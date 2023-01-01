Read full article on original website
Creighton's Ronsiek lands on Big East Weekly Honor Roll
(Omaha) -- Creighton’s Emma Ronsiek has been named to the Big East Conference Weekly Honor Roll. Ronsiek led Creighton in scoring in back-to-back games last week, averaging 17.0 points, including 22 in a comeback win at DePaul. View the complete release from the Big East Conference linked here.
Inexperienced Lo-Ma will look to compete in second half
(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia boys basketball replaced all five of their starters from a season ago, and the first half of the 2022-23 saw some expected growing pains. The Panthers (1-7 overall, 0-6 Western Iowa Conference) lost their final five games of the first half, but Coach Levi Ettleman believes this is a team that will continue to compete and grow throughout the rest of the season.
Women's College Basketball (1/2): Northwest holds off Rogers State
(Maryville) -- The Northwest Missouri State women's basketball team held off Rogers State for a 53-50 win Monday. The Bearcats (7-6, 2-5) received 12 points from Peyton Kelderman while Molly Hartnett and Creston alum Kelsey Fields had eight points each. Fields also grabbed 12 boards in the win while Hartnett...
Council Bluffs rallies behind Max Duggan headed for championship title
Lewis Central grad and TCU quarterback Max Duggan is headed to the National Championship game. Lewis Central football coach says Duggan's success has already had an impact on next generation.
Saturday, December 31st
GIRLS: Bishop Neumann 68 Lourdes Central Catholic 38. BOYS: Bishop Neumann vs. Lourdes Central Catholic (MISSING)
Nebraska Cornhuskers new: Basketball loses OT thriller, Nelson agonized over decision, more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers women’s basketball team lost a heartbreaker against Indiana on Sunday as they couldn’t score a single point in OT. On the one hand, the fact that the Nebraska Cornhuskers were even able to go to OT in Bloomington is something that should be commended. That’s not going to make the 74-62 loss go down any easier though.
Virgil Briggs, 87, Maryville, MO previously Clarinda, IA
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel. Visitation Start: One Hour Before the service 10 am. Memorials: Maple Grove Cemetery, Clarinda A's Baseball, Midwest Regional Dive Team or Three Oaks Hospice. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Cemetery:Maple Grove Cemetery (Guss Cemetery)
Nebraska Football recruiting: Malachi Coleman peer recruiting hard ahead of impending announcement
Nebraska football recruiting isn’t only being done by the Huskers’ coaches. Malachi Coleman has been busy peer-recruiting one prospect in particular. It should come as no real surprise that the Lincoln East product is looking to get the best players he can to Lincoln. He’s someone who exudes confidence and talent and that can go a long way when it comes to trying to lure potential teammates to town.
A few bold predictions and a few safer ones for Nebraska athletics in 2023
Is that how it could work in 2023? Nebraska athletics certainly feel different as we enter the newest year — though athletics calendar changes in July and sports like basketball split this divide – but whatever. What could be different about Nebraska in 2023? Let’s take some guesses....
Scott "Bird" Chaney, 59, Tarkio, Missouri
Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Memorials: Memorials may be payable to Davis Funeral Home for final expenses. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio, Missouri.
Doug Howard, 65, of Atlantic, Iowa
Location: Fellowship Church in Oakland, Iowa. Visitation Start: 6:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7.30 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Gideon’s International. Cemetery: Burial will be held at the Atlantic Cemetery at a later date. Notes:. Doug Howard, 65, of Atlantic, Iowa died Friday, December 30th, 2022, at Cass...
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Concession issues at PBA, Ahman Green comes back, more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are trying to figure out how to make the concession lines at Pinnacle Bank Arena quite a bit better than they have been. The issue has been coming up for a little while now, but things hit a head when the Nebraska basketball team took down Iowa in front of a full house.
Under Armour All-America Game announcements: Good news coming for Nebraska, Oregon?
The Under Armour All-America Game kicks off Tuesday (January 3) at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET on ESPN and is set to feature many of the nation's top prospects. Given that the exhibition game takes place after December’s early signing period, many of the game's premier athletes have already signed with ...
A mix of wintry precipitation is expected to impact Nebraska and parts of Iowa on Monday into Tuesday.
Monday could bring freezing rain and icing north of the metro starting in the afternoon. An ice storm warning will be in effect north of Omaha from noon on Monday to 6 p.m. on Tuesday. This includes the cities of Norfolk, Columbus, Tekamah, West Point, Blair, Fremont, David City, Onawa and Carroll, among others.
Recruiting notes: Nebraska joins race for transfer WR; aiming high with 2024 offers
Nebraska isn’t done adding to its 2023 recruiting class just yet. While the Huskers have already taken five wide receivers from the high school ranks and the transfer portal, a pair of transfer targets are still in play for Nebraska. North Carolina A&T transfer Sterling Berkhalter picked up a Nebraska offer earlier in the week, followed by an offer to Hillsdale College wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa on Thursday.
New fentanyl awareness billboard on display in memory of Omaha North’s Ty Jackson
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One Omaha woman is working to fight fentanyl overdoses in the metro, inspired by the loss of her own son, Ty Jackson. In 2022, DEA’s Omaha division reported that it seized nearly 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl in its region alone, including Nebraska, Iowa, the Dakotas, and Minnesota. Across the country, the number of potential lethal doses was an amount that totaled to more than every American.
WEATHER UPDATE MONDAY AFTERNOON: Winter Storm Shifting North – Less Impact Expected in Lincoln Area
A slight change in the weather outlook as the National Weather Service updated the outlook Monday afternoon. The latest information as of mid-afternoon is below. Thunderstorms will be possible across southeast Nebraska, east central Nebraska and southwest Iowa tonight. There is a small risk for a severe storm or two with hail, mainly within about 30 miles of the Kansas and Missouri borders. Otherwise look for a mix of rain, light freezing rain and possibly some sleet or snow tonight.
Mega Millions Jackpot sixth largest ever
Lincoln – The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since October. Because of the high jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly. The Mega Millions jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won. There have been 21 consecutive drawings since October 18 without a jackpot winner. This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the Friday, December 30 drawing to $640 million or $328.3 million with the cash option selected. This is the sixth largest jackpot in the history of the game.
Lincoln welcomes first baby of the year
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln baby has earned the distinction of being the first birth of 2023. Dylan and Rachel Christianson welcomed their child, John-David, at 7:56 a.m. The capital city's newest citizen was delivered by Dr. Benjamin Byers of Bryan Health's Center for Maternal & Fetal Care. The youngster...
Major Winter Storm Impacting Travel Across Nebraska
JANUARY 2, 2023 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation are urging travelers to be prepared for winter driving conditions as a major winter storm impacts nearly all of Nebraska today and Tuesday. The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall of approximately one foot...
