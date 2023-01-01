Read full article on original website
1037thegame.com
LSWA CLASS 2A ALL-STATE FOOTBALL TEAMS
Mangham running back Jalen Williams and Many defensive back Tackett Curtis lead the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A All-State football team. The Dunham School’s Neil Weiner was voted Coach of the Year after leading the Tigers to their first title-game berth in 18 years. Williams of Mangham...
theadvocate.com
LSWA Class 4A All-State: QB reaps MVP reward after leading Lutcher to Division II title
For much of his career, skeptics wanted to cast Lutcher’s D’Wanye Winfield as a runner, not a dual-threat quarterback. Winfield, who committed to the UL Ragin Cajuns on Jan. 1, proved all naysayers wrong by leading Lutcher to a Division II nonselect title. Now the title-game MVP and...
theadvocate.com
2022 Class 5A/4A All-Metro Football team for Baton Rouge
Here is the 2022 All-Metro football team for Class 5A/4A in Baton Rouge. Questions about where Winfield might play in college linger. The senior quarterback answered every possible question on the field while leading Lutcher to the Division II nonselct title – the ninth LHSAA title in the school’s illustrious football history.
theadvocate.com
LSU reaches 10 wins and breaks school record with Citrus Bowl blowout over Purdue
ORLANDO, Fla. — Quad Wilson grabbed a deflected pass at the goal line and ran. He headed left after the interception, then brushed off a tackle as he cut across the open field and blocks formed in front of him. This walk-on safety who had appeared in one game...
theadvocate.com
LSU LB Mike Jones going pro; Tigers set single season record for rushing scores
LSU backup linebacker and defensive captain Mike Jones said after the Citrus Bowl he will declare for the 2023 NFL draft instead of returning for a sixth season of college football. On the field after LSU's 63-7 blowout of Purdue on Monday, Jones told The Advocate he had played his...
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: Tigers celebrate rebound season with historic bowl rout of Purdue
ORLANDO, Fla . — Long after the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl ended Monday, a walkie talkie crackled to life in the Camping World Stadium press box with a somewhat annoyed announcement:. “Still waiting on LSU to leave the building …” a voice said. You could forgive the Tigers...
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: Citrus Bowl blowout victory sets up LSU for great expectations in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — Brian Kelly practically leaped onto the podium for the post-Citrus Bowl news conference with a satisfied sigh. And why shouldn’t he have? His team had just overcome the obstacles of a slew of pre-bowl opt outs and a sprinkle of key injuries to crush Purdue 63-7, a win for LSU of historic proportions.
theadvocate.com
Here's how LSU's Malik Nabers caught (and passed) his way to MVP honors in the Citrus Bowl
Kyren Lacy made the longest reception of his LSU career during the Tigers' win over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday. It was on a throw from fellow wide receiver Malik Nabers. With just under two minutes left in the first half of LSU's 63-7 blowout in Orlando, Florida,...
theadvocate.com
Three and out: Sports columnist Scott Rabalais peels back the rind on the Citrus Bowl
We learned what it was like for Kansas State to play against LSU in last year's Texas Bowl. This LSU team — even without the the departed Kayshon Boutte, BJ Ojulari, Ali Gaye and an injured Josh Williams — was much too much for an even more depleted Purdue squad in a 63-7 Citrus Bowl victory. The Tigers were likely the vastly superior team even before all of the opt outs, but they cinched it. It all added up to LSU’s most lopsided bowl victory ever.
theadvocate.com
WATCH: LSU players laid down in the Cheez-It bed after a big play. A coach wasn't having it.
The LSU football team easily plowed through Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday in Orlando, Florida, and the Tigers were having more and more fun as the game rolled on. There was one moment on Monday that LSU fans will probably remember the most from a game that the Purdue faithful would love to forget.
LSUSports.net
LSU Moves Up To No. 7 In AP Poll
BATON ROUGE – LSU climbed two spots in Monday’s AP Poll to No. 7 following two 20+ point victories to open its SEC slate, including a 69-45 win at No. 24 Arkansas. LSU is one of five remaining undefeated teams in the country. With an offensive attack that...
theadvocate.com
2022 Citrus Bowl, LSU vs. Purdue: TV, time and Bayou Bets staff picks
In case you missed it, the Bayou Bets crew is holding their second annual College Bowl Pick ’Em, and we’re hoping you’re the big benefactor from our predictions. Like we did last year, we started with $1,000 Bowl Bucks, and we’re making a play on each of the 42 bowl games this season. And when it’s over, we’ll take whatever money we have left and make a “Final Jeopardy” type pick in the National Championship Game in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 9, 2023.
theadvocate.com
After upset of Arkansas, LSU basketball goes for another big win at Kentucky
The LSU basketball team started Southeastern Conference play last week against an Arkansas team that was picked by a media panel to finish second in the league. So, what was the Tigers’ reward for posting a stunning 60-57 upset of then-No. 9 Arkansas last Wednesday night?. A matchup with...
theadvocate.com
LSU basketball just misses making AP's Top 25; Tigers sitting in 26th spot
After a 60-57 upset of then-No. 9 Arkansas in its Southeastern Conference opener last week, the LSU basketball team just missed making the AP Top 25 on Monday. LSU ran its winning streak to seven when it shocked Arkansas, which was picked to finish second in the SEC race this winter behind perennial league favorite Kentucky.
theadvocate.com
Live updates: LSU looks to finish on strong note vs. Purdue in the Citrus Bowl
LSU faces Purdue at noon on Monday in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, with the Tigers looking to take advantage of a situation where the Boilermakers are under the transition of a new head coach. Brian Kelly's LSU squad rolls in with an SEC West title, and much of its...
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: Making 2023 the year of the (LSU) Tiger starts with winning Citrus Bowl
ORLANDO, Fla. — Adieu, 2022, the Year of the Tiger on the Chinese calendar and in the SEC West. Welcome to 2023. How much of a year of the LSU Tigers will this be?. When the Tigers return to Camping World Stadium to play Florida State on Sept. 3, they will be the recipient of much more respect than they were going into this past season. With quarterback Jayden Daniels returning — some of the message board mavens don’t love his decision to return next fall, but the college football pundits surely will — surrounded by a bunch of offensive linemen and offensive weapons not named Kayshon Boutte, LSU should start inside the preseason top 10.
theadvocate.com
Southern men hit 3-pointer in overtime to prevail; Southern women pull away late
Tyrone Lyons drained a 3-pointer with time running out in overtime to lift the Southern men’s basketball team to a 77-76 win over Texas Southern in its SWAC opener in Houston. With six seconds left, Lyons rebounded Jordan Gilliam’s missed free throw and brought the ball up the right...
theadvocate.com
Vanderbilt comes out feisty, but LSU keeps its cool and pulls away for an SEC win
LSU faced a Vanderbilt team with hurt pride and more zone defense than the Tigers had seen at any point Sunday, and it worked in the beginning for the visitors. But the No. 9 Tigers kept pushing the pace and pressing with their defense to pull away to an 88-63 victory before a New Year’s Day announced crowd of 7,285 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
theadvocate.com
Here's what you need to know about the Ascension Catholic basketball teams
Here's what you need to know about the Ascension Catholic basketball teams. Assistant coaches: Kylon Green, Michel Green and Chase Green. Top returning players: Calvin Delone, senior; Gavin Richardson, senior; Bennett Vega, senior; Landon Szubinski, senior; Mason Pearce, senior; McCullen Pearce, senior; Jamiris Breaux, sophomore; Demarcus Patterson, sophomore; Chad Elzy, sophomore; Demarcus Gant, sophomore;
