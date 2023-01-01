ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

E! News

Miley Cyrus Is Ready to Get the Party Started in Pics For Her New Year's Eve Special

Watch: Dolly Parton Calls Herself Miley Cyrus' "Fairy Godmother" Get ready to party in the U.S.A. this New Year's Eve. Miley Cyrus will kick off 2023 in Miami in a black mini dress for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC and Peacock. Only this time, she's ringing in the new year with her superstar co-host—and real-life godmother—the one and only Dolly Parton.
netflixjunkie.com

Fans Go Gaga Over Resurfaced Pictures of Will Smith With Margot Robbie

There are some on-screen pairs viewers love. For instance, Donna and Harvey from The Suits, Chandler and Monica from F.R.I.E.N.D.S., Noah and Allie from The Notebook, and so on. Another beautiful pair that fans love the most is Will Smith and Margot Robbie. They both have such sizzling chemistry together that there were rumors about them dating as well. However, both actors denied that rumor and stated they were close friends, and nothing more than that. Recently, fans reposted a picture of Smith and Robbie when they worked together on a film.
Vibe

Janet Jackson Explains Why She Chose Ludacris To Join Her Upcoming Tour

The wait for Janet Jackson and her fans to be reunited will not be long as the Control singer is heading on tour with Ludacris in 2023. Although many questioned why the Together Again Tour will feature the acclaimed rapper as her opening act, the answer is quite simple. During the mother of one’s recent appearance on TODAY, she explained, “I’ve never done it with him before, so he’s a great fit. [I] thought it would be a lot of fun.” When speaking on the tour overall, she shared, “I feel great. We’re so excited.” More from VIBE.comJanet Jackson To...
HipHopDX.com

Bow Wow Responds To Da Brat Calling Him Out For 'Discrediting' Jermaine Dupri

Bow Wow has responded to Da Brat calling him out over his comments about Jermaine Dupri and 106 & Park, saying he’d never engage in a war of words with his former labelmate. The “Like You” star sparked a heated debate over the weekend by disputing Dupri’s claim that he came up with the idea for BET’s 106 & Park as a Black-friendly alternative to MTV’s popular countdown show TRL (Total Request Live).
HipHopDX.com

Romeo Miller Hits Back At Master P As Family Feud Continues: 'Stop With The Sob Story'

Romeo Miller has once again called out Master P after his father addressed their feud in a new interview, in which he suggested his son is entitled. The “My Baby” rapper took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday (December 22) hitting back at the No Limit Records founder over his comments. Romeo reposted a screenshot promoting the conversation and left some choice words for his rap mogul father.
People

Ashanti Says She Wants to 'Slow Down,' Get Married and Have Kids — But Only with the 'Right Person'

"Trust me, there's a lot of guys that want to be my baby daddy — and they've tried," Ashanti tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, opening up about her life and 20-year-long career More than 20 years into her career, Ashanti is shaping an impressive legacy, reaping the benefits of her hard work and preparing to slow down in order to start a family — eventually. "I'm hustling and doing what I need to do now, so I can chill a little bit," the R&B icon, 42, tells PEOPLE...
PopCrush

Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface

Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper can be seen crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young girl.
defpen

Gangsta Boo Passes Away At 43

Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell has reportedly passed away at the age of 43. She was reportedly found dead at approximately 4 p.m. on January 1, 2023. Hours later, news of the late musician’s passing circulated via social media. Hip-Hop pioneers such as Paul “DJ Paul” Beauregard and Anthony “Krayzie Bone” Henderson were among the many to pay tribute to the fan favorite on Sunday evening.
MEMPHIS, NY
musictimes.com

Grand Daddy I.U. Dead at Only 54: Real Cause of Death Tragic, LL Cool J Pays Tribute

Grand Daddy I.U., a major member of early rap company Cold Chillin' Records, has died at the age of 54 ... TMZ Hip Hop has gained knowledge. Pete Rock, a longtime supporter of GDIU's lyrical abilities, informed his followers that the Queens-born rapper passed away quietly in his sleep. This cause of death however has not been confirmed as of the moment by the family.
QUEENS, NY
HipHopDX.com

Remembering The Rappers We Lost In 2022

The number of rappers that died in 2022—particularly those who had yet to fully flourish before meeting untimely fates—was nothing short of soul-crushing. With so many young lives lost, some as young as 15, Hip Hop continued to feel like, in the words of GZA, a deadly video game with just one man. With ambitions of success and social media clout seemingly overriding a desire to use platforms to better their situations, rapping remained one of the most dangerous professions in America this year.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Sara Bareilles Says “Yes to Marrying” Joe Tippett

Sara Bareilles is ringing in 2023 by announcing plans to marry longtime boyfriend Joe Tippett. The musician and Girls5Eva star took to Instagram on New Year’s Day to reveal that she said “yes to marrying” the Mare of Easttown actor.More from The Hollywood ReporterAnita Pointer, Grammy-Winning Artist and Founding Member of R&B Group Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74Rapper Theophilus London Reported MissingMeek Mill Posted Bail for 20 Incarcerated Women So They Could Spend the Holidays With Family “You are exactly who I want,” Bareilles wrote of Tippett in an Instagram caption alongside a photo of the two of them looking into each other’s...
thesource.com

DJ Quik: I Deserve To Be Where Dr. Dre Is

Gangsta rap pioneer and Compton native DJ Quik believes that with the reception he’s received from the fans as well as the consistency of his sometimes underrated career over the decades, that his success should match or at least rival that of the other Compton gangsta rap pioneer and producer, Dr. Dre.
COMPTON, CA

