Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
Hobe Sound ELC's 6th Annual Chili & Salsa Cook OffKristin Leigh WilsonHobe Sound, FL
This former drag racer is giving away millions in FloridaAsh JurbergFlorida State
Coral Springs Residents Say Farewell to Rosati’s Pizza
A restaurant known for serving authentic Chicago-style pizza announced earlier this week on its Facebook page that its Coral Springs location will be closing. Rosati’s Pizza, located at 4320 N. State Road 7 in Turtle Crossing, has been in business serving local residents for three years. “We are sad...
Longtime Broward Shell Show returns for exhibitors, collectors, and the just curious
Pompano Beach – Browsing the endless assortment of seashells along the beach is certainly one of South Florida’s most consistent and beloved past times. The mysterious specimens that wash up on our shores have been captivating coastal inhabitants since the days of the Tequesta, who made use of the wide variety of natural materials for tools and ceremony. Both aesthetically and scientifically fascinating, the story of how these treasures form in nature and appear on our favorite beach is often lost in the mix.
west-palm-beach-news.com
Police: Driver by accident backs into pool at West Palm Seashore resort – WSVN 7News | Miami Information, Climate, Sports activities
WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) – No injuries were reported after a car ended up at the bottom of a hotel pool in West Palm Beach. According to West Palm Beach Police, the driver accidentally put the vehicle in reverse and backed through a fence before going into the pool at a Holiday Inn.
west-palm-beach-news.com
State Street 7 extension delayed till 2028 attributable to West Palm Seashore lawsuit
THE ACREAGE — The long-discussed plan to extend State Road 7 and build a traffic-relieving corridor for the western communities across West Palm Beach’s water supply will be at a standstill for yet another year. The Palm Beach County Planning and Transportation Agency moved to delay construction until...
2 killed in fiery crash along Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach
A fatal crash in West Palm Beach caused an explosion that left two people dead just before the start of 2023.
Florida’s Lion Country Safari welcomes giraffe calf
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — A South Florida drive-through safari park welcomed a giraffe calf on Tuesday, officials said. In a news release, Lion Country Safari announced the birth of a male giraffe calf. The yet unnamed calf was born to Ayanna, an 18-year-old giraffe, WPEC-TV reported. The new addition to...
luxury-houses.net
This $6.8 Million Modern Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida Gives You the Most Privacy and Utmost Luxury Space
5812 Lady Luck Road Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 5812 Lady Luck Road, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, is the finest modern new construction that is available in Steeplechase, one of the most desirable neighborhoods. This wonderful home in South Florida features the crispest modern interior and modern technology, such as the solar roof and Icynene foam insulation. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,7 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5812 Lady Luck Road, please contact Nicole Ammerman-Kretz (Phone: 201-870-3344) & Benjamin Beers (Phone: 561-247-0330) at LPT Realty for full support and perfect service.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 15 Best Ft Lauderdale Beach Restaurants
The beaches in Fort Lauderdale don’t have their own separate town as in many communities, instead, they’re simply separated from the city by the beach highway A1A, mostly two lanes in this section of town, with a promenade and entrances to the sand leading to the Atlantic Ocean.
Two killed in fiery New Year’s Eve crash in West Palm, police say
Two people were killed in a fiery crash after their car drove into an oncoming traffic lane then hit a cement wall near the West Palm Beach waterfront on New Year’s Eve, police said. West Palm Beach police and fire rescue arrived the scene shortly before midnight on Dec. 31 after multiple 911 calls about a crash, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department. Upon arrival, first ...
Locked door prevents South Florida shoplifting attempt
A man's attempt to shoplift hundreds of dollars worth of clothing from a South Florida store was thwarted by a locked door.
Crash injures 4 pedestrians in downtown Delray Beach
Police are investigating after a crash on New Year's Eve injured four pedestrians in downtown Delray Beach
cw34.com
$5K reward offered for information in 2018 West Palm Beach murder
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are seeking information regarding a 2018 murder. On May 14, 2018, John Courtney was shot and killed while walking near North Tamarind Avenue in West Palm Beach. Now, four years later, detectives with the West Palm Beach Police Department announced a $5,000...
cbs12.com
Fiery crash in West Palm Beach leaves two people dead
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead following a fiery crash on New Year's Day. The West Palm Beach Police Department said multiple witnesses saw an electric car driving at a high speed on South Flagler Drive. Witnesses said the driver of the car tried to...
travelawaits.com
New Brightline Train Connecting South Florida To Orlando To Open In 2023
More Floridians will be able to ride via passenger rail when Brightline opens its rail line connecting south Florida to central Florida in 2023. Right now, it’s actively constructing a line to connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. “The City of Orlando is excited...
cw34.com
Armed robbery in Boca Raton, police looking for people responsible
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were victims of an armed robbery in Boca Raton. On Dec. 31, around 3:10 p.m., two victims pulled up to the drive-thru ATM at Truist Bank on 701 N. Federal Hwy. After the driver pulled in, the female passenger got out and...
WOMAN BLOCKED, ROBBED AT GUNPOINT AT EAST BOCA RATON ATM
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint at a Truist Bank ATM in East Boca Raton. The robbery happened on Saturday. The Boca Raton Police Department issued this advisory late Sunday afternoon: On Saturday, December 31, 2022 at approximately 3:10 […]
tamaractalk.com
Mayor Gomez: Important Reminders for January
Welcome to 2023! I’m delighted to kick off another year with you and hope these next 12 months are filled with love, good health, joy, abundance, harmony, and happiness!. It was fantastic attending our holiday celebrations with you last month! Thank you for the new memories, and I look forward to many more come!
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie - Community Connections Expo February 16, 2023
Port St. Lucie - Sunday January 1, 2023: Navigating the many programs, services and organizations that are part of the local child-welfare and adult services communities can be daunting to professionals – not to mention to the families they serve., but 'Communities Connected for Kids' is trying to make the journey a little easier for everyone by hosting a resource fair.
treasurecoast.com
Adopt Rhea and Bandit! Rescue Pets of the Week!
Rhea is a gorgeous, 6-year-old feline with memorizing bright yellow eyes. She takes a while to warm up to new people, but once she does, she turns into a complete chatterbox! Rhea got along great with the other cats in her previous home and loved to sunbathe on the screened in porch. This timid but loving girl gets frequently overlooked due to her initial shyness. Rhea is looking for an owner who can be patient with her and allow her to flourish into the playful and loving kitten that we all know is inside.
cw34.com
Deputies: Man threatens to shoot woman and her kids in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in jail after deputies say he battered a woman and threatened her kids in Palm Beach County. On Dec. 18, deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office helped the Department of Children and Family's respond to a domestic dispute.
