How to Heat Up Your Car Faster
Of the many futilities that winter forces you to endure, few feel more pointless than idling in a cold family car watching your breath for 10 minutes while you wait for the engine to warm up. But do you have to warm up your car to make it comfortable? Contrary to belief, this is not best or only solution to the problem. In fact, the process wastes gas (and therefore money), and is also woefully inefficient. Mechanics and researchers say there’s a better way.
Want to start your car to heat it up? Here's why doing so in winter weather may be a bad idea.
Letting a car idle requires more time for the vehicle to warm up and allows excess fuel to get into the engine, which isn't good for wear and tear.
Yes, warming up your car before driving in cold weather can damage the engine
Winter is officially here — and winter storms are hitting many parts of the United States. In frigid temperatures, it’s a common practice for many drivers to let their cars warm up for a while before hitting the road. Some vehicles even have a preset feature that lets drivers start their cars remotely.
Winter is rough on our vehicles, especially in Upstate New York where it can become exceptionally cold, but if you’re someone who starts up your car to let it warm before zooming off to work in the dark of the morning, you might want to reconsider. Nobody likes to...
We've all been there. You're in a hurry to get from Point A to Point B in the winter, but cold weather conditions get in the way, causing you to hastily skip out on steps you'd normally take to prevent damage to your ride.
