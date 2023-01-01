Effective: 2023-01-04 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Frazier Mountain Communities; Grant Grove Area; Grapevine; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kern River Valley; Mojave Desert Slopes; Piute Walker Basin; San Joaquin River Canyon; Sequoia NP; South End of the Upper Sierra; Tehachapi; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite Valley FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following areas, Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5, Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma, Coalinga - Avenal, Delano-Wasco-Shafter, Frazier Mountain Communities, Fresno-Clovis, Fresno-Tulare Foothills, Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra, Grant Grove Area, Grapevine, Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kern River Valley, Los Banos - Dos Palos, Mariposa Madera Foothills, Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra, Merced - Madera - Mendota, Mojave Desert Slopes, Piute Walker Basin, Planada - Le Grand - Snelling, San Joaquin River Canyon, Sequoia NP, South End San Joaquin Valley, South End Sierra Foothills, South End of the Lower Sierra, South End of the Upper Sierra, Southeast San Joaquin Valley, Tehachapi, Upper San Joaquin River, Visalia - Porterville - Reedley, West Side Mountains South of 198, West Side Mountains north of 198, West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties, Yosemite NP outside of the valley and Yosemite Valley. * WHEN...From early Wednesday morning through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Atmospheric river with high snow levels expected to bring periods of moderate to heavy rainfall for mainly Fresno County northward beginning early Wednesday morning and areas south of Fresno County beginning Wednesday evening. Precipitation will continue until late Thursday night in all areas. Bear Creek at McKee Road forecast to reach monitor stage by Thursday morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

FRESNO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO