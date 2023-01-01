Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Beyond The Valley 2022 day 3: outstanding performances from Confidence Man, Lime Cordiale and more
After a day dominated by international acts, Beyond the Valley’s third day shone a spotlight on Australia’s pop and indie darlings. The calibre of performances was top tier, a true testament to the prowess of the country’s music scene and artists who have become masters of their craft.
musictimes.com
Remembering Betty Wright: Birthday, Age, Net Worth, Cause of Death, and More Details About Late R&B Singer
Today is what would have been Betty Wright's 69th birthday. Wright, whose real name was Bessie Regina Norris, became one of the most notable R&B singers in the US. She started her career in 1956 and remained active in the industry until her death. As fans remember her on her...
Women's Health
At 48, Penélope Cruz Has Killer Legs In A Tiny Minidress In New Photos From Paris
Penélope Cruz donned a teeny tiny minidress this week for a movie event in Paris, and she totally rocked the red carpet. The actress, 48, showed off her epically strong legs in new photos from the event. Penelope doesn't share much about her specific workout routines, but she is...
Will Smith Was Spat On By A Costar On The Set Of His New Movie, "Emancipation"
Emancipation is Will's latest movie, hailed as his "comeback" following the Oscars incident with Chris Rock.
Miley Cyrus Is Ready to Get the Party Started in Pics For Her New Year's Eve Special
Watch: Dolly Parton Calls Herself Miley Cyrus' "Fairy Godmother" Get ready to party in the U.S.A. this New Year's Eve. Miley Cyrus will kick off 2023 in Miami in a black mini dress for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC and Peacock. Only this time, she's ringing in the new year with her superstar co-host—and real-life godmother—the one and only Dolly Parton.
Pretty Vee Confirms She And Rick Ross Go Together Real Bad
During an appearance on REVOLT's 'Black Girl Stuff', Pretty Vee discussed what she admires about her new boo Rick Ross.
netflixjunkie.com
Fans Go Gaga Over Resurfaced Pictures of Will Smith With Margot Robbie
There are some on-screen pairs viewers love. For instance, Donna and Harvey from The Suits, Chandler and Monica from F.R.I.E.N.D.S., Noah and Allie from The Notebook, and so on. Another beautiful pair that fans love the most is Will Smith and Margot Robbie. They both have such sizzling chemistry together that there were rumors about them dating as well. However, both actors denied that rumor and stated they were close friends, and nothing more than that. Recently, fans reposted a picture of Smith and Robbie when they worked together on a film.
Janet Jackson Explains Why She Chose Ludacris To Join Her Upcoming Tour
The wait for Janet Jackson and her fans to be reunited will not be long as the Control singer is heading on tour with Ludacris in 2023. Although many questioned why the Together Again Tour will feature the acclaimed rapper as her opening act, the answer is quite simple. During the mother of one’s recent appearance on TODAY, she explained, “I’ve never done it with him before, so he’s a great fit. [I] thought it would be a lot of fun.” When speaking on the tour overall, she shared, “I feel great. We’re so excited.” More from VIBE.comJanet Jackson To...
HipHopDX.com
Bow Wow Responds To Da Brat Calling Him Out For 'Discrediting' Jermaine Dupri
Bow Wow has responded to Da Brat calling him out over his comments about Jermaine Dupri and 106 & Park, saying he’d never engage in a war of words with his former labelmate. The “Like You” star sparked a heated debate over the weekend by disputing Dupri’s claim that he came up with the idea for BET’s 106 & Park as a Black-friendly alternative to MTV’s popular countdown show TRL (Total Request Live).
HipHopDX.com
Romeo Miller Hits Back At Master P As Family Feud Continues: 'Stop With The Sob Story'
Romeo Miller has once again called out Master P after his father addressed their feud in a new interview, in which he suggested his son is entitled. The “My Baby” rapper took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday (December 22) hitting back at the No Limit Records founder over his comments. Romeo reposted a screenshot promoting the conversation and left some choice words for his rap mogul father.
