floydcountyrecord.com
Former Floydada Methodist Pastor Leading West Plains Conference
LUBBOCK, TX – Many Methodist congregations across West Texas have voted over the past few months to disaffiliate with the United Methodist Church in favor of a “new theologically conservative Methodist denomination steeped in the great ecumenical and evangelical confessions of the Christian faith,” the Global Methodist Church (GMC).
floydcountyrecord.com
Lockney Hosts Floydada in District Battle on Tuesday
LOCKNEY, TX – The #5-ranked Floydada Whirlwinds will make the short trip to take on the Lockney Longhorns in district action on Tuesday at 7:45 pm. The Whirlwinds go into Tuesday night with a record of 19-4 and 1-0 in district play. The Longhorns have an overall record of...
floydcountyrecord.com
Floyd County Stock Show Kicks Off Wednesday Afternoon
MUNCY, TX – For more than 60 years, youth throughout the county have been competing in the annual Floyd County Livestock Show, and once again this week, members of the local FFA and 4H clubs will parade their animals into the facility built for them – the Floyd County Friends Unity Center.
floydcountyrecord.com
Lady Winds Travel to Play Against the Lady Horns on Tuesday
LOCKNEY, TX- The Lockney Lady Horns will host the Floydada Lady Winds as both teams look to gain position in the district standings. The Lady Horns are 15-6 overall and 2-1 in district play. The Lady Winds have a 10-7 record and are 1-2 in district play. Live game coverage...
