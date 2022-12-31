Read full article on original website
goyotes.com
Coyotes win seven races at FIU Sprint Invite
MIAMI, Fla. – South Dakota men's and women's swimming and diving competed Tuesday at the FIU Sprint Invite hosted by Florida International University inside the Biscayne Bay Aquatic Center. The Coyote men captured the team title while the women's team finished second in a meet that was added to...
theanalyst.com
FCS Championship Game: Five Key Numbers to Know With North Dakota State
FCS national finalists North Dakota State and South Dakota State enter their Jan. 8 showdown in Frisco, Texas, as familiar rivals, with similar styles and fairly equal statistically. North Dakota State has built an FCS dynasty – nine national championships in an 11-season span, and seeking to make it a...
South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – Jan. 2
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Jan. 2 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. CLASS ‘AA’ BOYS1. Jefferson (16) 3-0 80 12. Pierre 5-0 56 33. Lincoln 2-1 […]
KELOLAND TV
Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 p.m., according to KELOLAND meteorologist Jay Trobec.
South Dakota Snow Storm Closes Roads And Interstates
The current Winter Storm is dropping large amounts of snow in Southeastern South Dakota and that has prompted the closing of roads and Interstates. according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound has been closed from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls. I-29 has also been...
Jackson County Pilot
Johnson named top promoter
Doug Johnson has been named 360 and 410 sprint car promoter of the year. The dual honor was bestowed on Johnson by the Knoxville, Iowa-based National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum last month. For Johnson, it’s the first time he’s been named top promoter in the 410 class....
KELOLAND TV
Blanket of snow covers Vermillion
VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The conditions an hour south of Sioux Falls are not much better. While Vermillion hasn’t gotten as much snow, there is still a blanket over everything. People are trying to stay ahead of the snow with shoveling.
No towing recommended in Monona County
With snow expected to hit the Siouxland area this week a number of cities have declared snow emergencies
q957.com
Warnings now posted for the first winter storm of 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Winter storm warnings have now been issued for portions of southeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. The warning, which includes Sioux Falls. beings at noon on Monday and extends until 6:00 Tuesday evening. Just a few miles north of Sioux Falls, the winter storm warnings begin at 6:00 Monday morning. Heavy snow is expected with total accumulations of 5 to 14 inches around Sioux Falls, and 10 to 18 inches in other parts of the listening area. The heaviest snowfall, 1 to 2 inches per hour, is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning.
KELOLAND TV
What if the Sioux Falls area gets 12 inches of snow?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND meteorologists have predicted a possible 10 to 16 inches of snow for the Sioux Falls area today and into tomorrow. Meteorologist Brian Karstens said it’s possible the city could get 15 inches by Wednesday (Jan. 4) evening. That’s based on one weather model.
kelo.com
Sioux Falls Regional Airport extends closure
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Regional Airport announced in a Facebook post that they are extending their closure through 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The airport says crews are on hand and will be working through the night to reopen by tomorrow. You’re encouraged to check...
Woman Killed in Rural Southern Minnesota Crash
Slayton, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash in rural southwestern Minnesota claimed the life of a Westbrook woman over the weekend. The State Patrol accident report says 71-year-old Marilyn Carey was a passenger in a pick-up driven by 77-year-old Keith Carey of Westbrook. The pick-up was traveling south on Woodman Ave. when it left the roadway at the intersection of Hwy. 30 about 15 miles northeast of Slayton around 1:45 p.m. Saturday.
wnax.com
Major Winter Storm to Impact Northern Plains
A strong winter storm will impact much of the region through midweek. Andrew Kalin at the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls says snow and ice will spread from west to east through the day….. Kalin says there will be a line between rain, freezing rain and snow…..
KELOLAND TV
At $40/hr, snow removal companies struggle to find help
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This next round of winter weather is wearing on snow removal companies who’ve been swamped for weeks keeping up with continued snowfall across KELOLAND. For many companies, it’s hard work that’s being managed by a far smaller number of workers than they’d like....
KELOLAND TV
Police in Sioux Falls search for missing 13-year-old
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old. According to the police department, Laraiah Bruguier was last seen on Saturday, December 31, in the area of 15th and Glendale. She is 5’00’, 100 pounds, and has black...
gowatertown.net
Crashes near Canton, Marty leave two people dead
CANTON, S.D. – One person died and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash late Saturday night seven miles west of Canton. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. The Highway Patrol says a Saturn car was southbound...
KELOLAND TV
Watertown Police investigating Jan. 1 death
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Although no foul play is suspected, Watertown Police said they are investigating a man found dead on January 1. The man was found dead outside of his residence in northeast Watertown, police said in a news release. The call was reported at 9:15 a.m.
KELOLAND TV
New Year’s Day is Quiet; Winter Storm Headlines for Mon-Tue: Storm Center AM Update: Sunday, January 1
The first day of the New Year picks up where the last day of 2022 leaves off, with quiet weather across the region. The main difference will be an increase in cloud cover as low pressure begins to develop to the west (More on that later, as there are updates to the Monday-Tuesday outlook).
dakotanewsnow.com
Shooting investigating underway in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is looking into reports of a possible New Year’s Day shooting. Gunshots were heard just before 3:00 Sunday morning in the 2000 block of South Lake Avenue. There are unconfirmed reports that a 25-year-old man was taken to the...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Falls Woman Taken To Hospital After Lester Area Accident
Lester, Iowa — A Sioux Falls woman was taken to the hospital after an accident near Lester on Tuesday, December 27th, 2022. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, about 9:55 p.m., Jean Marrow of Sioux Falls was westbound on Highway 9 near Fig Avenue, about two and a half miles east of Lester, or four and a half miles west of Rock Rapids when she hit a snow drift with her 2013 Toyota Scion. She lost control of the vehicle, which went into the north ditch and rolled.
