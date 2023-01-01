Read full article on original website
Second, more powerful earthquake shakes Soledad hours before 2023
SOLEDAD, Calif. — A second, more powerful earthquake shook Soledad hours before the start of the new year, Saturday night. According to the USGS, a 4.0 magnitude quake struck around 10:49 p.m. This quake struck within a one-mile radius of a 3.2 magnitude quake that was reported no more than 30 minutes earlier.
Two earthquakes strike south Monterey county in an hour, the biggest a 4.0￼
PINNACLES, Calif. (KION-TV) Saturday evening at 10:49 p.m., an earthquake registering 4.0 shook parts of south Monterey County. This, after a 3.2 magnitude struck the same area at 10:19 p.m. The 4.0 quake’s epicenter was 6 miles NW of Pinnacles, with a depth of 2.8 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). There are The post Two earthquakes strike south Monterey county in an hour, the biggest a 4.0￼ appeared first on KION546.
3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles Soledad
SOLEDAD, Calif. — A 3.2 magnitude earthquake was reported near the town of Soledad, Saturday night. Video: Here's what to put in your earthquake preparedness kit. According to the USGS, the earthquake struck 13.6 miles north-northeast of Soledad at 10:19 p.m. The quake was felt in Monterey and San...
Santa Cruz storm recovery: Evacuation orders still in place, water receding
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Evacuation orders were still in place for parts of the Santa Cruz Mountains, Sunday morning, after a deadly storm led to flooding and mudslides across the Central Coast. Earlier in the morning, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office announced that the evacuation warnings that had been...
Watsonville officials: prepare for incoming storm
WATSONVILLE—As Watsonville residents on Monday shoveled mud from their homes and assessed damage from the storm that wrought havoc and destruction across Santa Cruz County, City officials were urging residents to prepare for the next deluge expected on Wednesday. “Prepare for flooding, and prepare for evacuation,” said City spokeswoman...
Monterey Co. issues Level 1 activation for next approaching storm
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) Monterey County's Emergency Operations Center has issued a Level 1 (High) activation beginning Wednesday, January 4 and is expected to run through the end of the storm. The department of is urging people to take precautions for the next storm as it's expected to bring potential for flooding and damaging winds. The post Monterey Co. issues Level 1 activation for next approaching storm appeared first on KION546.
Hundreds of residents in Pacific Grove left without power for more than 24 hours
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Hundreds of residents were affected in Pacific Grove by various power outages. One neighborhood off Alder Street near George Washington Park was left in the dark for over 24 hours. A large tree fell on various powerlines causing the outage. The outage, starting at about 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, left many to celebrate in the dark.
Watsonville neighborhood flooding recovery efforts
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- People in Watsonville are cleaning up debris from their houses after rain forced evacuation advisories in the Corralitos Creek area. Darryll Burnett left his house for New Year's Eve plans but realized that the water was slowly overflowing from the creek. "The water just started to to rise and we didn't know," The post Watsonville neighborhood flooding recovery efforts appeared first on KION546.
Cal Trans Update #2 on Highway 1 closure
District:05 – Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz Counties. MONTEREY / SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES – The current full closure of Highway 1 from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to 2.5 miles south of Big Sur in Monterey County is scheduled to remain in effect at least through Monday Jan. 2.
Evacuation orders issued for Santa Cruz Mountains due to flooding
FELTON, Calif. — Evacuation orders were issued in the mountains and evacuation warnings were issued in Watsonville by Santa Cruz County, Saturday morning, due to rising flood water. Those same orders and warnings were left in place overnight. Evacuation Orders. According to the county, zones FEL-E008 and CRZ-E081 are...
Storm Aftermath still Affecting Felton Area Residents
FELTON, CALIF. (KION-TV)- New Year's Day is showing clear skies for people in the Felton area, but the day before was completely different. The storm that hit the Santa Cruz mountains saw waters rise so high that people were forced to evacuate. A day later, mudslides, fallen trees and even sinkholes are causing problems for The post <strong>Storm Aftermath still Affecting Felton Area Residents </strong> appeared first on KION546.
Evacuation warnings issued for areas of the Santa Cruz Mountains, flooding expected
PARADISE PARK, Calif. — An evacuation warning has been issued by Santa Cruz County due to rising flood water, Saturday morning. According to the county, zones FEL-E008 and CRZ-E081 are under the evacuation warning. These areas cover Paradise Park and east Felton. "As of 9:30 AM 12/31 County of...
Soquel residents brace for another storm while cleaning up the storm aftermath from the weekend
SOQUEL, Calif. — Clara Diaz lived at Old Mill Mobile home park for over 12 years. She rented a corner three-bedroom mobile home with a large backyard overlooking Soquel creek. On Saturday, Diaz was preparing dinner to ring in the New Year with her friends and family when suddenly her plans changed drastically.
Plane crashes during landing approach in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE—A woman survived a solo-plane crash at Watsonville Municipal Airport Sunday afternoon after reportedly smashing into power lines and a utility pole upon approach to the runway just before 3pm. Cal Fire Capt. Bryan Whitaker said the pilot appeared to have suffered minor to moderate injuries and was conscious...
Caltrans report on Highway 1 closure
District:05 – Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz Counties. MONTEREY / SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES – Due to rockslides at multiple locations, a full closure of Highway 1 is in effect from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to 2.5 miles south of Big Sur in Monterey County.
Evacuations ordered in Felton Grove and Paradise Park
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Evacuation orders have been issued for two areas in Santa Cruz County on Saturday, according to officials with the county. Those who are currently in Felton Grove and Paradise Park are asked to move to higher ground for their own safety. For further information about the area, please visit […]
POWER OUTAGES: Over 5,000 customers without power on the Peninsula
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- According to PG&E at least 5,358 customers are without power in Monterey, Pacific Grove and Pebble Beach. There is no estimated time of restoration. PG&E says the outage is storm related. The post POWER OUTAGES: Over 5,000 customers without power on the Peninsula appeared first on KION546.
Shelter-in-place ordered for Watsonville flooding
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Heavy flooding led the city of Watsonville to issue a reverse 9-1-1 call to residents living in the areas along Bridge Street and surrounding neighborhoods Saturday evening. Video Player: Oak Park Market and Holohan Rd. at College & East Lake intersection flooded. The city urged residents...
