachi Coleman peer recruiting hard ahead of impending announcement

Nebraska football recruiting isn’t only being done by the Huskers’ coaches. Malachi Coleman has been busy peer-recruiting one prospect in particular. It should come as no real surprise that the Lincoln East product is looking to get the best players he can to Lincoln. He’s someone who exudes confidence and talent and that can go a long way when it comes to trying to lure potential teammates to town.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Scott "Bird" Chaney, 59, Tarkio, Missouri

Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Memorials: Memorials may be payable to Davis Funeral Home for final expenses. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio, Missouri.
TARKIO, MO
kmaland.com

Doug Howard, 65, of Atlantic, Iowa

Location: Fellowship Church in Oakland, Iowa. Visitation Start: 6:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7.30 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Gideon’s International. Cemetery: Burial will be held at the Atlantic Cemetery at a later date. Notes:. Doug Howard, 65, of Atlantic, Iowa died Friday, December 30th, 2022, at Cass...
ATLANTIC, IA
Kearney Hub

Recruiting notes: Nebraska joins race for transfer WR; aiming high with 2024 offers

Nebraska isn’t done adding to its 2023 recruiting class just yet. While the Huskers have already taken five wide receivers from the high school ranks and the transfer portal, a pair of transfer targets are still in play for Nebraska. North Carolina A&T transfer Sterling Berkhalter picked up a Nebraska offer earlier in the week, followed by an offer to Hillsdale College wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa on Thursday.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

New fentanyl awareness billboard on display in memory of Omaha North’s Ty Jackson

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One Omaha woman is working to fight fentanyl overdoses in the metro, inspired by the loss of her own son, Ty Jackson. In 2022, DEA’s Omaha division reported that it seized nearly 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl in its region alone, including Nebraska, Iowa, the Dakotas, and Minnesota. Across the country, the number of potential lethal doses was an amount that totaled to more than every American.
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

WEATHER UPDATE MONDAY AFTERNOON: Winter Storm Shifting North – Less Impact Expected in Lincoln Area

A slight change in the weather outlook as the National Weather Service updated the outlook Monday afternoon. The latest information as of mid-afternoon is below. Thunderstorms will be possible across southeast Nebraska, east central Nebraska and southwest Iowa tonight. There is a small risk for a severe storm or two with hail, mainly within about 30 miles of the Kansas and Missouri borders. Otherwise look for a mix of rain, light freezing rain and possibly some sleet or snow tonight.
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Mega Millions Jackpot sixth largest ever

Lincoln – The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since October. Because of the high jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly. The Mega Millions jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won. There have been 21 consecutive drawings since October 18 without a jackpot winner. This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the Friday, December 30 drawing to $640 million or $328.3 million with the cash option selected. This is the sixth largest jackpot in the history of the game.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln welcomes first baby of the year

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln baby has earned the distinction of being the first birth of 2023. Dylan and Rachel Christianson welcomed their child, John-David, at 7:56 a.m. The capital city's newest citizen was delivered by Dr. Benjamin Byers of Bryan Health's Center for Maternal & Fetal Care. The youngster...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Major Winter Storm Impacting Travel Across Nebraska

JANUARY 2, 2023 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation are urging travelers to be prepared for winter driving conditions as a major winter storm impacts nearly all of Nebraska today and Tuesday. The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall of approximately one foot...
NEBRASKA STATE

