Shortly before noon Saturday, the main lobby of the Owensboro Museum of Science and History was packed with people. Children, some with paper hats made of newspaper, some with painted butterflies or dog and tiger whiskers on their faces, danced to Disney and Taylor Swift songs. Parents took photos and selfies on their phones.

Overhead, in large nets, hundreds of balloons waited for the stroke of noon. A screen near the DJ booth counted down the minutes and seconds.