Ashanti Says She Wants to 'Slow Down,' Get Married and Have Kids — But Only with the 'Right Person'
"Trust me, there's a lot of guys that want to be my baby daddy — and they've tried," Ashanti tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, opening up about her life and 20-year-long career More than 20 years into her career, Ashanti is shaping an impressive legacy, reaping the benefits of her hard work and preparing to slow down in order to start a family — eventually. "I'm hustling and doing what I need to do now, so I can chill a little bit," the R&B icon, 42, tells PEOPLE...
musictimes.com
Gangsta Boo Cause of Unexpected Death: Three 6 Mafia Rapper Dead at 43 on New Year's Day
The Hip Hop community just lost one of the biggest stars, Gangsta Boo. The rapper is considered one of the pioneers of female rap and is often referred to as the Queen of Memphis. According to several reports, Gangsta Boo, born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, was found dead by a neighbor...
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Takes Aim At JAY-Z & Megan Thee Stallion Over Tory Lanez Shooting Conviction
Kodak Black has spoken out against Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict in his felony assault case involving Megan Thee Stallion, taking aim at JAY-Z and the Houston Hottie in the process. The Florida rapper addressed the verdict on Instagram Live earlier this week, shortly after Tory was convicted of shooting...
Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface
Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper can be seen crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young girl.
Gangsta Boo Passes Away At 43
Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell has reportedly passed away at the age of 43. She was reportedly found dead at approximately 4 p.m. on January 1, 2023. Hours later, news of the late musician’s passing circulated via social media. Hip-Hop pioneers such as Paul “DJ Paul” Beauregard and Anthony “Krayzie Bone” Henderson were among the many to pay tribute to the fan favorite on Sunday evening.
Gangsta Boo, Memphis Rap Legend, Dead At 43
It's unclear the cause of death for the rapper, who was born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell.
musictimes.com
Grand Daddy I.U. Dead at Only 54: Real Cause of Death Tragic, LL Cool J Pays Tribute
Grand Daddy I.U., a major member of early rap company Cold Chillin' Records, has died at the age of 54 ... TMZ Hip Hop has gained knowledge. Pete Rock, a longtime supporter of GDIU's lyrical abilities, informed his followers that the Queens-born rapper passed away quietly in his sleep. This cause of death however has not been confirmed as of the moment by the family.
HipHopDX.com
Remembering The Rappers We Lost In 2022
The number of rappers that died in 2022—particularly those who had yet to fully flourish before meeting untimely fates—was nothing short of soul-crushing. With so many young lives lost, some as young as 15, Hip Hop continued to feel like, in the words of GZA, a deadly video game with just one man. With ambitions of success and social media clout seemingly overriding a desire to use platforms to better their situations, rapping remained one of the most dangerous professions in America this year.
Sara Bareilles Says “Yes to Marrying” Joe Tippett
Sara Bareilles is ringing in 2023 by announcing plans to marry longtime boyfriend Joe Tippett. The musician and Girls5Eva star took to Instagram on New Year’s Day to reveal that she said “yes to marrying” the Mare of Easttown actor.More from The Hollywood ReporterAnita Pointer, Grammy-Winning Artist and Founding Member of R&B Group Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74Rapper Theophilus London Reported MissingMeek Mill Posted Bail for 20 Incarcerated Women So They Could Spend the Holidays With Family “You are exactly who I want,” Bareilles wrote of Tippett in an Instagram caption alongside a photo of the two of them looking into each other’s...
thesource.com
DJ Quik: I Deserve To Be Where Dr. Dre Is
Gangsta rap pioneer and Compton native DJ Quik believes that with the reception he’s received from the fans as well as the consistency of his sometimes underrated career over the decades, that his success should match or at least rival that of the other Compton gangsta rap pioneer and producer, Dr. Dre.
Comments / 0