ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Talk Media

Coral Springs Residents Say Farewell to Rosati’s Pizza

A restaurant known for serving authentic Chicago-style pizza announced earlier this week on its Facebook page that its Coral Springs location will be closing. Rosati’s Pizza, located at 4320 N. State Road 7 in Turtle Crossing, has been in business serving local residents for three years. “We are sad...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
NewPelican

Longtime Broward Shell Show returns for exhibitors, collectors, and the just curious

Pompano Beach – Browsing the endless assortment of seashells along the beach is certainly one of South Florida’s most consistent and beloved past times. The mysterious specimens that wash up on our shores have been captivating coastal inhabitants since the days of the Tequesta, who made use of the wide variety of natural materials for tools and ceremony. Both aesthetically and scientifically fascinating, the story of how these treasures form in nature and appear on our favorite beach is often lost in the mix.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $6.8 Million Modern Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida Gives You the Most Privacy and Utmost Luxury Space

5812 Lady Luck Road Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 5812 Lady Luck Road, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, is the finest modern new construction that is available in Steeplechase, one of the most desirable neighborhoods. This wonderful home in South Florida features the crispest modern interior and modern technology, such as the solar roof and Icynene foam insulation. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,7 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5812 Lady Luck Road, please contact Nicole Ammerman-Kretz (Phone: 201-870-3344) & Benjamin Beers (Phone: 561-247-0330) at LPT Realty for full support and perfect service.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 15 Best Ft Lauderdale Beach Restaurants

The beaches in Fort Lauderdale don’t have their own separate town as in many communities, instead, they’re simply separated from the city by the beach highway A1A, mostly two lanes in this section of town, with a promenade and entrances to the sand leading to the Atlantic Ocean.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two killed in fiery New Year’s Eve crash in West Palm, police say

Two people were killed in a fiery crash after their car drove into an oncoming traffic lane then hit a cement wall near the West Palm Beach waterfront on New Year’s Eve, police said. West Palm Beach police and fire rescue arrived the scene shortly before midnight on Dec. 31 after multiple 911 calls about a crash, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department. Upon arrival, first ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Fiery crash in West Palm Beach leaves two people dead

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead following a fiery crash on New Year's Day. The West Palm Beach Police Department said multiple witnesses saw an electric car driving at a high speed on South Flagler Drive. Witnesses said the driver of the car tried to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
travelawaits.com

New Brightline Train Connecting South Florida To Orlando To Open In 2023

More Floridians will be able to ride via passenger rail when Brightline opens its rail line connecting south Florida to central Florida in 2023. Right now, it’s actively constructing a line to connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. “The City of Orlando is excited...
ORLANDO, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

WOMAN BLOCKED, ROBBED AT GUNPOINT AT EAST BOCA RATON ATM

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint at a Truist Bank ATM in East Boca Raton. The robbery happened on Saturday. The Boca Raton Police Department issued this advisory late Sunday afternoon: On Saturday, December 31, 2022 at approximately 3:10 […]
BOCA RATON, FL
tamaractalk.com

Mayor Gomez: Important Reminders for January

Welcome to 2023! I’m delighted to kick off another year with you and hope these next 12 months are filled with love, good health, joy, abundance, harmony, and happiness!. It was fantastic attending our holiday celebrations with you last month! Thank you for the new memories, and I look forward to many more come!
TAMARAC, FL
wqcs.org

Port St. Lucie - Community Connections Expo February 16, 2023

Port St. Lucie - Sunday January 1, 2023: Navigating the many programs, services and organizations that are part of the local child-welfare and adult services communities can be daunting to professionals – not to mention to the families they serve., but 'Communities Connected for Kids' is trying to make the journey a little easier for everyone by hosting a resource fair.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
treasurecoast.com

Adopt Rhea and Bandit! Rescue Pets of the Week!

Rhea is a gorgeous, 6-year-old feline with memorizing bright yellow eyes. She takes a while to warm up to new people, but once she does, she turns into a complete chatterbox! Rhea got along great with the other cats in her previous home and loved to sunbathe on the screened in porch. This timid but loving girl gets frequently overlooked due to her initial shyness. Rhea is looking for an owner who can be patient with her and allow her to flourish into the playful and loving kitten that we all know is inside.
STUART, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy