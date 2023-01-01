Read full article on original website
California braces for more storms following Saturday's flood
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Northern California residents are bracing for another round of powerful storms this week after flooding from a New Year's Eve deluge killed one person, prompted the evacuation of more than 1,000 inmates in a county jail and washed away a section of a levee system that protects mostly rural farmland.
16 killed on Georgia roadways over New Year's weekend
Sixteen people died on Georgia roadways over the New Year's holiday weekend. Those numbers were released in a social media post from the Georgia Department of Public Safety early Monday morning. Ten of those 16 people were killed before midnight of New Year's Eve. In Northeast Georgia, two people were...
Georgia House Elect steps down ahead of General Assembly session
Georgia House District Representative-Elect Daniel E. Rampey stepped down from his position following accusations of drug theft. Rampey was charged on Dec. 16 with burglary, exploiting an elderly person, obtaining a controlled substance by theft and possessing a controlled substance according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The elected District 119 congressman...
Bowden takes helm of Mt. Airy Police Department
As 2023 gets underway, the Town of Mt. Airy has a new police chief but he’s no stranger to the town or the area. Jamie Bowden, who began his law enforcement career in the town right out of the police academy and since has worked for police departments in Demorest and Clarkesville, was sworn in Friday night by Mt. Airy Mayor Ray McAllister.
