On several levels, the first-ever Soldier Salute event was a resounding success for the Iowa wrestling program. As a team, Iowa racked up 228 points and won championships at 8 of 10 weights; three weights featured Iowa-vs-Iowa matchups. The event was another nice showcase for the Xtream Arena in Coralville, IA. And the Iowa women's wrestling program also got to showcase some of its stars at the event; they claimed titles at three weights. Revenue from the event will go to United Service Oganizations as well as a fund to help continue the growth of high school girls wrestling.

CORALVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO