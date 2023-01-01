Read full article on original website
KLEM
Museum to host Epiphany concert
Epiphany week will be celebrated at the Plymouth County Historical Museum this Friday, Jan. 6, with a 2 p.m. concert by the Rev. Paul Eisele of Le Mars. The free concert is open to the public. Father Eisele will entertain among the Museum’s nativities, including his own collection of about...
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland neighbors: Obituaries for January 2
Read through the obituaries published today in Sioux City Journal.
Sioux City Journal
Bulletin Board
*Please call ahead to ensure the programs are available.*. Volunteer tutors, part-time instructors and substitute instructors to help persons learn to read, write or spell, learn math, receive high school diploma through G.E.D. program, or learn to read and write English. 494-1964. Connections Area Agency on Aging, needs volunteer drivers...
Sioux City Journal
Tony's Pizza in Sioux City set to close on Sunday
SIOUX CITY — A longtime Sioux City pizzeria will be closing its doors for the last time on Sunday. Citing the pandemic, increasing costs of ingredients and a change in ownership, Tony's Pizza, 1917 Pierce St., announced its closure on the restaurant's Facebook page. "We want to thank everyone...
Sioux City Journal
Holiday Storefront Decorating Competition in Sioux City has its winner
SIOUX CITY — Downtown Partners announced Siouxland Youth for Christ as the winner of the 2022 Holiday Storefront Decorating Competition. Siouxland Youth for Christ is a faith-based nonprofit that reaches at-risk youth. The organization's winning storefront, 714 Fourth St., featured lit greenery, a Christmas tree, snowman and snowflakes. A...
Sioux City Journal
Twin boys are Sioux City's first of 2023
SIOUX CITY -- A pair of twin boys are Sioux City's first of 2023. Alyssa Bertrand, a registered nurse at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's, told The Journal that the first baby, at 3 pounds 12 ounces, was born at 8:54 a.m. New Year's Day. The second, at 4 pounds 2 ounces, was born at 9:32 a.m. As of this writing a name had not been chosen for the babies; the first has been deemed Baby A and the second Baby B.
Sioux City Journal
LETTER: Illegal fireworks can trigger veterans with PTSD
‘Tis the season to be jolly, but not for everyone. When I asked a friend of mine how his Christmas was, he answered, “Someone decided to light around 50 fireworks in my neighborhood tonight (these trigger my PTSD big time).” My dear friend is a veteran who fought in combat. I cannot imagine how terrifying that must have been for him, and certainly not a way to spend the Christmas holiday.
kwit.org
NEWS 1.2.23: Ice and Winter Storm Warnings Expected to Impact Siouxland
The weather is the big concern in Siouxland today. Jeff Chapman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls talked to Siouxland Public Media’s Sheila Brummer about the latest on the forecast and what Siouxland could expect with this potential winter/ice storm. Parts of Siouxland are under either an Ice Warning or Winter Storm Warning. The following interview took place on Monday, January 2, 2023 at 2:10 p.m.
Snow emergencies declared in Siouxland
With snow expected to hit the Siouxland area this week a number of cities have declared snow emergencies
Sioux City Journal
Audrey Huffman
Audrey Huffman of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday on Thursday with family. Cards may be sent to 2317 So. Clinton St., Sioux City, IA 51106. Audrey was born on Jan. 5, 1933. She married Keith Huffman on March 29, 1953, in Hutchinson, Kan. Her children are Brad of Hampton, Iowa; and Alisa of Dakota City. Audrey has five grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
kscj.com
NO SIOUX CITY TRASH COLLECTION TUESDAY
GARBAGE AND RECYCLING COLLECTION WILL NOT OCCUR TUESDAY IN SIOUX CITY DUE TO THE WEATHER CONDITIONS. THERE WILL BE A ONE-DAY DELAY WITH TUESDAY COLLECTIONS TO BEGIN ON WEDNESDAY WITH THE REMAINDER OF THE WEEK TO BE COMPLETED BY THE END OF SATURDAY. MONDAY COLLECTIONS SHOULD BE COMPLETED TODAY. THE...
Sioux City Journal
LETTER: When will Sioux City leaders address homelessness?
When I was a child I grew up on 16th and Court streets. In those days kids ruled the neighborhoods, nobody tried to hurt or bother us... and homelessness was not a common sight. Last summer I thought we had hit our low when I spied not one but three...
waynedailynews.com
PMC Foundation Awards 2022 Armstrong Scholarship
WAYNE – A current Providence Medical nurse and a current northeast Nebraska high school student were named recipients of the Marjorie L. Armstrong Education Scholarship. According to a release from PMC Foundation, two individuals were chosen due to the abundance of applicants received. Both Emma Greninger and Emily Burhmann...
Sioux City Journal
Ice, snow blast coming to Sioux City Tuesday morning
SIOUX CITY -- A blast of freezing rain and snow is expected to strike the Sioux City area Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is forecasting a quarter-inch of ice accumulation in Sioux City during the overnight hours into Tuesday morning. Sidewalks in the area were becoming slick...
nwestiowa.com
Culver's prepares for revamped look
SIOUX CENTER—Culver’s faithful customers will have to wait a while in early January before they can get their hands on the chain’s ButterBurgers and cheese curds again. According to Sioux Center Culver’s owner Angie Rodenburgh, the store will be closed starting Jan. 8 so that major remodeling can take place to the dining area, the counter space and the kitchen. It should open after seven to 10 days of work.
Sioux City Journal
Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Sioux City: Overcast. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from MON 6:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
siouxlandnews.com
Homeless issues resume at downtown Sioux City apartment
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Siouxland News has an update to a story first brought to you in February of 2022. A downtown Sioux City apartment is still facing issues with homeless people trespassing into the building - this time to get out of the cold. Century Plaza Apartment tenants...
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
KEYC
Powerful winter storm to bring ice and heavy snow
A powerful winter storm system will bring ice and heavy snow to our area starting this evening and continuing into Wednesday. An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for portions of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa along and south of a line from Mankato to Jackson to Sioux City, IA. Up to one quarter inch of ice and 4 to 8 inches of snow are possible. North of that line, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect. This area will get less freezing rain and more snow. 8 to 12 inches (some places could get up to 18 inches) of snow is possible in the Winter Storm Warning area. Light snow will develop late this afternoon into this evening, mixing with light freezing rain or freezing drizzle at times overnight tonight. On Tuesday, heavy snow will mix with freezing rain, creating slippery roads and dangerous travel conditions. Snow will continue Tuesday night, gradually ending throughout the day Wednesday. Heaviest snow amounts will be along and North of MN Highway 60. Further south, there will be more rain and freezing rain and less snow. The big forecast variable with this system is the storm track. At this point, just a slight north or south shift in the storm track will make a big difference in the snow vs freezing rain forecast. That said, no matter the track of the storm, there will be significant weather-related travel impacts across our region from tonight through Wednesday.
Sioux City PD anticipates increase in car accidents as winter storm hits Siouxland
While Gill says he is worried about a rise in accidents he said taking safety precautions while driving can make a difference.
