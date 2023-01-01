As 2023 gets underway, the Town of Mt. Airy has a new police chief but he’s no stranger to the town or the area. Jamie Bowden, who began his law enforcement career in the town right out of the police academy and since has worked for police departments in Demorest and Clarkesville, was sworn in Friday night by Mt. Airy Mayor Ray McAllister.

MOUNT AIRY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO